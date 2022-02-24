The World Reacts to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Despite weeks of warning, Russia’s Feb. 24 decision to launch an invasion of Ukraine caught much of the world by surprise. Russian President Vladimir Putin released what appeared to be a pre-recorded statement just as the offensive began, wherein he described the commencement of a “special military operation” aimed at defending the Ukrainian breakaway territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, which he had recently recognized as independent countries, as well as the “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.” Within minutes, the first of a barrage of missile strikes hit targets around the country as Russian ground troops moved into Ukrainian territory, initiating what is believed to be the biggest attack on a European state since World War II.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Putin made his announcement just as the U.N. Security Council was convening a special session on the Ukraine crisis. The ensuing debate provided a microcosm into much of the world’s initial reactions to Russia’s actions. While many member states quickly condemned Russia’s actions, others—most notably China and India—made more general calls for de-escalation on all sides and a return to diplomatic dialogue. Russia’s representative continued to defend its actions as necessary responses to Ukraine’s own hostility toward the people of Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukraine’s representative, meanwhile, called on Russia to end its aggression, noting: “there is no purgatory for war criminals — they go straight to hell”.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight[,]” President Biden said in his own press statement shortly after the invasion began. But much of the world has only begun to formulate its formal response to Russia’s actions. This post brings together the official responses we have been able to locate thus far. We will update this list—which was last updated at 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 24—as more official statements become available.

International and Multilateral Institutions

Group of 7 (G-7)

Feb. 24: The Group of 7 (G-7) leaders released a statement that condemned “the large-scale military aggression by the Russian Federation against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.” The statement described the attack as “unprovoked and completely unjustified” as well as a “serious violation of international law and a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and all commitments Russia entered in the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris and its commitments in the Budapest Memorandum.”

NATO

Feb. 24 at 6:22 AM EST: The NATO Secretary General called Russia’s attack on Ukraine “a brutal act of war” and a “cold-blooded & long-planned invasion.”

Feb. 24 at 8:52 AM EST: The North Atlantic Council (NAC) acknowledged a request by Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia to hold urgent Article 4 consultations.

Feb. 24: The NAC issued a formal statement “condemn[ing] in the strongest possible terms Russia’s horrifying attack on Ukraine” as unjustified and unprovoked. They labeled the attack as “a grave violation of international law, including the UN charter, . . . the Helsinki Final Act, the Charter of Paris, the Budapest MEmorandum, and the NATO-Russia Founding Act.” The NAC also promised a “very heavy economic and political price” and close coordination with stakeholders and international organizations. Additionally, the alliance’s governing body announced that it had held Article 4 consultations and has decided “in line with our defensive planning to protect all Allies, to take additional steps to further strengthen deterrence and defence across the Alliance.” It also promised that its “measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory.”

Feb. 24 at 11:24 AM EST: Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that he plans to convene a “summit with allied leaders” on Feb. 25.

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

Feb. 24: A joint statement by OSCE chairman and secretary general stated that “We strongly condemn Russia’s military action against Ukraine. This attack on Ukraine puts the lives of millions of people at grave risk and is a gross breach of international law and Russia’s commitments.”

Europe

Austria

Feb. 24 at 1:24 a.m. EST: Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg tweeted “Ukraine has become the victim of another Russian aggression ….Russia has chosen the path of violence. In these difficult hours, we stand with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

Belarus

Feb. 24: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at an operational meeting with his military that “[w]ays must be found to prevent bloodshed and massacre …. The entire infrastructure is reported to have already been destroyed. It was known to everyone, including Russia. In a ground operation, a single shot, a single death will start a full-scale war. This must be prevented.” Lukashenko also clarified in a tweet that “[t]he Belarusian army is not taking part in the Russian special operation in the Donbass.”

Bulgaria

Feb. 22 at 2:11 a.m. EST: Bulgarian President Rumen Radev criticized the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhask by Russia dooming “the efforts for de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and [leading] to rising tensions throughout the whole region. He added, “sustainable solution to the crisis cannot be found through violation of international law and by military means.”

Czech Republic

Feb. 24 at 9:58 a.m. EST: The Czech Ministry of Foreign affairs released a statement condemning Russia’s “unjustifiable and unfounded aggression against Ukraine.” The ministry said that “Russia is trampling on the elementary principles of European security architecture, international law, and peaceful coexistence between nations, which it itself cynically invokes. After years of laboriously built stability, Russia is bringing war, chaos and suffering to Europe, not only to countless innocent Ukrainians, but also to its own citizens and other Europeans.” The statement also urged Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory or face “massive consequences for its actions.”

Denmark

Feb. 24 at 12:50 a.m. EST: Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that Russia’s invasion of “a free and sovereign nation has no place in Europe in our time.” She also noted that Russia will face consequences for its actions.

Estonia

Feb. 24 at 2:33 a.m. EST: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement “condemn[ing] the wide-ranging military attack by Russia against Ukraine” as disregarding “international order and several international agreements.” Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets stated that “Russia’s attack against Ukraine today is completely unacceptable and violates international law. Estonia, together with its allies and responsible international community must do their utmost to make sure Russia’s aggression ends as soon as possible.”

Feb. 24 at 7:56 a.m. EST: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to Estonia to say that “Russia’s attack constituted a complete disregard for not only international law but the fundamental principles of humanity.”

European Union

Feb. 24: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyenspoke at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, where she accused Putin of ordering “atrocious acts of aggression against a sovereign and independent country, and innocent people.” Calling the attack an “outrageous violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty” that threatens the stability of “Europe and the whole international order.” On the same day, von der Leyen released a written statement on the same topic.

Feb. 24: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy issued a declaration condemning both Russia and Belarus and calling on them to abide by international commitments. The attacks were called “a flagrant violation of international law and the core principles on which the international rules-based order is built.” The statements also called on “Russia to fully respect international humanitarian law, and to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access and assistance to all persons in need” and to “ensure the safety of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.”

Finland

Feb. 24 at 3:31 a.m. EST: Finland’s president and Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy issued a statement condemning Russia’s military actions as an attack on Ukraine and the entire European security order and a “flagrant violation of international law.” Finland also announced it would “respond to Russia’s actions as part of the European Union.”

France

Feb. 24 at 8:05 a.m. EST: President Emmanuel Macron delivered a televised address in front of the flags of the European Union, France and Ukraine. He said, “In breaking his word and refusing the path of diplomacy, in choosing war, President Putin has not only attacked Ukraine: He has decided to trample Ukraine’s sovereignty … He has decided to commit the most serious violation of peace and stability our Europe has seen in decades.”

Feb. 24: In front of the U.N. Security Council, France’s ambassador credited Ukraine’s commitment to peace in the face of invasion and condemned Putin’s aggression. He also called for an end to violations of the U.N. Charter and called for Russia to withdraw its recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

Germany

Feb. 24 at 1:17 a.m. EST: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russian actions “a blatant violation of international law.” And noted that “There is no justification for it.”

Greece

Feb. 24: The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and called the invasion a “flagrant violation of international law and universal values.” The ministry also said that the attack undermines European peace and security, and it said that “the protection of the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all states constitutes a fundamental principle for Greece and we consistently condemn any violation of these basic principles provided for in the United Nations Charter.” Greece is reportedly coordinating with other European nations and NATO allies to coordinate a response to “the violation of international legality.”

Feb. 24: Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou “strongly condemned the Russian attack on an independent country” and described it as a “clear violation of international law and our values.” She further called on Russia “to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and to end its aggression.”

Italy

Feb. 24: Prime Minister Mario Draghi promised that the West will do everything necessary to restore full Ukrainian sovereignty over its lands. He demanded Russia pull back its forces to internationally recognized borders. He promised the “full and unconditional solidarity” of Italy and said the Italian embassy in Kyiv would remain open and fully operational. Further, he promised EU leaders would impose tough sanctions on Russia later today. The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also reportedly summoned the Russian ambassador.

Latvia

Feb. 24 at 9:16 a.m. EST: Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs announced that he recalled Latvia’s Ambassador to Russia and suspended issuance of Latvian visas to Russian citizens in most cases.

Lithuania

Feb. 24 at 12:38 a.m. EST: Foreign ministers of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania condemned “large scale Russian aggression” as a “blatant violation of the international law, of all international norms, and a crime against Ukrainian people.” They called for political isolation and firm support of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Moldova

Feb. 24 at 4:35 a.m. EST: Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned Russia’s act of war against Ukraine in a tweet. Sandu said that the Russian attack was a “blatant breach of international law and of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Moldova also offered assistance to Ukrainian citizens in their humanitarian needs.

Norway

Feb. 23: In front of the U.N. Security Council, Norway’s ambassador condemned Putin’s military movement into Luhansk and Donetsk and his subsequent “special military operation” in Ukraine, calling the decisions unjustified and unprovoked. She also called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law’s requirements, especially regarding civilians.

Feb. 24: Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said he “strongly condemns Russia’s military attack on Ukraine” and claimed, “Russian authorities have the full and complete responsibility for throwing Europe into this very dark situation.” Furthermore, he called on “Moscow to immediately halt its military actions and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Poland

Feb. 24, at 12:41 a.m. EST: Polish Prime Minister condemned Russia’s actions as “a criminal aggression on Ukraine” and called on Europe and the free world to stop Putin. He further tweeted, “European Council should approve fiercest possible sanctions. Our support for Ukraine must be real.”

Romania

Feb. 23 at 11:07 p.m. EST: President Iohannis condemned Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, calling it a “very grave breach of international law, and of Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity.” He further stated that “this will be met with the strongest reaction by the international community inflicting massive consequences and a most severe cost.”

Serbia

As of Feb. 24, 12:45 p.m. EST, Serbia has not responded to the invasion. On the evening of Feb. 23, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced a response to the crisis within 48 hours, and on Feb. 24 he met with American, British, German, French and Italian ambassadors to Serbia in addition to announcing a National Security Council Session for the afternoon.

Spain

Feb. 24: The Spanish government condemned the military invasion of Ukraine, as “a completely unjustified aggression, of unprecedented gravity, and a flagrant violation of international law that puts global security and stability at risk.” It demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return of Russian troops to the internationally recognized territory of Russian. Spain reiterated its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and is coordinating with EU and NATO partners for a response to Russia. President Pedro Sánchez will be attending the European Council meeting. Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has called the invasion a “blatant violation of international law.”

Sweden

Feb. 22: Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson condemned “in the strongest terms Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine,” stating that “Russia’s acts are also an attack on the European security order.” She stated that the acts “will be met by a united and robust response in solidarity with Ukraine. Russia alone is responsible for human suffering.”

Switzerland

Feb. 24 at 2:09 a.m.: Switzerland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said that it “condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest terms.” It “urge[d] Russia to immediately cease military aggression and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory” and view the invasion as a “gross violation of international law.” It called for international humanitarian law to be respected and expressed concern “about the danger to innocent civilians.”

U.K.

Feb. 23 at 11:53 p.m. EST: U.K.: Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned Russia’s actions, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an “unprovoked attack” on Ukraine. He said in a pre-recorded televised address that Western countries would impose massive sanctions to “hobble” the Russian economy.

Feb. 23: In front of the U.N. Security Council, the U.K. ambassador called for peace and respect for the U.N. charter. She recommitted to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and democratic freedom, as well as the founding U.N. principle of peaceful coexistence as neighbors. Additionally, she called for de-escalation in the face of sanctions and emphasized that the time for diplomacy is closing.

Africa

African Union

Feb. 24 at 11:49 a.m. EST: African Union leaders released a statement calling on Russia to “imperatively respect international law, the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Ukraine.” The chair of the African Union and chairperson of the African Union Commission urged both Russia and Ukraine to “establish an immediate ceasefire and open political negotiations without delay, under the auspices of the U.N., … in the interests of peace and stability in international relations.”

Kenya

Feb. 23: In front of the U.N. Security Council, Kenya reiterated its earlier remarks in support of Ukraine, calling attention to the potential humanitarian and refugee crises that are likely to stem from further violence and a wider conflict. Kenyan Ambassador to the U.N. Martin Kimani called for commitments from Russia and NATO to agree on a system that is sensitive to the concerns of all but protects Ukraine’s sovereignty. Finally, he reminded the council that the U.N. 's structure stems from the ruin of World War II and gives the U.N Security Council members significant responsibility.

South Africa

Feb. 24: The government of South Africa, in a statement issued by Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, called on Russia to “immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine in line with the United Nations Charter, which enjoins all member states to settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice are not endangered.” It proclaimed a “respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states” and also expressed support for the Minsk Agreements and called on the UN Security Council to “play its role” in working towards a peaceful resolution. It called on “all parties to resume diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the concerns raised expressed [sic] by Russia.”

Central and South Asia

India

Feb. 23: At a UN Security Council meeting on the crisis, India’s ambassador to the United Nations expressed concern about the destabilizing effect of violence, called for de-escalation and called on all parties’ interests “to be taken into account.” The ambassador also expressed concern for international law and Indian nationals living in Ukraine before a final plea for dialogue and restraint by all sides.

Kazakhstan

Feb 24: The government of Kazakhstan remained largely silent regarding Russia’s actions in Ukraine, with the lone exception of the Kazakh Embassy in Kiev, which issued a series of instructions to Kazakh citizens regarding their evacuation options from Ukraine. Kazakhstan is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In January 2022 unrest in Kazakhstan led to the deployment of approximately 2500 Russian troops to serve as a “peacekeeping force.”

Pakistan

Feb. 24: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Moscow on Feb. 23 for a scheduled visit. He described the trip as an “exciting” time to be there. His visit will continue as planned, and he is set to return to Pakistan on Feb. 24. In advance of the trip, Khan suggested that he was concerned about the situation in Ukraine—he reportedly told Russia Today on Feb. 22 that he hoped “this Ukrainian crisis is resolved peacefully.”

East and Southeast Asia

China

Feb. 24: Chinese state media organs had a slightly delayed response, but have now acknowledged the conflict, while placing significant blame on the United States. The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying declined to refer to the attack as an “invasion,” even after she was pushed by reporters. In one response, she stated that “The U.S. has been fueling the flame, fanning up the flame, how do they want to put out the fire?”

On Twitter, Chinese spokesperson Hua Chunying stated that “#China stands for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. The legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected and addressed. The door for peacefully resolving the #Ukraine issue through dialogue and negotiation should not be closed.” She also recently released statements condemning the Taiwanese response.

An article in The People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, notes that “Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call upon request on Tuesday. Any country's legitimate security concerns should be respected and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld, Wang said.” It continued, “All parties concerned should continue dialogue and consultation, and seek reasonable solutions to address each other's concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Feb. 23: In front of the U.N. Security Council, China’s ambassador called for restraint, stating that the “door to a peaceful solution is still open.” He also blamed the conflict on ‘many factors’ and expressed a hope for rationality and dialogue.

Japan

On Feb. 24 at 10:00 a.m. EST: Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa released a statement condemning Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.The statement emphasized that Russia’s attacks “clearly infringe upon the Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, constitute a serious violation of international law prohibiting use of force, and are a grave breach of the United Nations Charter.” Yoshimasa also urged Russia to cease military operations and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.. Japan reportedly will also “make efforts to improve the situation in cooperation with the international community, including G7, standing with Ukraine and its people.”

Malaysia

Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:37 a.m. EST: The Malaysian government issued a statement expressing sadness about the recent developments in Ukraine. The government also stressed its effort to ensure the safety of Malaysians in Ukraine.

Singapore

Feb. 24: Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the cessation of Russian military action and said, “Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext. We reiterate that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected.”

South Korea

Feb. 24, 5:39 AM EST: President Moon Jae-in said during a National Security Council meeting that “Ukraine's sovereignty, territory, and independence must be respected.” South Korea also committed to joining multilateral economic sanctions– possibly including export controls– in an effort to restrain armed aggression and seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis. South Korea is explicitly not considering any unilateral sanctions. Jae-in said that, “The use of force that causes innocent casualties cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Taiwan

Feb 24, 5:46 AM EST: The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted a condemnation of the invasion and announced an emergency evacuation plan for Taiwanese citizens in Ukraine led by representative offices in Poland and Moscow. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou accused Russia of “changing the status quo” and has pledged to take action to assist Ukraine, as well as impose export controls against Russia in accordance with the U.S. and other “like-minded” partners. She said that the invasion violates Article 2, P.4 of the U.N. Charter, and undermines the efforts of the international community to seek a peaceful resolution to the current crisis while also jeopardizing regional peace and stability. Ou emphasized that Taiwan "opposes unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion, and calls on all parties concerned to continue to resolve their differences through peaceful and rational dialogue."

Thailand

Feb. 23: Suriya Chindawongse, the permanent representative of Thailand to the United Nations, released a statement that expressed support for finding a “peaceful settlement to the situation through dialogue in accordance with the U.N. Charter and international law” that upholds the “principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Middle East

Iran

Feb. 24 at 5:19 a.m. EST: Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian tweeted that the “Ukraine crisis is rooted in NATO’s provocations.” In the same tweet the foreign minister also called for a ceasefire and a political and democratic resolution. Amirabdollahian did not mention Russia in his statement.

Israel

Feb. 24 at 5:23 a.m. EST: Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid condemned Russia’s actions and stated that Tel Aviv is “ready and prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine.” He also reported that Israel believes it is not too late for more diplomacy.

Saudi Arabia

Feb. 24: The Foreign Ministry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has called on all its citizens present in Ukraine to contact the embassy as soon as possible. Saudi Arabia has not yet released a statement on Russia’s military activity in Ukraine. However, on Feb. 23, Saudi Arabia’s deputy permanent representative to the U.N. urged those involved in the conflict to find a diplomatic solution. The permanent representative also called for the “full implementation of Security Council Resolution 2202, which was unanimously adopted in 2015 and calls for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and the simultaneous withdrawal of all heavy weapons by both sides to create a security zone.”

Syria

Feb. 22: The Syrian Government supported Putin’s decision to recognize the two “seperatist” regions in Ukraine as independent. In comments carried by the state-run Syrian News Agency, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad was reportedly said that that the government of President Bashar al-Assad “will cooperate” with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR).

Turkey

Feb. 24: In a press release, Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: “This attack, beyond destroying the Minsk agreements, is a grave violation of international law and poses a serious threat to the security of our region and the world.” The ministry called the invasion “unjust and unlawful” and reported that “our support for the political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will continue.”

United Arab Emirates

Feb. 24: In front of the U.N. Security Council, the United Arab Emirates’s ambassador affirmed the importance of good faith dialogue and diplomatic efforts, supported a return to the Minsk agreements, affirmed the importance of international law and the UN charter and pointed out humanitarian obstacles. The ambassador also urged for involved states to allow for civilian movement and the provisions of humanitarian aid.

Western Hemisphere

Argentina

Feb. 24: The spokesperson for the Argentinian president held a press conference and released a statement condemning the Russian use of force in Ukraine. The statement outlines that Russia must adhere to the principles of the United Nationswith full respect for international law, the sovereignty of states, territorial integrity and human rights. It also reiterates the need for international organization and community involvement. At the press conference, the spokesperson repeatedly declined to speculate about what the country’s position might be if the conflict intensifies or if other countries decided to intervene.

Brazil

Feb. 23: In front of the UNSC, Brazil’s ambassador called the attack on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty unacceptable. He called for security council action to restore peace and assist negotiations. The ambassador also reiterated the importance of the Minsk Agreement and the OSCE’s monitoring mission.

Feb. 24 at 11:15 a.m. EST: In a statement, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and start of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issues in Ukraine. Notably, the statement provides that negotiations should include “the legitimate security interests of all parties involved.”

Canada

Feb. 23 at 11:38 p.m. EST: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement calling on Russia to cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine and to withdraw all military personnel from the country. Trudeau also announced that he plans to meet with G7 partners and NATO allies to “collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts, including by imposing significant sanctions in addition to those already announced.”

Feb. 22. at 7:16 p.m. EST: Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland released a statement outliningCanada’s “clear and present stake in this conflict”. She wrote,“Russia’s actions are a violation of international law and of the rule-based international order. This is an attempt to replace that rules-based international order with a world in which might makes right, where the great powers have the authority to redraw the borders, dictate the foreign policies, and control the governments of sovereign democracies whose only fault is that they are smaller and that their militaries are not as powerful… But if Russia does not pull back, it will be met with a firm and united response from Canada and our allies”

Chile

Feb. 24: In a press release, Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Russian aggression “in spite of repeated calls for dialogue by the international community with a view to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict, as established in Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations.” The press release called on Russia to “withdraw its troops, respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and avoid the loss of innocent lives and material damage, respecting the Geneva Conventions.”

Mexico

Feb. 23: In front of the United Nations Security Council, Mexico’s ambassador stated that the President of Mexico will not accept Russia’s attack on Ukraine and reminded the Russian delegation of its recent promise to not invade Ukraine.

Feb. 23, at 11:17 p.m. EST: Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrand released a statement rejecting the use of force in Ukraine and supporting the UN Secretary General’s position in favor of peace. Ebrand’s statement was followed by a live video conference, during which Mexican officials affirmed Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity in accordance with internationally recognized boundaries. Mexico also condemned Russia’s false claim that it was never contemplating an incursion on Ukraine.

Nicaragua

Feb. 21: Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega backed Russia’s position on Ukraine.Ortega reported that Ukraine’s interest in joint NATO represents a threat to Russia. President Ortega stated “If Ukraine gets into NATO they will be saying to Russia let's go to war, and that explains why Russia is acting like this. Russia is simply defending itself."