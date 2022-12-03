Here is the Winter 2022 Supplement for Bradley, Deeks, & Goldsmith, Foreign Relations Law: Cases and Materials (7th ed. 2020). These materials cover, among other things, foreign relations law issues implicated by the U.S. actions taken in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; the Biden administration’s reversal of various Trump administration foreign policies; recent decisions and developments concerning the “state secrets” doctrine; lower court decisions relating to sovereign immunity and foreign official immunity; the Supreme Court’s decision in Nestle v. Doe, which disallowed on extraterritoriality grounds a suit under the Alien Tort Statute against domestic corporations; and the Court’s disallowance of a damages suit against a U.S. official for a cross-border shooting in Hernandez v. Mesa.