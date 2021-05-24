We’re Hiring! Come be Our New Fellow on Cybersecurity

We’re excited to announce that we’re now accepting applications for a new position at both Lawfare and the Brookings Institution: a Lawfare senior editor and Brookings fellow who will take on recently departed Executive Editor Susan Hennessey’s portfolio focusing on cybersecurity issues! The ideal candidate is someone with a firm grasp of the legal, policy and technical aspects of this complex field, who will be able to help steer and contribute to Lawfare’s widely respected coverage of these fast-moving issues.

To read the full details of the position and apply, visit the official job posting on the Brookings Institution’s website or read on below!

Overview

The Brookings Institution is a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, DC.

Research topics cover a full range of public policy issues in economics, foreign policy, development, governance and metropolitan policy.

With fair and transparent business practices, clear communication, mutual respect, and a collaborative atmosphere that offers both professional and personal development opportunities, Brookings offers an inclusive and welcoming workplace that values the efforts of all contributors.

The Governance Studies program at Brookings aims to be the leading, independent voice in the domestic policymaking sphere though analyzing policy issues, political institutions and processes, and contemporary governance challenges. Lawfare, founded as a small blog in 2010, has grown to become one of the nation’s most trusted sources of information and analysis on issues of national security law, covering a broad range of issues from cybersecurity and terrorism investigations to war powers and government surveillance.

Please note: This position is based in Brookings' Washington, DC office. In response to COVID-19, Brookings staff are temporarily teleworking. The person hired for this position must be willing to move to or currently reside in Washington DC, Maryland, or Northern Virginia by their date of hire.

Responsibilities

The Governance Studies Program at the Brookings Institution is accepting applications for a Fellow with a strong background in cybersecurity, law and technology policy, and a demonstrated interest in domestic and national security. S/he will work closely in support of Lawfare, a high-impact, rapidly-growing, nonpartisan website, and the program’s Center for Technology Innovation.

The Fellow will contribute to Lawfare’s analysis of complex challenges in the US domestic policy and national security arenas, specifically as it intersects with cybersecurity and technology policy. This includes writing thoughtful summaries and analyses of passed and proposed legislation for publication on the site, translating complex, technical documents for wider audience consumption, participating in relevant events, and discussing topics on podcasts.

As a member of the Lawfare editorial team, the Fellow will collaborate with multiple stakeholders to edit works for publication and generate ideas for site content in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment. (S)he will also have the opportunity to do independent research in Brookings Governance Studies program, including working with the Center for Technology Innovation, under the supervision of the Vice President of Governance Studies. As part of Brookings, additional responsibilities include publishing in a variety of formats, including books, articles, policy reports, and opinion pieces in major outlets; participating in panels, webinars, and podcasts; interacting with the media and policymakers; and fundraising in support of research projects.

Qualifications

Candidates are required to have a J.D. in law or a M.A. or Ph.D. in political science, government, sociology, public policy, technology policy, information systems, or a related discipline or have comparable experience. He/she will have a record of distinguished work or demonstrated potential for distinguished research. The successful candidate will have a rare combination of writing and editing skills, familiarity with cybersecurity and technology policy, and experience reading and analyzing legal and/or policy materials. He/she should also be able to work well as a part of a team, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and react quickly to changes in the news cycle.

A candidate may blend academic excellence with experience in the public or private sectors. The individual must have the ability and competence to conduct cutting edge research and outreach with an impact on public policy in addition to raise money for research projects.

Must be authorized to work for any employer in the U.S. Salary will depend on the candidate’s qualifications and experience, and will be commensurate with experience.

Applicants should submit a CV with a list of publications, a description of research interests, and at least three references by July 30, 2021. Brookings welcomes applications from all qualified applicants, particularly women and minorities.

Additional Information

