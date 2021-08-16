Welcoming Natalie Orpett

It is a great pleasure to announce Lawfare’s new executive editor, Natalie Orpett. As readers know, the last few months have been ones of transition for us, with Susan Hennessey and Margaret Taylor joining the administration and Quinta Jurecic stepping down as managing editor to become a Brookings fellow and take on a different role at Lawfare. Natalie joins us to supervise our growing editorial team and work with our contributors to develop new products and modes of engagement with the readership.

Natalie served as counsel on the National Security and Foreign Policy Legal Team of the Biden-Harris Transition Team. Before that, she was an attorney at the law firm Jenner & Block, where she focused on investigations and government controversies; at Jenner, she also maintained an active pro bono practice, which included civil rights, criminal justice, asylum, and family court matters. One of her clients in that regard was Lawfare; she has been our principal outside counsel for the last several years. In addition, beginning as part of that pro bono practice, she served as civilian counsel in the Guantanamo Military Commissions, representing the only high-value detainee to plead guilty and serve as a government cooperator. She is a graduate of Columbia Law School and the University of Michigan, and holds a Diplome du Programme International from Sciences-Po Paris.

A special word of thanks as Natalie comes on board to two people who have played critical roles on the site over the past few months. Scott Anderson has been spectacular as executive editor in the months since Susan's departure, keeping a lot of things moving ably while we were very short-handed. He will be working closely with Natalie in managing the editorial staff and has also agreed to serve as Lawfare's general counsel. In addition, Jacob Schulz has done a superb job as managing editor over the past few months. The Lawfare ship has continued to sail smoothly editorially in no small part because of their efforts, along with those of the rest of the editorial staff.

Please join me in welcoming Natalie to Lawfare. We will have further staff announcements in the coming weeks.