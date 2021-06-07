The Week that Will Be

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.: The Senate Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing on America's strategic competition with China. The committee will hear testimony from Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser; Evan Medeiros, distinguished fellow in U.S.-China Studies at Georgetown University; Sheena Chestnut Greitens, associate professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin; and Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.: The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet will hold a hearing on civil enforcement of congressional authorities. The subcommittee will hear from Elise Bean, director of the Washington office of Wayne State University Law School; Thomas G. Hungar, partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP; Praveen Fernandes, vice president at the Constitutional Accountability Center; and Todd Garvey, legislative attorney at the Congressional Research Service.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.: The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack. The committee will hear testimony from Joseph Blount, Jr., president and CEO of Colonial Pipeline.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.: The Senate Budget Committee will hold a hearing on the president's fiscal 2022 budget request. The committee will hear testimony from Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.: The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense will hold a hearing on the Air Force and Space Force budget. The subcommittee will hear testimony from John Roth, acting Air Force secretary; Gen. Charles Brown, Jr., Air Force chief of staff; and Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations for Space Force.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.: The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery will hold a hearing on the threat posed by climate change. The subcommittee will hear testimony from Bill Nye, science educator and CEO of the Planetary Society; Curtis Brown, state coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management; Alice Hill, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations; and Pamela Williams, executive director of the BuildStrong Coalition.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2:15 p.m.: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing on the fiscal 2022 budget request for the State Department. The committee will hear testimony from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.: The Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) will host a conversation with Rep. Tom Cole for a discussion about strengthening America’s health security. J. Stephen Morrison, senior vice president and director of the CSIS Global Health Policy Center, will join Rep. Cole. You can register for the event here.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing on U.S. policy toward Belarus. The committee will hear testimony from Julie Fisher, U.S. ambassador to Belarus.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.: The House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Nonproliferation will hold a hearing on democratic values in the Indo-Pacific in an era of strategic competition. The subcommittee will hear testimony from Scott Busby, acting principal deputy assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor; Craig Hart, acting senior deputy assistant administrator for East Asia and the Pacific at the U.S. Agency for International Development; Dean Thompson, acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs; and Francisco Bencosme, senior advisor to the acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.: The House Budget Committee will hold a hearing on the president's fiscal 2022 budget request. The committee will hear testimony from Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.: The House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on using lessons from the Colonial ransomware attack to defend critical infrastructure. The committee will hear testimony from Joseph Blount, Jr., CEO of Colonial Pipeline, and Charles Carmakal, chief technology officer at FireEye Mandiant.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.: The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies will hold a hearing on the president's fiscal 2022 budget request for the Justice Department. The committee will hear testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.: The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a hearing on the nominations of Christine Abizaid to be the director of the National Counterterrorism Center and Robin Ashton to be the inspector general of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.: The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness will hold a hearing on the fiscal 2022 budget request for military readiness. The subcommittee will hear testimony from Gen. Joseph Martin, vice chief of staff of the Army; Adm. William Lescher, vice chief of naval operations; Gen. David Allvin, vice chief of staff of the Air Force; Gen. Gary Thomas, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps; and Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of staff of space operations.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.: The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold a hearing on the Office of Management and Budget fiscal 2022 budget request. The subcommittee will hear testimony from Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.: The House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on International Development, International Organizations and Global Corporate Social Compact will hold a hearing on U.S. leadership in the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subcommittee has not yet released a witness list.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.: The Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing on missile defense strategy, policies and programs. The subcommittee will hear testimony from Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency; Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commander of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command; Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command; Leonor Tomero, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy; Ankit Panda, senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; and Robert Soofer, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy.

Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.: The Senate Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing on the Defense Department's fiscal 2022 budget request. The committee will hear testimony from Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Michael McCord, Defense Department comptroller; and Lloyd Austin III, secretary of defense.

Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.: The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing on the fiscal 2022 budget request for nuclear forces and atomic energy defense activities. The subcommittee will hear testimony from Melissa Dalton, acting assistant defense secretary for strategy, plans and capabilities; Charlie Verdon, acting administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration; Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe, director for Strategic Systems Programs for the Navy; and Lt. Gen. James Dawkins, deputy Air Force chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration.

Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.: The Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women's Issues and the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy will hold a joint hearing on the atrocities in Xinjiang. The subcommittees will hear testimony from Adrian Zenz, senior fellow at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation; Rushan Abbas, executive director of the Campaign for Uyghurs; and Sophie Richardson, China director for Human Rights Watch.

Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.: The House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber will hold a hearing on protecting the rights of LGBTQI+ communities in Europe and Eurasia. The subcommittee has not yet released a witness list.

Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.: The House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs will hold a hearing on the Treasury Department international programs budget request. The subcommittee will hear testimony from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Friday, June 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.: The Brookings Institution will host a discussion on transatlantic relations during the Biden administration. The event will include keynote addresses from Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the United States and Europe, and the Right Honorable David Milibrand, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, followed by a panel discussion.

Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.: House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations will hold a hearing on the fiscal 2022 defense intelligence enterprise. The subcommittee will hear testimony from Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security; Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency and the commander of U.S. Cyber Command; and Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.: The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Oversight, Management and Accountability will hold a hearing titled, "Enhancing Border Security: Addressing Corruption in Central America." The subcommittee will hear testimony from Shannon O'Neil, vice president of the Council on Foreign Relations; J. Welby Leaman, senior director for global government and multilateral affairs at Walmart, Inc.; and Claudi Umaña Araujo, president of FUSADES.

Request for Resumes, Department of Defense Office of the General Counsel

The Office of the General Counsel, Department of Defense (DoD), is reviewing the resume file for potential candidates for a number of Schedule A, Excepted Service, attorney positions that are under the supervision of the Deputy General Counsel (Intelligence) and support the intelligence and security practice areas. Individuals interested in being considered are invited to review the notice at https://ogc.osd.mil/Careers/. This is not a vacancy announcement. The office is seeking candidates with expertise relevant to the following roles: Intelligence Oversight . Provides legal support to the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Oversight; participates in intelligence oversight inspections; advises onintelligence law, regulation, and policy; and reviews legislative proposals andcommunications with Congress on intelligence oversight issues.

. Provides legal support to the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Oversight; participates in intelligence oversight inspections; advises onintelligence law, regulation, and policy; and reviews legislative proposals andcommunications with Congress on intelligence oversight issues. Counternarcotics and Law Enforcement . Legal advice and services related to DoD’s (including the National Guard) counterdrug and related support to civilian law enforcement agencies. Provides legal advice and support related to the oversight and management of DoD law enforcement activities, including authorities, training, and standards.

. Legal advice and services related to DoD’s (including the National Guard) counterdrug and related support to civilian law enforcement agencies. Provides legal advice and support related to the oversight and management of DoD law enforcement activities, including authorities, training, and standards. Sensitive Activities . Provides legal advice and services concerning U.S. law and international law related to military operations, intelligence activities, counterintelligence operations, cyberspace operations, information operations, security classification policies, and special access programs.

. Provides legal advice and services concerning U.S. law and international law related to military operations, intelligence activities, counterintelligence operations, cyberspace operations, information operations, security classification policies, and special access programs. Counterintelligence and Security . Provides legal advice and services concerning personnelsecurity and vetting policy, investigations and appeals policy, law enforcement policy, detainee litigation, physical security and industrial security policy, critical technology protection and insider threat programs, and counterintelligence policy.

Attorney - Experienced Level, National Security Agency

Location: Fort Meade, MD Job ID: 1163464 The professionals at the National Security Agency (NSA) have one common goal: to protect our nation. The mission requires a strong offense and a steadfast defense. The offense collects, processes and disseminates intelligence information derived from foreign signals for intelligence and counterintelligence purposes. The defense prevents adversaries from gaining access to sensitive or classified national security information. The NSA Office of General Counsel (OGC) is seeking superior applicants with experience in practice areas such as litigation, national security law, government contracts, administrative law, and government ethics, among others, who are interested in joining its elite team of lawyers who provide legal advice to the Agency as it carries out its missions. At NSA OGC, you will analyze cutting-edge technical and intelligence issues and will frequently provide legal advice that relates to high-profile current events affecting our national security. Attorneys working in NSA OGC apply their expertise, skills, and education to solve a variety of challenges not found in the private sector or at any other government agency. You will have the opportunity to make a global impact on a daily basis as you work with other top caliber professionals at the highest levels of the Agency and across the U.S. Government. This critical work ensures that Agency operations comply with the law while also protecting both our national security and our civil liberties. Because the twin missions of NSA - signals intelligence and cybersecurity - encompass counterterrorism and cybersecurity, two of the most important and dynamic challenges our Government faces today, there is rarely a typical day for an NSA attorney. We are routinely presented with exciting and novel legal issues at the intersection of technology and law. In tackling these challenges, our attorneys work directly with senior officials at various Intelligence Community and Executive Branch agencies, as well as relevant committees of Congress. NSA attorneys work in a highly classified setting and are entrusted with tremendous responsibility as they advise the Director and other senior leaders at the Agency on a diverse and complex spectrum of issues related to gathering the foreign intelligence information needed to fight international terrorism, espionage, transnational crime, and narcotics, to defeat foreign cyber adversaries trying to steal national secrets, and to provide intelligence support to critical military overseas tactical operations, all while protecting our civil liberties and ensuring strict compliance with the Constitution and our laws. Because the NSA is a Department of Defense agency, our attorneys have a unique opportunity to be directly involved in national security operations working alongside military and civilian colleagues, as well as to interact with the private sector in cybersecurity and other matters. NSA OGC has several exciting and challenging career opportunities available in a range of legal practice groups that provide advice in the areas of: Intelligence Law; Information Assurance Law; Legislation; Litigation; Acquisition, Research & Technology Law; Law & Policy; and Administrative Law & Ethics. The responsibilities of an Attorney at the NSA can include: Advising the Agency on legal matters involving a particular subject matter (e.g., intelligence operations, procurement, research and development, information security, patents, security matters, legislation, employment/personnel issues, ethics, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Privacy Act (PA), or Federal Records Act (FRA) questions)

Analyzing legislation, programs, policies, regulations, or plans to determine impact on the Agency

Representing the Agency's official position in legal and legislative proceedings

Representing the Agency in interactions with outside customers, DoD, Congressional representatives, foreign partners, or the general public

Conferring with/educating clients, customers, or stakeholders on legal or policy issues

Determining the legal sufficiency of documents

Drafting legal briefs, pleadings, etc

Making legal determinations in accordance with laws, regulations, professional standards, or Agency policies and procedures For more information on this position and how to apply, please visit: https://cicad.us/2Rit9es

Attorney (Acquisition) - Experienced Level, National Security Agency

Location: Fort Meade, MD Job ID: 1163469 The professionals at the National Security Agency (NSA) have one common goal: to protect our nation. The mission requires a strong offense and a steadfast defense. The offense collects, processes and disseminates intelligence information derived from foreign signals for intelligence and counterintelligence purposes. The defense prevents adversaries from gaining access to sensitive or classified national security information. The NSA Office of General Counsel's Acquisition, Research & Technology (ART) practice group is seeking superior applicants with experience in federal procurement who are interested in joining its elite team of lawyers who provide legal advice to the Agency as it carries out its missions. The ART practice group provides legal advice and representation to Agency personnel at all levels on a wide range of acquisition, installations, logistics, fiscal, environmental, export, technology transfer, and intellectual-property matters. The spectrum of issues handled by ART is broad and ART's legal advice is routinely required in novel situations. In addition to serving in an advisory capacity, ART attorneys also have the opportunity to litigate and serve as lead counsel in contract-related litigation before the Government Accountability Office and the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals while playing a supporting role to the Department of Justice in litigation before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Attorneys working in NSA OGC apply their expertise, skills, and education to solve a variety of challenges not found in the private sector or at any other government agency. You will have the opportunity to make a global impact on a daily basis as you work with other top caliber professionals at the highest levels of the Agency and across the U.S. Government. This critical work ensures that Agency operations comply with the law while also protecting both our national security and our civil liberties. In tackling these challenges, our attorneys work directly with senior officials at various Intelligence Community and Executive Branch agencies, as well as relevant committees of Congress. NSA attorneys work in a highly classified setting and are entrusted with tremendous responsibility as they advise the Director and other senior leaders at the Agency on a diverse and complex spectrum of issues. Because the NSA is a Department of Defense agency, our attorneys have a unique opportunity to be directly involved in national security operations working alongside military and civilian colleagues, as well as to interact with the private sector in cybersecurity and other matters. In short, many OGC attorneys say they can't imagine working in a more exciting and important position. The responsibilities of an Acquisition Attorney at the NSA can include: Advising the Agency on legal matters involving a particular subject matter (e.g., procurement, research and development, intellectual property, legislation, or fiscal)

Analyzing legislation, programs, policies, regulations, or plans to determine impact on Agency procurement matters

Representing the Agency's official position in legal and administrative proceedings (e.g., GAO, ASBCA)

Representing the Agency in interactions with outside customers, DoD, Congressional representatives, foreign partners, or the general public

Conferring with/educating clients, customers, or stakeholders on legal or policy issues

Determining the legal sufficiency of documents

Drafting legal briefs, pleadings, etc

Making legal determinations in accordance with laws, regulations, professional standards, or Agency policies and procedures For more information on this position and how to apply, please visit: https://cicad.us/2SVAuRE

Research Scientist, Geopolitics of AI, OpenAI

OpenAI’s mission is to develop safe artificial general intelligence (“AGI”) that benefits all of humanity. While we are a US-based organization, this mission transcends borders. Our ability to deeply understand the geopolitical consequences of our decisions and of AI more broadly is key to achieving this mission. As a Research Scientist on the Policy Research team at OpenAI, you’ll contribute directly to short-term and long-term analyses that inform OpenAI’s strategies as we pursue responsible research and deployment of our AI systems. We are looking for a researcher who is excited to collaborate across the technical and policy teams in the organization. The role will involve conducting research of immediate relevance to OpenAI decision-making but a researcher in this role will also have a broad remit to conduct and publish research following their own agenda, and latitude to collaborate with relevant external scholars. The ideal candidate will be self-directed, thrive in fast-paced environments, and bring deep understanding and experience in geopolitics and some level of technical understanding of AI (or an interest in skilling up). Example research questions might include: How can we best inform and prepare the world for advanced AI capabilities?

What are the best ways to distribute benefits from AI to different regions around the world?

How might different geopolitical actors anticipate and react to our developments?

How should we think about how our actions today affect the geopolitics of the future, and any path dependencies? Representative responsibilities Own and pursue a research agenda aimed resolving uncertainties in the geopolitical dimensions of AI progress.

Understand and clearly communicate geopolitical considerations to decision-makers at OpenAI.

Advise our technical and applied teams on decisions with relevant geopolitical dimensions. Requirements PhD or equivalent level of research experience in a relevant area (political science, economics, security studies, international relations), or relevant research experience and an established research track record, demonstrated by journal publications and/or conference papers.

An area of specialism with interest in and aptitude for taking on a global scope of work.

Strong understanding of and familiarity with recent developments in AI.

Health, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
Unlimited time off (we encourage 4+ weeks per year)
Parental leave
Flexible work hours
Lunch and dinner each day
401(k) plan with matching

Unlimited time off (we encourage 4+ weeks per year)

Parental leave

Flexible work hours

Lunch and dinner each day

401(k) plan with matching

Program Manager, Policy Research, OpenAI

OpenAI’s mission is to develop safe artificial general intelligence (“AGI”) that benefits all of humanity. While we are a US-based organization, this mission transcends borders. Our ability to deeply understand the consequences of our technology is key to achieving this mission. We are a small team with big ambitions, so working with external researchers and policymakers widens our reach and capacity. As a Program Manager on the Policy Research team at OpenAI, you’ll coordinate ongoing research streams and manage research-relevant external engagement. In particular, you’ll manage our API academic access program, which provides external academic researchers low/no-cost access to OpenAI models via the API. This role will give you wide visibility to a number of aspects of the AI policy research ecosystem. We are excited to meet candidates with experience in academia, government, non-profit, or industry. Ideal candidates will have a track record of leading and project-managing research projects or programs that involve relationship management/ management of external stakeholders. Representative responsibilities: Own and expand our academic access program, adding and supporting external academic researchers and coordinating relevant interests from across OpenAI.

Manage programs such as research-relevant external engagement.

Lead coordination of various projects on the Policy Research team, including expert workshops, collaborative research projects, and publication timelines. We're looking for a blend of: 3-5 years of experience managing programs and coordinating projects in government, academia, the non-profit sector, or industry.

Strong writing and communication skills.

Health, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
Unlimited time off (we encourage 4+ weeks per year)
Parental leave
Flexible work hours
Lunch and dinner each day
401(k) plan with matching

Unlimited time off (we encourage 4+ weeks per year)

Parental leave

Flexible work hours

Lunch and dinner each day

401(k) plan with matching

Research Scientist, Societal Harms of AI, OpenAI

OpenAI’s mission is to develop safe artificial general intelligence (“AGI”) that benefits all of humanity. While we are a US-based organization, this mission transcends borders. Our ability to deeply understand the actual and potential harms of our decisions and of AI more broadly is critical to achieving this mission. As a Research Scientist on the Policy Research team at OpenAI, you’ll contribute directly to short-term and long-term analyses that inform OpenAI’s strategies as we pursue responsible research and deployment of our AI systems. We are looking for a researcher who is excited to collaborate across the technical and policy teams in the organization. The role will involve conducting research of immediate relevance to OpenAI decision-making but a researcher in this role will also have a broad remit to conduct and publish research following their own agenda, and latitude to collaborate with relevant external scholars. The ideal candidate will be self-directed and will enjoy asking foundational research questions, creative research design, analytical problem solving, and engaging broad audiences with their research. Example research questions might include: How might we understand, measure, and anticipate potential harms of systems, such as denigration, manipulation, erosion of social institutions, environmental impact, or unrecoverable catastrophe?

How do we work with different interests (e.g. labor, governments, etc.) to help bridge knowledge gaps of current and future AI development and processes?

How do we design better evaluations for AI models to understand their likelihood of causing harm in different contexts? Representative responsibilities Own and pursue a research agenda aimed at understanding the potential and actual harms of AI systems.

Understand and clearly communicate risks of harm to decision-makers at OpenAI.

Advise our technical and applied teams on AI harms dimensions of decisions Requirements PhD in a relevant area (e.g. sociology, economics, or political science), or relevant research experience and an established research track record, demonstrated by journal publications and/or conference papers.

Demonstrated commitment to understanding and addressing harms of AI.

Strong writing and communication skills.

Experience building out quantitative evaluations and communicating clearly about their appropriate use and limitations a plus.

Health, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
Unlimited time off (we encourage 4+ weeks per year)
Parental leave
Flexible work hours
Lunch and dinner each day
401(k) plan with matching

Unlimited time off (we encourage 4+ weeks per year)

Parental leave

Flexible work hours

Lunch and dinner each day

401(k) plan with matching

Director of Privacy & Data Project, The Center for Democracy and Technology

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) is seeking an experienced advocate to lead CDT’s project on consumer privacy and data. The Director of Privacy & Data Project will lead a growing team of 5+ counsels focused on changing the law and business practices to protect consumers’ and workers’ privacy, prevent discriminatory uses of data, and promote responsible use of AI. Key workstreams include: advocating for meaningful federal privacy legislation, direct-to-company advocacy to improve corporate data practices, working with federal and state agencies to promote effective oversight and regulation, and overseeing specific grant projects focused on health privacy, worker privacy, and the impact of algorithm-driven decision systems for people with disabilities and other historically marginalized communities. Each of these workstreams places a strong focus on equity and the risks of discriminatory uses of data. The Director is a senior member of the U.S. policy team, collaborating frequently with other CDT Project Directors to develop multi-dimensional policy solutions (e.g. at the intersection of privacy and competition, or privacy and online content moderation). The Director also works closely with CDT’s Brussels office, helping to shape CDT’s advocacy on privacy, data and AI in the EU. This position managing CDT’s largest policy team is an exceptional opportunity for an advocate wishing to shape corporate data practices and AI governance at a pivotal time in technology policy. The Director will engage as a public thought leader, publish written reports and op-eds, testify and speak before external audiences. They must also serve as an effective manager, setting an advocacy vision for their team and overseeing implementation of several substantial grant projects. The position is based in CDT’s Washington, DC office, with remote work currently in effect due to COVID-19. About CDT The Center for Democracy & Technology champions policies, laws, and technical designs that empower people to use technology for good – while protecting against invasive, discriminatory and exploitative uses. For 25 years, CDT has worked to ensure that the Internet empowers, emboldens and equalizes people around the world. Today, CDT is at the center of societal debates about privacy, data and discrimination, surveillance, online speech, misinformation, and other key questions about the role of technology in people’s lives. CDT pursues legislation at the state, national, and regional level in the US and EU; participates in agency rulemaking and other policy development processes; leads strategic litigation; builds advocacy coalitions; and promotes industry standards and practices that protect users’ civil rights and civil liberties. CDT’s work spans many issues, including (but not limited to) consumer privacy, AI and machine learning, surveillance, online speech, internet architecture, civic technology, competition and election security. We take a rigorous approach that integrates legal, policy and technical expertise, with a focus on developing actionable policy solutions. You can read more about our work at www.cdt.org. Key Responsibilities: Policy Direction. Develop the strategic plan for the Privacy & Data team, collaborating with the CEO, Director of Policy and other project teams to identify core advocacy goals and design and oversee the work plan to achieve them. Collaborate with Development team on grant proposals to help achieve these goals.

Management. Manage a team of policy counsels, overseeing direction of their projects, reviewing and editing work product, and serving as a mentor to build cohesion and vision within the team.

Representation. Act as a key representative on privacy, data & AI issues before policymakers, regulatory agencies, civil society organizations, industry and the broader public. Engage in public speaking, including providing public testimony and speaking with the press.

Stakeholder Engagement. Work collaboratively with CDT’s broad network of engagement targets, including civil society partners, academics, and companies at the national and international level. Build and maintain relevant relationships within these communities. Participate in CDT’s Working Groups, engage with members of CDT’s Advisory Council, Fellows Program, and Collaborating Attorneys’ Network.

Direct-to-Company Advocacy. Engage directly with technology companies to advocate for and advise on adoption of privacy-protective and responsible data use practices.

Project Work. Carry out the daily work of the Privacy & Data team, such as: Legal and policy analysis and development of policy recommendations related to emerging issues in consumer privacy, AI and data governance. Author reports and op-eds, develop advocacy letters and other materials to advance the project’s policy goals. Provide policy and technical assistance to policymakers, regulators and commercial entities. Identify and work on strategic litigation opportunities, including filing amicus briefs and impact litigation. Engage in public education, media relations, and public speaking.

Internal Thought Leadership. Collaborate with the CEO, Policy Director, and other Project Directors to inform CDT’s policy direction, harmonize policy positions across the organization, and find areas of collaboration across teams. Qualifications: Significant technology policy experience and deep domain expertise, as demonstrated through career positions and/or written work.

A minimum of 7-10 years in relevant legal, policy or advocacy positions, with increasing levels of responsibility and management experience.

Demonstrated commitment to advancing technology policies and practices that protect civil rights, civil liberties and democratic values, with expertise in U.S. privacy law (expertise in civil rights law a plus; expertise in non-U.S. privacy law a plus).

Commitment to managing teams in a way that mentors rising advocates and fosters a collaborative culture among staff.

Experience with Congress, federal agencies, and corporate best practices preferred.

Experience building multi-stakeholder coalitions, influencing decision-makers, shaping legislation and/or leading impact litigation preferred.

Compensation: CDT offers competitive compensation, and a generous benefits package that includes health care and dental coverage, a retirement plan, and paid vacation, sick, and parental leave. Applicants: Please send a cover letter and resume to hr@cdt.org . Deadline: Open until filled. The Center for Democracy & Technology is an equal opportunity employer, and does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual or gender orientation, religion, or disability.

Clerk of Court, U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court

Announcement Number: 21-FISC-01 Position Title: CLERK OF COURT (TS/SCI clearance is required) Grade/Salary Range: JSP-16 ($169,036 - $218,600) (Court Unit Executives Pay Table) (Salary based on qualifications and experience.) Position Location: Washington, DC Position Information: Full-time, Permanent, Excepted Service Open Date: May 10, 2021 Closing Date: June 25, 2021 How to Apply: To be considered for this “at will” position, applicants are required to submit the following: • A cover letter detailing how your experience relates to the position requirements • AO-78, Federal Judicial Branch Application for Employment (can be downloaded from www.uscourts.gov) • A resume detailing all relevant experience, education, and accomplishments • Writing sample, not to exceed ten pages Failure to submit a complete and signed cover letter, AO-78, resume, and writing sample will result in immediate disqualification. Description of Work section of the AO-78 must be complete to include salary information. Indicating “see resume” is not acceptable. Incomplete and/or unsigned applications will not be considered, returned or retained. Only applicants selected for an interview will be contacted and must travel at their own expense. Relocation expenses will not be provided. One application per candidate will be accepted for this announcement. Applications may be mailed, or hand delivered to: United States District Court Attn: Human Resources (21-FISC-01) 333 Constitution Avenue, NW, Room 2718 Washington, DC 20001 Or via e-mail to: jobs@dcp.uscourts.gov Agency Contact Person: Marion L. Boulden, PHR, SHRM-CP Human Resources Manager (202) 565-1355 Overview: The United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Clerk of Court. The Clerk of Court also serves as the Clerk of Court for the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review. The Clerk of Court reports directly to the presiding judge. This is a professional and highly visible position that has broad and overarching responsibilities. The Clerk of Court is responsible for leading and directing all of the administrative and operational areas of the Clerk’s Office. Responsibilities include but are not limited to serving as the chief administrator of the court, overseeing all statutory duties and functions, providing analytical guidance and interpretations and resolving complex issues that have a significant impact on the daily functioning of the court. As the primary court executive and chief administrator, the Clerk of Court is the expert and advises on the court’s case management, financial management, space and facilities, human resource administration, information technology services, policy and procedural implementation, strategic planning executions, statistical analysis and public relations communications. The Clerk of Court works very closely with the 11 Judges of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and the three Judges of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review, as well as the Department of Justice and members of the Intelligence Community. The Clerk of Court has regular interaction with other court unit executives and court staff, the Administrative Office the United States Courts, the Office of the Circuit Executive, and the Federal Judicial Center. Education: Undergraduate: Education in a college or university of recognized standing may be substituted for a maximum of 3 years of the required general experience on the basis of one academic year of education equals 9 months of experience. A bachelor’s degree from a college or university of recognized standing may be substituted for 3 years of the required general experience. Preferably such degree should have included courses in law, government, public, business, or judicial administration or related fields. Postgraduate: A postgraduate degree in public, business or judicial administration from such a college or university may be substituted for one additional year of the required general experience. Legal: A degree from an accredited law school may be considered as qualifying for two additional years of the required general experience. Experience: General Administrative: A minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible administrative experience in public service or business that provides a thorough understanding of organizational, procedural and human aspects in managing an organization. Management Responsibility: At least three of the 10 years of experience must have been in a position of substantial management responsibility. Substantial management experience is high-level administrative experience that provided a thorough understanding of organizational, procedural and human aspects of managing an organization. Such experience typically includes financial management, space and facilities management, oversight of the information technology and human resources functions, and long and short-range planning. Practice of Law: An attorney who has served as a judicial law clerk in a federal court may substitute said clerkship on a year-for-year basis for the management or administrative experience requirement. Court Preferred Experience: Management experience in a federal or state court judicial or administrative office of courts is highly desired, as is experience working with classified information. Solid organizational, problem solving, and conflict resolution skills, as well as exceptional oral and written communication and interpersonal skills are strongly preferred. A proven record in leadership and accomplishment is desired. Experience in information technology and a working knowledge of the federal court system are also preferred. Employee Benefits: Full-time employees of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court are eligible for a full range of benefits to include: • A minimum of 10 paid holidays per year • Paid annual leave in the amount of 13 days per year for the first three years, 20 days per year after three years, and 26 days per year after fifteen years • Paid sick leave in the amount of 13 days per year • Federal Employees’ Retirement System (FERS) • Optional participation in the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP), Federal Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP), the Federal Employees’ Group Life Insurance (FEGLI), the Flexible Benefits Program, the Commuter Benefit Program, SmartBenefits (mass transit subsidy up to $270 per month), and Long-Term Care Insurance • Workers’ Compensation Program • On-site physical fitness facility • Flexible work schedule • Federal Occupational Health Services Program (FOH)/ On-site Health Unit • Employee Assistance Program (EAP)/Work Life Services • Priority enrollment for children beginning at three months of age until kindergarten of all employees of the United States Courts in the Thurgood Marshall Child Development Center (TMCDC) For more detailed information about federal court benefits, please go to: www.uscourts.gov/careers/benefits. Conditions of Employment: United States citizenship is required for consideration for this position. Because of the access to highly classified materials and information, a TOP SECRET/SCI clearance is required for this position. Preference will be given to applicants with a current and active TOP SECRET/SCI clearance. Employees of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court are excepted service appointments. Excepted service appointments are “at will” and can be terminated with or without cause by the court. Employees are required to adhere to the Code of Conduct for Judicial Employees. Employees are required to use Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) for payroll deposit. Selection will be made consistent with the provisions of the Equal Employment Opportunity Plan adopted by the United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Columbia. The Court reserves the right to modify the conditions of this announcement. Note: On May 25, 2021, vacancy extended from June 11, 2021, to June 25, 2021.

Cyber Initiative and Special Projects Fellow, The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

About the foundation The Hewlett Foundation is a nonpartisan, private charitable foundation that advances ideas and supports institutions to promote a better world. For 50 years, the foundation has supported efforts to advance education for all, preserve the environment, improve lives and livelihoods in developing countries, promote the health and economic well-being of women, support vibrant performing arts, strengthen Bay Area communities, and make the philanthropy sector more effective. In addition, we also make grants for special projects and to address other timely problems, such as challenges related to cybersecurity and U.S. democracy. In 2020, the foundation announced a new grantmaking commitment focused on racial justice. The Hewlett Foundation’s assets are more than $9 billion with annual awards of grants totaling more than $400 million. More information about the Hewlett Foundation is available at: www.hewlett.org. About the position The Cyber Initiative and Special Projects Program Fellow will play an integral role in two distinct grantmaking efforts housed in the foundation president’s office. The fellow will be a member of the Cyber Initiative team, working closely with and reporting to the Director of the Cyber Initiative, who will provide the fellow with direction on the initiative’s strategy, activities, and ongoing annual events. Launched in March 2014, the goal of the initiative (and its $130 million grantmaking budget) is to build a more capable and diverse field of cyber policy experts and expertise. The Cyber Initiative takes a broad view of cyber policy to include issues ranging from encryption to net neutrality to internet governance to cyber conflict. The Initiative will sunset in 2023 (coterminous with the fellow’s term), so the fellow will play an integral role helping to make the Initiative’s final grants, help promote and organize collaborations, and ensure its lasting impact. Simultaneously, the fellow will work directly with Foundation President Larry Kramer, helping to shape and implement grantmaking for the Special Projects portfolio. Special Projects grants are diverse and ad hoc – ranging from support for public broadcasting to confronting systemic racism – and require nimble and thoughtful attention to detail and execution. The fellow must work to promote internal collaboration between different foundation programs and administrative departments, external collaboration with other funders and partners, and/or unanticipated opportunities outside of the foundation’s core interest areas. This position presents a unique opportunity to engage in both the strategic and tactical aspects of philanthropic grantmaking under the Cyber Initiative and Special Projects program. As such, the fellow must be flexible, comfortable working across a changing and evolving landscape of internal and external work, and able to effectively juggle multiple projects at the same time. We prioritize diverse candidates who bring a range of views, experiences, and backgrounds to the role and the responsibilities described below. The broad goals and responsibilities for the fellow are: Help drive implementation of the Cyber Initiative’s field-building strategy, including by sharing their unique and diverse perspective during team discussions and planning sessions.

Conduct grantee due diligence, evaluate and recommend potential grantee organizations, including suggesting new grant awards to be made and manage a portion of the initiative’s grants portfolio.

Evaluate the effectiveness of its grantmaking, monitor its progress, and recommend strategy improvements.

Work directly with the foundation president to plan and execute Special Projects grants.

Manage the Special Projects budget and grant portfolio, tracking all active and planned grants and other funding commitments with other foundation programs or outside funders.

Manage relationships and communications with grantees and serve as their primary point of contact.

Develop and manage relationships with vendors and consultants.

Represent the foundation at meetings with key stakeholders from civil society, government, the private sector, and academia.

Attend and represent the foundation at external events, including speaking on panels, writing blog posts/articles, etc.

Follow the cyber policy debate globally, stay abreast of trends and developments, and identify new opportunities for the foundation’s grantmaking.

Travel domestically and internationally (not likely to exceed 10%) to conduct site visits and attend conferences, as appropriate under foundation policies and best sensible public health practices.

Work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary environment with cross-functional partners in the grants management, legal, and communications teams to process and keep track of grants. Professional qualifications and personal attributes Candidates should exhibit the following professional qualifications and personal attributes: Professional experience : An undergraduate degree required or advanced degree (preferred) as appropriate in law, policy, business, computer science, engineering, or related disciplines.

Demonstrated interest required and two to five years work experience (preferred) in areas relevant to the Cyber Initiative.

Excellent research and critical thinking skills and ability to conceptualize, think creatively, and thoughtfully approach assigned projects.

Ability to regularly “context shift” and toggle between two distinct portfolios.

Capability to process and present complex information (both quantitative and qualitative) in a compelling manner both orally and in writing.

Proficiency with technology tools and applications including MS Office, Zoom, etc., as well as a willingness to learn new systems and/or experience with Salesforce, a plus.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Willingness and interest in domestic and international work travel (not likely to exceed 10% time) to conduct site visits and participate in relevant conferences and meetings. Personal attributes : Possess an open-minded curiosity and willingness to carry out both substantive and administrative tasks.

Comfort with ambiguity and an eagerness to explore and learn about new topics and issues.

Passionate about the guiding principles and mission of the Hewlett Foundation.

Comfort representing the foundation externally and engaging a diverse array of partner organizations.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail, along with a demonstrated track record of consistently meeting deadlines.

Ability to work well on a team and independently, including independent initiative, a sense of humor, and a collegial spirit in sharing ideas and receiving feedback. Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively.

Personal integrity, excellent judgment, and flexibility.

Compensation Compensation for the Fellow, Cyber Initiative and Special Projects includes a competitive salary, and an excellent package of health and other employee benefits. Physical demands/work environment The physical demands described are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to sit for extended periods of time and to travel via various modes of transportation for extended periods of time. The foundation employees are currently working remotely through June 2021. When we do return to the office it will begin with a phased, and voluntary approach. To apply: Please apply online and submit a resume and cover letter explaining how your skills fit this position. The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation embraces the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion both internally, in our hiring process and organizational culture, and externally, in our grantmaking and related practices. We are an equal opportunity employer and welcome applications from people of all backgrounds, cultures, and experiences.

Project Manager, Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats, R Street

R Street Institute; Washington, D.C. The R Street Institute— a think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with regional offices across the country—seeks an energetic project manager to manage the Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats (Cyber) team’s Making Space initiative. The project manager will report to the cyber policy director. If you want to join an energetic organization and do something extraordinary, this may be just the opportunity for you. Making Space was born from a pledge by R Street’s Cyber team to increase the diversity of speakers and experts in the cyber policy space. The initiative commits to include women or members of another under-represented community at every panel we host that includes three or more speakers. Since its roll out, more than 40 think tanks, universities, foundations, corporate partners and individuals have joined the effort. The Cyber team is now looking to expand Making Space’s impact by collaborating with #ShareTheMicInCyber to create the “Cyber-Base,” a talent list of Black cybersecurity professionals. Our long-term goal for the project is to find ways to amplify and support the many diverse voices in the cyber policy sphere, as well as to nurture and promote new talent. Put simply, we believe that diversity is security. Your typical day at R Street may include reaching out to coalition partners; coordinating panel participants; managing tasks associated with the planning and logistics of new diversity initiatives; working to populate and update the talent list and the associated website(s); and potentially, writing op-eds or other communications products meant to publicize and support the various pieces of the Making Space initiative. You will also participate in team meetings, discussions with external partners and internal debates about the direction of projects. The most important aspect of this role is demonstrated project management skill and the ability to take the reins of a complex project and carry it through from early stage planning to completion. Other Aspects of Your Role Work with R Street’s communications team to maintain the Making Space website and craft social media content

Assist with event planning for events related to and outside of the Making Space initiative, including Hack the Capitol

Oversee outreach strategy to expand pledge and talent list

Program management support to policy director

Periodic lookout shifts to guard against ninja infiltration Skills and Qualifications Interest in cybersecurity or national security and/or DEI initiatives, particularly in the public policy space

A desire to collaborate

Strong communication skills

A disciplined self-motivator

Sense of ownership of work; initiative and results mindedness

No particular educational background is required: proven ability to achieve results is far more important than credentials

A mindset and a desire to grow with a dynamic organization Workplace R Street offers a flexible working arrangement. Candidates may either work remotely from their home or from our D.C. offices. Currently, our D.C. offices are closed and we are working remotely. Compensation, Benefits and Perks R Street strives to provide a compensation package superior to those at other think tanks and nonprofits. In addition to a competitive salary, we provide the following benefits and perks: Unlimited paid time off policy, including all federal holidays, the day after Thanksgiving and two weeks holiday closure in December

Alternating Fridays off

A health insurance option entirely paid by the employer (even for families)

Dental and Vision insurance

401(k) contributions with up to a 4 percent match

HSA employer contribution match

Quarterly wellness reimbursement

Mobile equipment reimbursement

Internet subsidy

Monthly mobile plan reimbursement

Annual educational and professional development reimbursement

R Street does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, era of military service, gender identity, relationship structure or anything else that's illegal, immoral or nonsensical to use as a basis for hiring, and encourages all qualified applicants to apply. We currently plan to accept applications for this job until filled. We will contact qualified individuals for telephone interviews and conduct them on a rolling basis. Due to COVID-19, we will hold interviews virtually, via Zoom, until our D.C. office reopens. To apply, you must upload a resume in Microsoft Word or PDF format.

Legal Intern Fall 2021, ICRC Washington

Function: Legal Intern Fall 2021 Department: International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Place of Employment: Washington, D.C. Direct Superior: Deputy Head of Legal Department Job Objective: The Intern in the IHL Department at the Washington Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) provides research and writing on topics of IHL, other branches of international law, and US law as needed, thus contributing to the thematic and operational priorities of the legal team. Minimum Required Knowledge & Experience: Basic knowledge of international law, international institutions, international humanitarian law (IHL), and a related legal field (e.g. national security law or international human rights law).

Excellent oral and written English skills, with a preference for those also having a good understanding of French and/or Spanish.

Second or third year law school student pursuing a US JD, or pursuing an LLM degree (or a JD graduate pursuing another graduate degree)

Applicants must already have the right to work in the U.S. Main Responsibilities: Work with the IHL team to provide legal advice to the delegation in Washington, and to the ICRC as a whole on matters of IHL, human rights law, national security law, or other US legal issues. Research and Writing. Research such topics as the scope of application of IHL, detention, conduct of hostilities, weapons and new technologies in warfare, migration, and other related topics. Monitoring and Analysis of International and Domestic Legal Developments. Regular monitor and analyse relevant international and domestic case law, legislation, legal blogs and news coverage to identify significant legal developments of interest to the delegation. In addition to research and writing, the intern will attend conferences and meetings to monitor developments on specific legal issues on behalf of the legal team. Reporting. Regular and timely reporting and analysis on meetings and events attended, as well as a weekly report on any relevant legal developments reported in external sources such as legal blogs, reports, and journal articles. Reports are written for the purpose of ensuring the institution is informed of developments in US policy, as well as to advance its thinking on key issues. Event Planning. Assist in the planning and preparation of ICRC legal events, such as legal conferences, workshops, or roundtable discussions. Management and Reporting Line: The IHL Intern reports to the Deputy Head of the Legal Department. She or he is expected to collaborate with colleagues throughout the delegation in order to carry out these and other reasonably related duties. Administrative Information Location: The ICRC requests all applicants be able to work from the ICRC’s offices in Washington DC or, depending on circumstances due to COVID-19 at the time of hiring, from outside the office. The intern will be subject to the same “work-from-home” policies as ICRC staff during the period of the internship. Hours and Start/End Dates: The intern will be expected to work 20 hours a week from approximately September to December 2021. The specific starting and ending dates are negotiable. Benefits: This is a paid internship. How to Apply: For information about the position, or to apply for the position, please contact Yonny Aguilar Espinoza at yaguilar@icrc.org. Application requires a CV, brief writing sample and optional cover letter. Due to the large number of applications and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted further. Applications are due May 18, 2021. The ICRC values diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive working environment. We welcome applications from all qualified candidates.

Research Professor of National Affairs, U.S. Army War College

About the Position:

This is a full-time civilian faculty position at the U.S. Army War College (USAWC), Strategic Studies Institute as provided under Title 10 USC 4021. Initial appointment may be up to three years, the first year may be a trial period. The appointment may be renewed in one- to five-year increments thereafter. Academic rank and salary will be based on the selectee's academic credentials, experience and professional accomplishments. Learn more about this agency Travel Required: 25% or less - Travel (domestic and/or international) may be required up to 25% of the time. Supervisory status: No Promotion Potential: None Responsibilities Serve as Research Professor of National Security Affairs in the Strategic Studies Institute (SSI) at the USAWC.

Performs research and publishes SSI studies, journal articles, policy-oriented essays, op-eds, blog postings, books and/or book chapters, which are distributed worldwide. (50%)

Conducts self-initiated research and directed research in geostrategic threats, national security strategy, and defense policy at the request of senior-level officials at the Army Staff, Joint Staff or Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Works independently and collaboratively to develop recommendations to achieve key national security objectives specifically oriented toward those factors that impact U.S. defense priorities, especially those of the U.S. Army.

Designs individual and collective annual research and publication plans, in consultation with SSI leadership, addressing contemporary national security issues.

Conducts both internal and external service in national security related areas. (30%)

Liaises with and provides briefings and expertise in response to requests from aforementioned key stakeholders and other audiences.

Leads, organizes, and implements SSI and USAWC professional collaboration, conferences, seminars, symposiums, and meetings.

Attends and participates in relevant academic conferences by presenting papers and/or acting as panel chair or discussant.

Contributes to the educational mission of the USAWC through teaching, lecturing and supervising student research projects. (20%) Requirements Conditions of Employment: Appointment may be subject to a suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a completed background investigation.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a TOP SECRET security clearance.

Must provide official college transcripts, upon request. Unofficial transcripts are suitable for application purposes.

Must comply with the Drug Testing Program requirements (pre-employment and random testing after appointment).

Must be available for employment not later than 1 August 2021.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

One year trial period may be required.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

When you perform a Civilian Permanent Change of Station (PCS) with the government, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) considers the majority of your entitlements to be taxable. Visit https://www.dfas.mil/civilianemployees/civrelo/Civilian-Moving-Expenses-Tax-Deduction/ for more information.

Permanent Change of Station (PCS) allowances may be authorized, subject to the provisions of the Joint Travel Regulations and an agency determination that a PCS move is in the Government Interest.

Include the job announcement number on your application.

Must provide official college transcripts upon request (unofficial transcripts are required at the time of application).

Telework eligible -- Mission-dependent with locality pay at Carlisle, PA. Qualifications Who May Apply: U.S. Citizens To qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Your résumé must clearly describe your relevant experience; your transcripts are required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is available here. SELECTIVE PLACEMENT FACTORS/KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES (KSAs): Applicants will be rated based on the criteria listed below by a panel of subject matter experts appointed with the purpose of identifying the best- qualified candidates. 1. Must have a master's (required) degree in national security studies, international relations, international political economy, political science, public policy, regional studies or related field. A PhD or equivalent evidence of extensive original scholarly research and writing is preferred. 2. Record of research and publication (or evidence of great potential) on key national security issues with the ability to influence policy at the strategic level (National Security Council, DoD, combatant commands, interagency). 3. Excellent oral and written communication skills, as demonstrated by the publication of books and articles, workshops and conference presentations, lectures, and podcasts, etc. 4. Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills, including the ability to serve as a project team lead for collective research projects, and as a faculty advisor for student research projects. 5. Ability to contribute to the educational mission of the USAWC through teaching, including supervising student research projects, lecturing in the core curriculum, regional studies and/or electives. Education Only degrees from an accredited college or university recognized by the Department of Education are acceptable to meet positive education requirements or to substitute education for experience.

For additional information, please go to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and U.S. Department of Education websites here and here.

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, look here. Additional information Read more How You Will Be Evaluated You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above. The application review process to determine if you meet the experience and education requirements found in the job announcement begins upon the closing date of the announcement. If you are one of the top candidates, you may be invited to interview by the selection official. If selected, you will receive a tentative job offer. Depending on the strength of the applicant pool, this process may take several months after the closing date of the job announcement.

Please follow all instructions carefully, as failure to submit a complete application could invalidate your submission. In this regard, please be sure to read the HOW TO APPLY and REQUIRED DOCUMENTS sections. Read more Background checks and security clearance Security clearance: Top Secret Drug test required: Yes Position sensitivity and risk: Critical-Sensitive (CS)/High Risk Trust determination process: Suitability/Fitness, National security

National Security & Sino-American Technology Competition Fellowship, Hertog Foundation

The Hertog Foundation seeks applications for a new fellowship for young professionals on National Security & Sino-American Technology Competition. Led by AEI Director of Asia Studies Dan Blumenthal, the fellowship seeks to educate the next generation of East Asia strategists and national security generalists about how technology will shape U.S.-China strategic rivalry. The fellowship will consist of three parts: Evening seminars and dinner briefings , taught by leading scholars and practitioners on a different dimension of Sino-American technology competition,

, taught by leading scholars and practitioners on a different dimension of Sino-American technology competition, An independent research project guided by the Fellowship Dean, Dan Blumenthal,

guided by the Fellowship Dean, Dan Blumenthal, A one-day conference where fellows will present their research to their colleagues and a panel of national-security experts Guest instructors include Jim Mulvenon (Defense Group, Inc.), Erica Downs (Columbia University), LTG (Ret.) Jack Shanahan (Joint Artificial Intelligence), and Matt Turpin (Palantir Technologies/Hoover), among others. The fellowship begins in September 2021, and will take place in Washington, DC. Fellows will meet two to three times a month for evening sessions. We seek outstanding young professionals (under 35) working or pursuing advanced study in national security, economics, STEM, law, or industry. The application deadline is May 10, 2021.

Vice President of National Security, Third Way

Third Way is seeking a Vice President for the National Security Program. This is a high profile, high impact, senior level policy position that supervises and coordinates all activities of the department and manages the work of three policy staff and outside consultants. The Vice President is a member of the senior management team of Third Way and reports to the Executive VP for Policy. Major areas of responsibility: The goal of the National Security program is to develop policy solutions to 21st century threats and challenges. The program has four principal areas of focus: 1) US-China policy, 2) US cybersecurity with an emphasis on better identifying and holding accountable malicious cyber actors, 3) world hotspots and front burner issues, such as the Iran nuclear deal, and 4) the politics of national security and public opinion. The China focus is a new area of emphasis for the organization. The National Security Program has been a trusted policy voice on Capitol Hill and for past and current Democratic administrations. The Program’s successes have been featured widely in the press, and Third Way’s security policies have been adopted by House and Senate legislators and the Executive Branch. The Vice President for the National Security Program has both a policy and public role within the organization. The Vice President represents the organization with Members of Congress, administration officials, Hill staff, the business community, advocacy organizations, academics, Third Way’s Board of Trustees, and in the media. This position affords qualified candidates with an extraordinary opportunity to help rebuild a successful program that attritted its senior personnel to the Biden Administration. Our workplace is diverse, inclusive, collegial, and family-friendly. Requirements: Experience: Candidates should have a minimum of 7 years of relevant experience working in the policy or advocacy arena, Capitol Hill, or administration. (A graduate degree is helpful but not required.) A strong network of Hill and administration contacts is preferred.

Management Expertise: Candidates should have significant experience managing people and projects. Candidates must be organized and result-oriented. They must be able to keep multiple projects on track.

Policy Expertise: Candidates should have a strong general background in national security. Candidates with policy expertise in cyber policy and China are preferred.

Creativity and entrepreneurship: Candidates should be prepared to work with a team that thinks outside-the-box and challenges existing orthodoxies. Candidates must be prepared to formulate new policy ideas and promote them.

Writing: Candidates must have proven ability to write compelling and high-impact products.

Communications: Candidates must have strong public presentation ability. Experience in working with the media is preferred.

Teamwork: Candidates should enjoy working in a collaborative organization – collaboration with both Third Way senior management and policy staff. You will like this job if you're a: Self-starter : Are you eager to seize opportunities, take risks, learn from failure, and bring a sustained passion for our mission?

: Are you eager to seize opportunities, take risks, learn from failure, and bring a sustained passion for our mission? Collaborator : Do you like to work in teams— to share ideas, brainstorm, co-author products, and advance shared priorities?

: Do you like to work in teams— to share ideas, brainstorm, co-author products, and advance shared priorities? Creator : Do you welcome divergent thinking from those you supervise; are willing to question and take on the orthodoxies of the left or the right; get excited about surprising data?

: Do you welcome divergent thinking from those you supervise; are willing to question and take on the orthodoxies of the left or the right; get excited about surprising data? Results-oriented person : Are you driven by impact and desire accountability for results?

Compensation: Competitive compensation and benefits To apply: Submit cover letter, resume, and salary requirements to: hr@thirdway.org with "Vice President of National Security" as the subject line. Third Way is an equal opportunity employer that celebrates, supports and promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion. We will consider all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, sexual orientation or gender identity, or any other legally protected basis, in accordance with applicable laws.

Policy Director, Integrated Harm Reduction, R Street

The R Street Institute—a free-market think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with regional offices across the country—seeks a skilled Policy Director to develop and oversee a major new program on integrated harm reduction. If you want to join an energetic organization, help define a new field of public policy and do something extraordinary while helping us conceptualize an expansion of our work on harm reduction, this may be just the opportunity for you. This position will report to the Associate Vice President, Research Programs. We actively seek out diversity and are particularly eager to consider candidates who bring a diverse background (in all its forms) and relevant lived-experience to this role. Our current portfolio emphasizes efforts to reduce the harm in tobacco and opioid use and in sexual behavior. We believe that “abstinence only” approaches do not work on a population-wide level and that safer (although not safe) alternatives are a desirable part of a public health strategy overall. Examples of efforts we support in these terms include needle access programs, pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV infection and the availability of non-combustible tobacco products for adult smokers. Our ideal candidate will lead a bold effort to get advocates and scholars in all of these areas to work together to promote harm reduction as an effective strategy to improve population-wide health. Your typical day at R Street might include speaking with an ally about an upcoming FDA comment period on a promising new treatment method for opioid addiction, facilitating a connection between tobacco control and safer sex groups, reviewing a subgrant proposal from an ally working on opioids or preparing a presentation for participation in a global conference on HIV/AIDS. Other Aspects of your role: In addition to the above you will be expected to: Write widely and knowledgeably on at least one harm-reduction area in depth, as well as broadly about others

Present before a variety of audiences; attend and speak at convenings in the United States and globally where appropriate

Oversee and coordinate the work of R Street staff and contractors working on harm reduction topics

Produce formal regulatory comments and policy writing (long- and short-form) on regulatory and legislative efforts involving harm reduction

Offer testimony before legislative bodies and regulatory panels

“Translate” findings in scientific literature for a lay audience

Work with state and federal policymaking staff to advance R Street’s research messages and organize events

Help build coalitions around harm reduction topics

Assure the ongoing fiscal solvency of our program by creating proposals for new ventures and maintaining relations with existing supporters with support from R Street’s Business Development department. Skills and Qualifications Recognized expertise and experience in at least one area of harm reduction: opioids, tobacco or sexual behavior

Understanding of and enthusiasm for all forms of harm reduction

A strong willingness to work with a wide range of groups including those who may have views or do things with which you may disagree

Top-notch public speaking skills

Excellent writing ability, ideally demonstrated by a record of publication in mainstream and public policy outlets. Academic publications are desirable but, for this job, less important than popular ones

Broad understanding of technical topics related to harm reduction and an ability to synthesize work across a wide array of fields

Although a relevant doctoral degree is preferred, it’s not a requirement and relevant experience (broadly constructed); by which we mean that things like relevant applied academic work done while in school and/or personal experiences should be mentioned in a cover letter if not evident from your resume. Lived experience with harmful behaviors we study is not a requirement but will be looked on favorably if mentioned and contextualized.

Alignment with our mission of supporting free markets and limited, effective government

A sense of humor and a desire to grow with a dynamic organization Workplace R Street offers a flexible working arrangement. Candidates may either work remotely from their home or from our D.C. office. Currently, our D.C. offices are closed and we are working remotely. This job will require frequent travel: When it is safe to do so, this person will attend in-person meetings, conferences and multiple events (on Capitol Hill, throughout the United States and internationally). Compensation, Benefits and Perks R Street strives to provide a compensation package superior to those at other think tanks and nonprofits. In addition to a competitive salary, we provide the following benefits and perks: Unlimited paid time off policy, including all Federal holidays, the day after Thanksgiving, and two weeks holiday closure in December

Alternating Fridays off

A health insurance option entirely paid by the employer (even for families)

Dental and Vision insurance

401(k) contributions with up to a 4 percent match

HSA employer contribution match

Quarterly wellness reimbursement

Mobile equipment reimbursement

Internet subsidy

Monthly mobile plan reimbursement

Annual educational and professional development reimbursement

R Street does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, era of military service, gender identity, relationship structure or anything else that's illegal, immoral or stupid to use as a basis for hiring. We currently plan to accept applications for this job until filled. We will contact qualified individuals for video interviews on a rolling basis. Due to COVID-19, we will hold interviews virtually, via Zoom, until our DC office reopens. To apply, please upload a cover letter and resume in Microsoft Word or PDF format.

Assistant Counsel or Law Clerk, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps

Closing Date: 4/5/2021 Command & Location: SSP - Washington Navy Yard, DC Grade: GS-11 or GS-9 The Navy and Marine Corps team offers innovative, exciting and meaningful work linking military and civilian talents to achieve our mission and safeguard our freedoms. The Department of the Navy Office of the General Counsel has been serving the Department since 1941 and is committed to developing innovative legal solutions to the business and other challenges facing the Navy and Marine Corps to enhance the war fighting capability of the Naval Service. You will find our attorneys stationed across the United States and worldwide, working with Navy and Marine Corps personnel wherever the Department's business is conducted. A vacancy is anticipated to serve as an entry-level Assistant Counsel International Law and Arms Control (or Law Clerk as described below), within the Office of Counsel, Strategic Systems Programs (SSP). The position has a duty station at SSP headquarters located at the Washington Navy Yard, DC. SSP, an Echelon 2 Command, is responsible for the development, production, maintenance, and life-cycle-management of the Department of the Navy’s (DON) TRIDENT II D5 Missile Strategic Weapons System (approximately 70% of the United States nuclear weapons). SSP’s annual budget exceeds $3.6 billion. SSP is in the process of pre-development efforts for the next generation strategic weapons system and SSP’s program life was recently extended through 2084. SSP is also responsible for the regulation of DON’s nuclear weapons, DON’s Nuclear Weapons Security Program, the Common Missile Compartment for the Columbia Class Program, and emerging programs such as the Conventional Prompt Strike missile system. Among other responsibilities, SSP acts as the Project Officer for the Polaris Sales Agreement, an international foreign military sales agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom. SSP is also responsible within the DON for the planning and support necessary to ensure DON compliance with all arms control treaties and agreements. SSP’s Office of Counsel provides legal support to SSP’s headquarters and its 11 field offices and detachments, which are located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. SSP’s Office of Counsel provides legal support in all areas of the Navy Office of the General Counsel’s (OGC) practice, including federal procurement law, civilian personnel law, environmental law, fiscal law, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), ethics, intellectual property and support agreements. SSP’s Office of Counsel also provides legal support associated with specialized areas of practice including international law, arms control law, classification, and nuclear weapons specific legislation, regulations, instructions, and policies. The SSP Office of Counsel is currently composed of 19 attorney billets and 1 support staff located at SSP’s headquarters and 3 field activities. The Assistant Counsel/Law Clerk billet reports to SSP’s Supervisory Associate Counsel (International Law and Arms Control). The incumbent will primarily provide legal support to SSP headquarters. Occasional travel to SSP field offices, to the United Kingdom, and for training is a mandatory requirement of the position. The incumbent’s duties will focus on international law and associated U.S. legal, regulatory and policy matters arising under the U.S.-UK Polaris Sales Agreement (PSA) and the U.S.-UK Mutual Defense Agreement (MDA); the Foreign Military Sales section of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA); select provisions of the Atomic Energy Act (AEA); U.S. export control regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Commerce Control List (CCL); the Chemical Weapons Convention, Biological Weapons Convention, New START Treaty, and all other US arms control-related international obligations. The incumbent will support the supervisory attorney as the SSP Foreign Disclosure Officer (FDO). In this capacity, the incumbent will provide advice and guidance consistent with applicable Executive Orders and Department of Defense/Department of the Navy foreign disclosure policies and procedures. The incumbent may also provide legal advice in other areas of OGC’s practice as needed, such as FOIA, ethics, or support agreements. Efforts in these areas will include the provision of legal advice, both written and oral, and litigation support at all levels of the administrative process and in Federal Court. The position will be filled under the General Schedule (GS) system at the GS-11 level and precise pay will be set commensurate with the successful applicant’s qualifications, funding availability, and GS pay guidelines. The position has a full performance level of GS-15. To be eligible for selection at the GS-11 level, the applicant must have at least one year of professional legal experience, or be a recent law school graduate with superior law student work or activities as demonstrated by: graduating in the top third of their law school class; work or achievement of significance on an official law review or journal; or a special high-level honor, e.g., winning a moot court competition, membership on the law school’s official moot court team, or membership in the Order of the Coif. For GS-11 positions only, a second professional law degree (LL.M.) that required at least one full academic year of graduate study may be substituted for one year of professional legal experience. If a recent law school graduate who has not yet been admitted to a bar is selected for the position, that selectee will be appointed as a GS-09 Law Clerk. Upon appointment to a bar and certification as an active member in good standing, the position will transition to GS-11 Attorney. Applicants will be evaluated on: 1) depth and quality of experience in, or demonstrated interest in, or familiarity with, the above-noted substantive areas of law; (2) their research, analytical, and writing skills; (3) their oral communication skills; and (4) their interpersonal skills, including their ability to develop strong attorney-client relationships and their ability to work both independently and as part of a team. Applicants with a record of making significant contributions to the advancement of DON OGC or equivalent Office of General Counsel or law firm/office beyond the day-to-day legal practice are desired. The successful applicant must be a U.S. citizen, have graduated from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association, be an active member in good standing of the bar of the highest court of a State, U.S. commonwealth, U.S. territory, or the District of Columbia, be admitted to practice before a state or federal court, and be eligible to obtain and maintain a Top Secret security clearance. Current third year law students and recent law school graduates will also be considered, contingent upon eventual completion of the above criteria, and are encouraged to apply. Applicants must submit a cover letter; resume; two legal writing samples (no longer than 10 pages each); two most recent performance appraisals, if available; and the names and telephone numbers of at least three references (other than current supervisors) who may be contacted. Applicants who have graduated from law school less than five years prior to the announcement closing date must provide an official copy of their law school transcript including class rank. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Mr. Joshua Kuyers, Supervisory Associate Counsel (International Law and Arms Control), SSP, joshua.kuyers@ssp.navy.mil, 202-433-9766. Electronic applications (all documents in one file) must be submitted to Mr. Kuyers at joshua.kuyers@ssp.navy.mil. Hard copy applications are not being accepted at this time. The personnel notice will close on April 5, 2021, at 11:59:59 PM (EST)) and complete applications must be received by this date and time to be considered. If the successful applicant is not currently a member of the Department of the Navy Office of the General Counsel, processing of the hiring action can only commence after submission of those items identified in the "Instructions for New OGC Attorneys" (see Careers section of www.ogc.navy.mil). NOTICE OF VETERANS' PREFERENCE There is no formal rating system for applying veterans' preference to attorney appointments in the excepted service; however, the Department of the Navy Office of the General Counsel considers veterans' preference eligibility a positive factor for attorney hiring. Applicants eligible for veterans' preference must include that information in their cover letter or resume and attach supporting documentation (e.g., DD Form 214, "Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty") to their submissions. Although the point-preference system is not used, applicants eligible to claim a 10-point preference must submit a Standard Form (SF) 15, "Application for 10-Point Veteran Preference," and supporting documentation required for the specific type of preference claimed. (SF-15, which lists the types of 10-point preference and the required supporting documents, is available from the Office of Personnel Management Website at www.opm.gov.) Not all veterans are preference eligible. For a summary of time periods, campaigns, and conditions that entitle an applicant to preference eligibility, please visit https://www.fedshirevets.gov/index.aspx, https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in government/unique-hiring-paths/veterans, and see the Veterans' Preference Advisor, operated by the Department of Labor at http://www.dol.gov/elaws/vets/vetpref/vetspref.htm. The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy or gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.

Criminal Justice Policy Fellow, R Street

The R Street Institute—a free-market think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., with regional offices across the country—seeks a motivated, organized fellow for our criminal justice and civil liberties team. If you are the right fit, you will report to the policy director of criminal justice & civil liberties. If you want to join an energetic organization and do something extraordinary, this may be just the opportunity you need. A typical day at R Street might include writing an op-ed on youth probation reform, conducting research for a white paper on alternatives to incarceration, preparing testimony for an upcoming state hearing and being interviewed on talk radio. R Street runs one of the top criminal justice programs on the political right. Examples of policies we have supported include reforms of police agencies intended to make them more effective and community-oriented, measures that make it easier for justice-involved individuals to reintegrate into communities and juvenile justice reforms intended to return the system to its fundamentally rehabilitative roots. We expect candidates to agree with the thrust of our previous work in this area. However, there is no political or ideological litmus test, or need to agree with everything everyone at R Street has ever written. Other Aspects of Your Role Help conceive and oversee policy research projects that are high quality, highly credible and timely.

Write a mix of op-eds, testimony and policy papers to help solve difficult problems and translate complex ideas in criminal justice policy in a manner that connects with a center-right audience.

Collaboratively work to successfully execute quantitative and qualitative research related to policing, prosecutorial, pretrial, juvenile justice, community supervision and/or reentry policies within the U.S. criminal justice system.

Work with colleagues to support new business development opportunities related to your topic areas, including: the development of proposals, donor care and other meaningful business cultivation activities.

Work with the publications, government affairs and communications teams to identify and consistently engage with target audiences within your policy areas.

Adapt policy, engagement and communication strategies in a quick-changing legislative landscape.

Oversee quality control activities for specific projects, including ensuring the accuracy of data management, analysis and reporting.

Serve as an inclusive, transparent leader who engages in authentic dialogue around issues of race and equity and seeks to build and grow a diverse body of work.

Plan, attend and speak at events and convenings (virtually until further notice).

Collaborate with internal and external scholars to move the policy conversation forward. Skills and Qualifications Four years of demonstrated experience in the criminal justice field either as a practitioner (e.g. police officer, prosecutor, probation officer, correctional officer, public defender), academic researcher or as a public policy scholar. We understand that relevant experience may come in many forms including life experiences and, if your experience is not evident from your resume, please do note it in your cover letter.

Demonstrated ability and willingness to speak in public and present on complex issues.

Excellent writing ability, ideally as demonstrated by a record of published work on criminal justice topics.

Ability to synthesize complex academic/technical literature for a policy audience.

Ability to work productively with a wide variety of groups and individuals including those with whom you may disagree.

Entrepreneurial attitude and willingness to be a self-starter.

No particular educational background is required: proven ability to achieve results is far more important than credentials.

Aligned with our mission of supporting free markets and limited, effective government.

A sense of humor and a desire to grow with a dynamic organization. Workplace R Street offers a flexible working arrangement. This is a full-time position consistent with any other work that requires regular hours that can either work in our D.C. office or be remote. When it is safe to do so, this person will attend in-person meetings, conferences and events in Washington, D.C. and travel throughout the United States. Compensation, Benefits and Perks R Street strives to provide a compensation package superior to those at other think tanks and nonprofits. In addition to a competitive salary, we provide the following benefits and perks: Unlimited paid time off policy, including all federal holidays, the day after Thanksgiving and two weeks holiday closure in December;

Alternating Fridays off;

A health insurance option entirely paid by the employer (even for families);

Dental and vision insurance;

401(k) contributions with up to a 4 percent match;

HSA employer contribution match;

Quarterly wellness reimbursement;

Mobile equipment reimbursement;

Internet subsidy;

Monthly mobile plan reimbursement;

Annual educational and professional development reimbursement; and

An option between child care assistance, pet care assistance or student loan repayment assistance reimbursement. R Street does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, era of military service, gender identity or anything else that’s illegal, immoral or stupid to use as a basis for hiring. We currently plan to accept applications for this job until filled. We will contact qualified individuals for telephone interviews and conduct them on a rolling basis. Due to COVID-19, we will hold interviews virtually, via Zoom, until our D.C. office reopens. To apply, you must upload a cover letter and resume in Microsoft Word or PDF format.

Northeast Region Manager, R Street

The R Street Institute—a free-market think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C. and with regional offices around the country—is seeking a Northeast region manager who will be based within the Northeastern United States (preference will be given to those in the Boston area). This position will report to the director of state government affairs. Candidates should be able to support and serve as a regional ambassador for all R Street programs, including energy, technology, tobacco harm reduction, and property and casualty insurance. This position will also play a key role in supporting R Street’s criminal justice reform initiatives within the Northeastern region and around the country too. We want someone with particular experience in Northeastern United States. The ideal regional manager will have a strong knowledge of both public policy and an extensive network of contacts in Northeastern politics. A good candidate will be a fantastic networker, a self-starter, a very quick study on a wide range of policy areas and able to deal with new situations in a creative manner. Responsibilities Educate state and local lawmakers and executive branch officials about R Street policy positions on harm reduction, criminal justice reform and a variety of other topics.

Testify before legislative committees.

Track and evaluate legislative and regulatory developments.

Build ideologically broad coalition partnerships with other organizations to promote R Street messages.

Arrange speaking, meeting and legislative testimony opportunities for R Street senior policy staff and R Street associates.

Write papers for publication by R Street and others, as well as pieces for the popular and ideological press. Requirements At least three years of experience in state politics. This might take the form of work as a legislative staffer, a lobbyist, a trade association professional or other similar work.

Experience and contacts in government in the Northeast.

Demonstrated understanding of criminal justice reform and tobacco harm reduction policies.

Excellent writing ability, ideally demonstrated by a record of published work.

Strong public speaking skills.

Ability to articulate complex topics in easily digestible forms.

Knowledge of, and connections with, civil-society and industry groups within the Northeast region. Candidates who believe they are truly well-qualified are encouraged to apply even if they don’t precisely meet all of the qualifications above. However, it’s unlikely that academic credentials alone can substitute for work experience. While this job does allow candidates to work from home and have some control of their specific hours, it is a full-time job inconsistent with any other employment. This job will ultimately involve a fair amount of travel, and it may also require unusual work hours. Candidates should expect and be able to spend at least some nights away from home. R Street strives to provide a compensation package superior to those at other think tanks and nonprofits. In addition to a competitive salary, we provide the following benefits and perks: Unlimited paid time off policy, including all federal holidays, the day after Thanksgiving and two weeks holiday closure in December;

Alternating Fridays off;

A health insurance option entirely paid by the employer (even for families);

Dental and vision insurance;

401(k) contributions with up to a 4 percent match;

HSA employer contribution match;

Quarterly wellness reimbursement;

Mobile equipment reimbursement;

Home internet subsidy;

Monthly mobile plan reimbursement;

Annual educational and professional development reimbursement; and

An option between a child care assistance, pet care assistance or student loan repayment assistance reimbursement. R Street does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, era of military service, gender identity, relationship structure or anything else that's illegal, immoral or nonsensical to use as a basis for hiring. While we impose no political litmus test for this job or any other, candidates should be comfortable communicating free-market messages. As such, applicants are strongly advised to review our webpage to assure they are comfortable with our work and our approach to it. Candidates in whom we are interested will be contacted for telephone interviews, which will be conducted on a rolling basis, this will be followed by asking selected candidates to complete a writing test and will be further screened via virtual interviews. Candidates who believe they are highly qualified and haven’t heard back from us should follow up. To apply, you must upload a cover letter and resume in Microsoft Word or PDF format.

Case Decisions Implementation & Monitoring Manager, Oversight Board

About the Oversight Board The Oversight Board is a new body that will make binding and independent decisions about the most challenging content issues on Facebook and Instagram. The first members of the Board were announced in May 2020 and include Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former Prime Minister of Denmark, Tawakkol Karman, Nobel Peace Prize winner, Michael McConnell, Director of Stanford’s Constitutional Law Center, and many other diverse leaders and thinkers from around the world. The Board began accepting cases in October 2020. The Oversight Board Administration is the team of full-time staff who support Board Members in carrying out their duties. The Administration will have offices in London, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., and operate with a global scope. You can learn more about the Board at www.oversightboard.com. Role Joining the Oversight Board Administration is a chance to be part of an organization that will operate with the soul and pace of a startup, but have a global impact from day one – leading on some of the most prominent and challenging issues facing the tech industry and society, but as part of a lean and nimble team. Under the supervision of the Content Director, the post holder will manage the Oversight Board’s CaseDecisionsImplementationand MonitoringTeam, includingdirect reports.This new team plays a critical role across the Content Teams and will leverage available data to help enhance the Board’s impact overall. The Case Decisions Implementation and Monitoring Manager will design and maintain a robust, data-driven framework to track, measure, and analyze how Facebook implements the Board’s decisions and policy recommendations; the impact of those decisions on users and communities globally; and ways to optimize Content Team processes by closing the feedback loop. The incumbent will work with the Research and Policy team to advise the Board on its policy recommendations to help make them more easily implementable by Facebook content moderators and automated systems, and thereby, enhance the Board’s impact over time. They will also play a key role across the Content organization by leveraging data to foster cross functional collaboration andprocessesimprovements. This willincludecontributing toContent Team project management, planning, and strategy development. This role may be based in any of the Administration’s three locations of London, San Francisco and Washington D.C. Responsibilities (including but not limited to): Lead the Case Decisions Implementation and Monitoring team

that monitors Facebook’s implementation of Oversight Board decisions and policy recommendations and assesses their wider impact on users and communities worldwide.

Support the Case Decisions Implementation Working Group (of the Board), including preparing materials and reports.

Counsel and advise Board panels on their policy recommendations to help make those recommendations more easily implementable by FB content moderators and automated systems.

Oversee drafting of impact assessments (which are prepared once cases are assigned, and then reviewed again before decisions are finalized).

Collaborate with and provide counsel to all Content teams to foster cross functionality and ensuring consistent design and process across the Content organization.

Assist with Content Team project management, planning, and strategy development. Skills, Competencies, Experience The Oversight Board Administration values diversity of experience. Candidates should have a strong combination of several of the following skills, competencies and experience: Degree educated, preferable with at least some specialisation or strong interest in data science, content moderation, human rights, media, and/or related fields.

Experience in content moderation, ideallyin the design, monitoring, and/or implementation of content and/or product policies on a social media platform.

Deep understanding of relevant sources of data to monitor and measure changes in Facebook’s content and/or product policies and enforcement decisions and their associated impact.

A passion for transparency and accountability of social media companies, including a detailed knowledge of the impact of social media on society and international discussions on approaches to regulating online expression.

Project management, collaborative design, and/or related strategy and process development experience.

Experienced manager with comfort working across multiple geographies, time zones, and cultures (knowledge of multiple languages, a plus).

Previous work advising and supporting deliberations by principal-level decision-makers.

Strong team player with aflexible mindset and ability to work in a fast-moving environment.

Strong written and oral communications skills. What we can offer you As well as a competitive salary, we also offer a market leading benefits package, covering a variety of areas, both professional and personal. These benefits include: A generous 12% employer contribution towards the 401(k) plan with no requirement for you to contribute;

Progressive family friendly benefits including a robust paid parental leave policy;

Comprehensive short-term and long-term disability, life assurance and business travel insurance packages providing financial support in events of ill health, injury etc;

A generous childcare subsidy to provide financial support for eligible childcare costs;

A generous home working and commuting allowance to provide financial support for remote and/or office working;

An extensive healthcare package including medical, dental and vision plans offeringcoverage for you and your family;

A training allowance to support both your continuous professional development and professional membership;

22 days of paid time off per calendar year in addition to statutory public holidays;

A holistic wellbeing support plan encompassing a variety of offerings to assist you. We provide you with an allowance to fund activities to best support your wellbeing as well as workshops and training to provide tools and guidance. Additionally, there is a wide-ranging employee assistance programme available to advise on personal, family or financial matters, and also fun social events all year round. Oversight Board is committed to promoting equal opportunities in employment. You will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records or any other applicable protected classification. We welcome all applications for this role. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled. If you are submitting an application, please note that we will only be in touch if your application is shortlisted for interview. Please see our privacy notice here. If you would like to keep updated with the work of the Oversight Board and future opportunities, please follow us on our LinkedIn page. To Apply: Please submit your application here.

Deputy Director, Security & Surveillance Project, Center for Democracy & Technology

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) is seeking an experienced advocate to help lead our work on issues at the intersection of civil liberties, national security, surveillance and technology, as the Deputy Director of the Security & Surveillance Project. This position offers an exciting opportunity to lead on challenging issues related to government surveillance and civil liberties and civil rights in the United States and around the world, including electronic surveillance under FISA, ECPA, and Executive Order 12333. Issue areas include preserving encryption on a global basis; advancing pro-privacy cybersecurity policy; regulating government use of emerging surveillance technologies such as facial recognition technology; resisting discriminatory surveillance of marginalized communities based on immigration status, race, religion or political views; challenging warrantless searches of cell phones at the border; and monitoring governmental responses to COVID-19 that may infringe on civil liberties and civil rights. The position is based five blocks from the White House, in CDT’s Washington, DC office (with remote work currently in effect due to COVID-19). CDT is a nonpartisan, nonprofit technology policy advocacy organization that works to preserve privacy and other human rights online through a variety of strategies, including advocacy, public education, and research. CDT engages in legislative debates and litigation at the state, national, and regional level in the US, the EU and globally, participates in agency rulemaking and other policy development processes, domestically and globally, and works to build best practices with industry and with other civil society advocates. We work to preserve the open Internet as an enabler of individuals’ fundamental rights to privacy without unnecessary government interference. Key Responsibilities include: With the Security and Surveillance Project Director, developing and executing a strategic plan with long and short and long-term advocacy goals for specific issues;

Coordinating across CDT teams and engaging with external stakeholders;

Providing policy and technical assistance to Congress and governmental agencies;

Writing in a variety of formats, including blog posts, advocacy material, white papers, legislative analyses, and amicus briefs;

Background research to support the development of CDT’s policy positions and collaboration with other staff on the production of research-based reports and articles;

Engagement directly with technology companies to develop best practices and policy recommendations;

Engaging with technology companies, public interest groups, academics and other stakeholders to promote dialogue and consensus building; and

Representing CDT through public speaking, leading or participating in coalition meetings, and media interviews. Qualifications include: At least 5 years of experience in legal or policy positions relating to privacy and surveillance, civil liberties, civil rights or technology policy, with increasing levels of responsibility;

An advanced degree in law or public policy;

Expertise in at least one of the following areas: national security, U.S. Fourth Amendment law, E.U. or U.S. law on surveillance, or international human rights law;

A demonstrated commitment to equity issues relating to surveillance;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including experience interacting with press;

Experience with advocacy before Congress, federal agencies, state and local governments, European institutions, and/or US and European court systems;

Experience in leading diverse coalitions that include civil society and corporate partners;

Strong analytical skills and experience analyzing legislation;

Familiarity with tech policy issues and technical concepts related to the Internet, electronic surveillance and government hacking; and

An energetic, entrepreneurial, and collaborative working style. Compensation: Salary is competitive with public interest and government pay scales. CDT provides a generous benefits package that includes health care and dental coverage, a retirement plan, paid vacation, sick days, and parental leave. Applicants: Please send a cover letter, résumé, and a writing sample 2-8 pages long (single-spaced) to hr@cdt.org.

Call for Submissions, Stanford International Policy Review

Call for submissions: Now accepting articles for consideration in SIPR's Spring 2021 Print Issue The Stanford International Policy Review invites submissions from graduate students, policy practitioners, academics, and other professionals for its Spring 2021 peer-reviewed print issue. SIPR publishes two issues per year, in the winter and in the spring. SIPR publishes articles, commentary, policy memos and issue briefs, as well as book reviews on international policy topics. The Spring 2021 issue theme is The Future of Internationalism. SIPR seeks articles that offer insightful policy analysis addressing the fissures and opportunities of the current international system. We invite authors to consider topics like the post-pandemic liberal international order, the United Nations at its 75th anniversary, and shared global challenges (e.g., climate change, terrorism, and technological governance). Submissions will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Articles submitted before March 15th will receive priority consideration for our fall issue. SIPR will cover the submission fee for the first 100 submissions. After that, the authors will be responsible for a $10 submission fee. Learn more about submissions here. Please submit pieces for priority consideration by March 15. In the Fall 2020 edition, authors examined critical global policy issues including: Reform proposals for the World Health Organization

Modern Great Power dynamics

The Biden Presidency and Ukraine

COVID-19 financial relief programs in the U.K.

The future of Hong Kong property law

President López Obrador's peace plan for Mexico

Policy Director, Criminal Justice, R Street Institute, Washington, D.C.

The R Street Institute—a free-market think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with regional offices across the country—seeks a skilled, energetic and experienced person to lead Washington, D.C.’s premier right-of-center criminal justice policy program. Over the past several years, R Street has had a large impact on criminal justice policies around the country and this position would continue on, and add to, that body of work. Examples of policy changes we have strongly influenced include: restoration of Pell Grants for incarcerated individuals, major components of the 2018 FIRST STEP Act, state-level juvenile justice reforms from Maryland to Michigan and numerous changes in police practice. A typical day at R Street might include writing an op-ed with the head of a prison ministry program, helping a member of your staff prepare for an upcoming legislative hearing in Texas, reviewing a longer paper on ways to improve police relations with communities of color and speaking with a police captain about best practices for fighting human trafficking. Other Aspects of Your Role Devise and spearhead a data-driven policy research agenda - speaking and writing extensively on criminal justice topics.

Oversee and manage an experienced staff of experts working on a wide range of criminal justice and law enforcement issues.

Establish the strategic direction and focus of R Street’s criminal justice program in concert with our allies and partners.

Assure the fiscal solvency of our program by creating proposals for new ventures and maintaining relations with existing supporters with support from R Street’s Business Development department.

Form new partnerships with selected organizations. Skills and Qualifications Significant proven experience in a criminal justice field. This may take a wide variety of forms and does not necessarily have to be in a think tank or academic setting or even a paid job. Lived experience can be highly relevant to this type of work and, if not clear from your resume, a discussion of personal experience in a cover letter will be extremely helpful.

An understanding of the conservative movement and the way right-of-center organizations have interacted with criminal justice reform.

A broad understanding of a range of criminal justice issues beyond any narrow specialty. We do not expect people to be expert in all matters of criminal justice, of course, but a basic command of most areas is important.

A record of published work and public speaking on criminal justice topics.

Excellent speaking and writing skills.

Hands-on experience in a criminal justice-related role such as a police officer, public defender or corrections officer is a plus, as is experience in managing large foundation grants. We encourage those directly impacted by the U.S. criminal justice system to apply. While agreement with every position R Street has ever taken, even in the criminal justice world, is not necessary, we want to hire someone who agrees with most of our past work. We would advise interested candidates not already familiar with our work to review our web page before applying. Workplace R Street offers a flexible working arrangement. The candidate can either work the majority of the week in our D.C. offices or telecommute. The ideal candidate will live in or near the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and when it is safe to do so, will attend in-person meetings, conferences, regularly spend time on Capitol Hill, and may travel on occasion throughout the United States and internationally. R Street strives to provide a compensation package superior to those at other think tanks and nonprofits. In addition to a competitive salary, we provide a health insurance option entirely paid by the employer (even for families); wellness benefit; a choice between a child care assistance, pet care assistance or student loan repayment assistance benefit; employer-subsidized mobile phones benefit; 401(k) contributions with up to a 4 percent match; and an exceptionally generous vacation policy. R Street does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, race, creed, color, national origin, sexual orientation, era of military service, gender identity, relationship structure or anything else that's illegal, immoral or stupid to use as a basis for hiring. We currently plan to accept applications for this job until filled. We will contact qualified individuals for video interviews on a rolling basis. Due to COVID-19, we will hold interviews virtually, via Zoom, until our DC office reopens. To apply, please upload a cover letter and resume in Microsoft Word or PDF format.

Post-Doctoral Teaching Fellow, The Fletcher School and Tufts Department of Computer Science

Tufts University has an opening for one two-year teaching postdoctoral position in cybersecurity policy beginning in September 2021. The postdoc will be housed at The Fletcher School, which offers a rich array of talks and discussions that will enrich the fellowship year. Tufts University has initiated a Masters program in Cybersecurity and Public Policy, combining the efforts of The Fletcher School and the School of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science (CS) that began in Fall 2020. As part of the growing program in cybersecurity and public policy (CSPP) at Tufts, The Fletcher School and the Department of Computer Science offers courses in security and in cybersecurity policy, and this will provide interesting opportunities for the postdoctoral scholar. Outside of Tufts, the Boston area offers a rich array of talks and other opportunities for enrichment in cybersecurity, policy, and related areas. The postdoc will largely focus on their own research in cybersecurity policy. Their responsibilities will include participating in the development of the MS program by teaching recitations in two of the introductory technology courses: Computer Science for Future Policymakers, How Systems Work, and How Systems Fail. These teaching responsibilities will largely focus on policy aspects of the technology being studied, and will help prepare the postdoc for teaching technically informed cybersecurity policy. Faculty at Tufts will work with the postdoc to enable their teaching this interdisciplinary material. Additionally, there will be a number of associated activities for the CSPP program (e.g., panel discussions, symposia); it is expected that the postdoc will participate in these and other related special events. Qualifications: Completion of a PhD or JD in cybersecurity policy or a related area on or after September 1, 2018.

Evidence of background or strong interest in tech-related policy.

Interest in learning how to weave tech and policy into cybersecurity policy courses. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled. Application materials include: a cover letter explaining your background and interest in the area, CV, a writing sample if available (an example of a preferred sample would be a communication to a non-technical audience), a list of three recommenders (names and contact information), a description of research interests, and graduate school transcript (if PhD is within the last three years). These materials should be submitted to FletcherCyberTeachingPostDoc2021@tufts.edu.

An employee in this position must complete all appropriate background checks at the time of hire, promotion, or transfer. Equal Opportunity Employer – minority/females/veterans/disability/sexual orientation/gender identity.

Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, The Fletcher School and Tufts Department of Computer Science

Tufts University's Program in Cyber Security and Policy is offering two two-year postdoctoral positions in cybersecurity policy beginning in September 2021. Area of specialization is open but several different directions are of particular interest. Current Tufts faculty conduct research in surveillance and privacy, home IoT and privacy and security issues, cybersecurity incident liability, and impact of legal responses to cybersecurity interests. In addition, research in international and military use of cyber technologies, as well as government regulation of security tools are of strong interest. An aspect of this fellowship is improving cross-disciplinary background and skills in privacy policy. Thus, it is expected that the postdoc appointee will spend some effort gaining technical background to understand technical aspects of privacy and/or security. The postdoc will be housed at The Fletcher School, which offers a rich array of talks and discussions that will enrich the fellowship years. In fall 2020 Tufts University initiated a masters program in cybersecurity and public policy combining the efforts of The Fletcher School and the School of Engineering, Department of Computer Science; there are a number of associated talks, seminars, and other activities. It is expected that the postdoc will participate in these, which include an annual student paper symposium in cybersecurity policy each spring. The Fletcher School and Tufts School of Engineering' Department of Computer Science offers courses in security and in cybersecurity policy, and this will provide additional interesting opportunities for the postdoctoral scholar, who may participate in some teaching. In addition, the Boston area offers a rich array of talks and scholars in cybersecurity, policy, and related areas. Qualifications: Completion of a JD or PhD in cybersecurity policy, field open (and includes privacy) on or after September 1, 2018.

Evidence of strong writing skills, including clear and concise communications to a non-specialist audience.

Strong interest in working in and expanding research within a cross-disciplinary setting. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled. Application materials include: a cover letter explaining your background and interest in the area, CV, a writing sample (if available); a list of three recommenders (names and contact information), a description of research interests, and graduate school transcript (if PhD is within the last three years). These materials should be submitted to CyberResearchPostdoc2021@tufts.edu. An employee in this position must complete all appropriate background checks at the time of hire, promotion, or transfer.

Equal Opportunity Employer – minority/females/veterans/disability/sexual orientation/gender identity.

The Congressional Innovation Scholars Program

JOB DESCRIPTION The Congressional Innovation Scholars fellowship program will place you among the top tech decision makers in the United States government at a time when technology is reshaping society in fundamental ways. Even if you've never considered working in government, the Congressional Innovation Scholars program will allow you to make change at the highest levels and at a scale unparalleled in the private or public sectors. Applications for the 2021 Scholars Program are now open and will close at 11:59 pm ET on February 5, 2021. Click here to apply now. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Twitter for more updates.

We are bridging the divide between Congress and the technology sector by placing tech savvy people like you-- who are have recently finished, or are on track to finish a Master's program or PhD-- to work with Members of Congress and Congressional Committees in order to build capacity in Congress, train cross-sector leaders -- who can understand the challenges of government and in the technology community -- and keep Congress up to date about the latest challenges and opportunities relating to technology. RESPONSIBILITIES As a Congressional Innovation Scholar you will: Work with TechCongress to choose a placement with a Member or Congress or Congressional Committee and report directly to a senior staffer (like a Legislative or Staff Director) in that office from June 2021 through April 2022.

Perform duties similar to other Congressional staff by applying your experience in technology to a variety of work, including: Researching relevant policymaking (on issues like encryption, autonomous vehicle regulations, facial recognition privacy, health IT, election security, disinformation, open data, cyber/data security and many others) Helping educate Members and staff about these issues. Writing legislation. Preparing for and organizing Committee hearings, markups, or investigations. Building coalitions with partners and other groups.

Support TechCongress by writing about and presenting on your experience periodically, and represent TechCongress and the Congressional Innovation Scholars at meetings or events. ELIGIBILITY What we’re looking for in our Scholars: Recently finishing (or projected to finish by June 2021) a technical degree program (Master's, PhD, or done with PhD coursework and still completing your dissertation), or early on in your career.

Tech savvy, with experience working in or studying the technology sector.

Great interpersonal and communications skills.

Some technical ability.

Ability to explain technology to those that aren’t as familiar with technology tools or concepts.

Track record of success taking initiative and working with others.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.

Committed to helping get Members of Congress and Congressional staff up to speed on technology issues. No experience working in or with government? Great! We're not looking for that. The Congressional Innovation Scholars program is an opportunity to expose technology leaders like you to Capitol Hill. It is first and foremost and educational experience, giving you a one-of-its-kind education into how Congress and the government works. BENEFITS Scholars earn a stipend equivalent to $60,000 annually during the 10 month program ($5000/mo.). Benefits include reimbursements for healthcare (up to $400/mo.), fellowship travel (up to $1,500), relocation to DC (up to $2,500), and up to $2,000 for accommodation for the first month of the fellowship in the Washington DC area to ease the transition during COVID-19. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS What’s the difference between the Congressional Innovation Scholars program and the Congressional Innovation Fellowship?

The Congressional Innovation Scholars program is a fellowship exclusively for individuals that have recently finished, or are on the cusp of finishing a technical degree program. The Congressional Innovation Fellowship is meant for mid-career professionals, who on average join with eight to fourteen years of professional experience. The model of the Congressional Innovation Scholars program— our orientation, your placement in Congress, and your work on Capitol Hill— is virtually identical to the Congressional Innovation Fellows program. What level of schooling do I need to be eligible for a Scholars Fellowship?

You should be in or have recently completed a graduate-level or PhD-level program. Recent graduates with Bachelor's degrees are not eligible. What if I’m in the middle of my studies?

The explicit goal of the Congressional Innovation Scholars program is to serve as a pipeline for you into the ecosystem of public interest technology, and remain in government or the nonprofit sector. In short: we want this program to be the pathway to a job immediately after the ten-month fellowship finishes. You are eligible to apply if you are in the middle of a Master’s, PhD or other graduate-level program but please know that we are looking for those individuals who desire to stay in government or public policy and have the ability to do so. What if I want to stay on in Congress after the program is finished?

That’s great! That’s exactly what we’re trying to accomplish. We spend a large portion of the program helping you build your network in Washington and on Capitol Hill in order to position you to find full-time employment after the program finishes. What kind of education qualifies?

Any graduate-level or PhD-level program in computer science, engineering, data science, informatics, IT, cybersecurity, or other technical field. If you studied in one of these fields as an undergrad, or worked in a technical field and are now pursuing a law or public policy degree, that will also make you well qualified. What are start dates and terms for Scholars?

Scholars will start the second week of June. You will serve a ten-month term, through early April 2022. What is the stipend for a Scholars Fellowship?

Scholars receive a $60,000 annual equivalent salary ($5,000 / month) paid out at the beginning of the month. The program also includes funding for travel, health care, and relocation to Washington, D.C. Are there any benefits provided with the Scholars Fellowship?

Scholars receive health care reimbursement of up to $400 per month; a $1500 reimbursement for Fellowship travel; up to $2500 for relocation expenses; and up to $2000 for accommodation for the first month of the fellowship in the Washington DC area to ease the transition during COVID-19. Do I need to be a U.S. citizen to apply?

You need to be a citizen, green card holder, or dreamer (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)) to be eligible for the program.

Faculty Position in International Human Rights Law, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy

Tufts University: The Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy FACULTY POSITION IN INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS LAW Location: Medford, MA Closes: December 18, 2020 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time

(GMT-4 hours) The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, established in 1933 as the first exclusively graduate school of international affairs in the United States, seeks to fill a full-time faculty position in international human rights law. This position is open to a) candidates with an academic background who would be hired into a tenure-stream position as Assistant, Associate or full Professor; or b) candidates with a distinguished record of public service who would be hired as a Professor of Practice. Applicants for the tenure-stream position should have a record of scholarly publications and a strong research agenda in the field of international human rights law, as well as a minimum of three years of university teaching experience. Professional experience in government, intergovernmental organizations or non-governmental organizations would be a plus. A J.D. or equivalent law degree is required. A Ph.D. degree would be an added benefit. Applicants for the Professor of Practice position should have a distinguished record of service in the field of human rights in government, intergovernmental organizations or non-governmental organizations. A minimum of 15 years of professional experience is required. Teaching experience and a publication record would be a plus. A J.D. or equivalent law degree is required. A Ph.D. degree would be an added benefit. The study of human rights intersects with many of the School’s other strengths. For all applicants, in addition to teaching international human rights law, the ability to teach courses in global health, development, negotiation/conflict resolution, or gender would be a benefit. Experience working or teaching in a diverse, multinational, multi-sectoral environment would also be a benefit. The successful candidate will contribute to various faculty service responsibilities at The Fletcher School as well as to its intellectual community. The Fletcher School’s faculty is multi-disciplinary with a focus on preparing tomorrow’s leaders with a global perspective. The School undertakes research and prepares master’s and doctoral students to use the latest legal, political, economic, and business thinking, among others, to generate pragmatic policies or make executive decisions that will successfully shape global events. Applicants should send a cover letter, curriculum vitae, a list of potential courses the applicant might teach at Fletcher, any teaching evaluations, and a list of 3–5 references (the reference letters should not be sent at this stage.) Applicants for the tenure-stream position should also send one or two samples of research and writing. All application materials should be submitted online through http://apply.interfolio.com/80606. For more information about The Fletcher School at Tufts University, please visit: www.fletcher.tufts.edu. Tufts University, founded in 1852, prioritizes quality teaching, highly competitive basic and applied research, and a commitment to active citizenship locally, regionally, and globally. Tufts University also prides itself on creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community. Current and prospective employees of the university are expected to have and continuously develop skill in, and disposition for, positively engaging with a diverse population of faculty, staff, and students. Tufts University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. We are committed to increasing the diversity of our faculty and staff and fostering their success when hired. Members of underrepresented groups are welcome and strongly encouraged to apply. See the University’s Non-Discrimination statement and policy here https://oeo.tufts.edu/policies-procedures/non-discrimination/. If you are an applicant with a disability who is unable to use our online tools to search and apply for jobs, please contact us by calling Johny Laine in the Office of Equal Opportunity (OEO) at 617-627-3298 or at johny.laine@tufts.edu. Applicants can learn more about requesting reasonable accommodations at http://oeo.tufts.edu

Lecturer in MA in Global Security (MAGS) program, Arizona State University

Arizona State University: Office of the University Provost Tempe: The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences: School of Politics and Global Studies Location Tempe, AZ Open Date Oct 15, 2020 Description The School of Politics of Global Studies (SPGS) is pleased to invite applications for a full-time position, benefits eligible, non-tenure track faculty appointment at the rank of Lecturer. The anticipated start date is January 2021. This is a fiscal-year appointment within the SPGS faculty on the Tempe campus. Subsequent annual renewal is desired, contingent upon satisfactory performance, availability of resources, and the needs of the university. SPGS seeks an applicant with a commitment to excellence in online education to join its innovative, rapidly growing Master of Arts in Global Security (MAGS) program. The primary responsibilities of the Lecturer will be to develop and teach online graduate courses on topics such as national security, cyber security, terrorism and insurgency, grand strategy, foreign policy and other courses related to security broadly understood. Course instruction may include co-teaching with other MAGS faculty, including nationally recognized scholars and experienced national security professionals. A typical course load will consist of 6 classes per year. Additional responsibilities include assisting in curriculum development, supervising capstone projects, student advising, and recruitment. Lecturers will also be expected to maintain an active research agenda, which should include peer-reviewed articles or books, published policy reports, articles in policy-focused magazines and journals, and/or external grant activity. The Lecturer will be a part of the interdisciplinary SPGS faculty as well as the Center on the Future of War, a joint initiative of ASU and New America, a DC-based think tank, and will have substantial opportunities to participate in the school’s vibrant intellectual life. Learn more about what The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences has to offer by visiting https://thecollege.asu.edu/faculty. Qualifications Minimum qualifications: A Ph.D. in a relevant field (Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Economics, Anthropology, Peace Studies, History, International Law, Homeland Security, etc.) by the time of appointment.

Relevant teaching experience.

Demonstrated commitment to interdisciplinary approaches to international affairs and global politics. Desired qualifications: Prior experience designing and teaching online courses and a strong theoretical grounding and knowledge of ideas and literature related to international affairs, security, and global politics.

A demonstrated ability to produce policy-relevant research is strongly desired.

The ideal candidate would also have practical experience in the field of security and international affairs, such as work in humanitarian assistance, international human rights, international development, cybersecurity, or military service.

The candidate would have demonstrated success meeting the needs of diverse student populations and/or reaching out to diverse communities. The College values cultural and intellectual diversity, and continually strives to foster a welcoming and inclusive environment. We are especially interested in applicants who can strengthen the diversity of the academic community. Application Instructions To apply, candidates must submit application materials online at Interfolio @ http://apply.interfolio.com/79724 by November 30, 2020 ; if not filled, complete applications will be reviewed every two weeks thereafter until the search is closed. This is a paperless search; only electronic materials will be accepted. Submit the following: 1) a letter of application stating qualifications and experience, 2) a complete curriculum vita, 3) two writing samples, and 4) three letters of reference with reference contact information. Questions about this position should be directed to Daniel Rothenberg, Search Committee Chair at daniel.rothenberg@asu.edu. A background check is required for employment. Application Process This institution is using Interfolio's Faculty Search to conduct this search. Applicants to this position receive a free Dossier account and can send all application materials, including confidential letters of recommendation, free of charge. Equal Employment Opportunity Statement A background check is required for employment. Arizona State University is a VEVRAA Federal Contractor and an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. (See https://www.asu.edu/aad/manuals/acd/acd401.html and https://www.asu.edu/titleIX/.) In compliance with federal law, ASU prepares an annual report on campus security and fire safety programs and resources. ASU’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report is available online at https://www.asu.edu/police/PDFs/ASU-Clery-Report.pdf You may request a hard copy of the report by contacting the ASU Police Department at 480-965-3456.

Cyber Initiative and Special Projects Fellow, The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation is seeking a Cyber Initiative and Special Projects Fellow, a three-year fixed term position, to be based in Menlo Park, California. About the foundation The Hewlett Foundation is a nonpartisan, private charitable foundation that advances ideas and supports institutions to promote a better world. For 50 years, the foundation has supported efforts to advance education for all, preserve the environment, improve lives and livelihoods in developing countries, promote the health and economic well-being of women, support vibrant performing arts, strengthen Bay Area communities, and make the philanthropy sector more effective. In addition, we also make grants for special projects and to address other timely problems, such as challenges related to cybersecurity and U.S. democracy. In 2020, the foundation announced a new grantmaking commitment focused on racial justice. The Hewlett Foundation’s assets are more than $9 billion with annual awards of grants totaling more than $400 million. More information about the Hewlett Foundation is available at: www.hewlett.org. About the position The Cyber Initiative and Special Projects Program Fellow will play an integral role in two distinct grantmaking efforts housed in the foundation president’s office. The fellow will be a member of the Cyber Initiative team, working closely with and reporting to the Director of the Cyber Initiative, who will provide the fellow with direction on the initiative’s strategy, activities, and ongoing annual events. Launched in March 2014, the goal of the initiative (and its $130 million grantmaking budget) is to build a more capable and diverse field of cyber policy experts and expertise. The Cyber Initiative takes a broad view of cyber policy to include issues ranging from encryption to net neutrality to internet governance to cyber conflict. The Initiative will sunset in 2023 (coterminous with the fellow’s term), so the fellow will play an integral role helping to make the Initiative’s final grants, help promote and organize collaborations, and ensure its lasting impact. Simultaneously, the fellow will work directly with Foundation President Larry Kramer, helping to shape and implement grantmaking for the Special Projects portfolio. Special Projects grants are diverse and ad hoc – ranging from support for public broadcasting to confronting systemic racism – and require nimble and thoughtful attention to detail and execution. The fellow must work to promote internal collaboration between different foundation programs and administrative departments, external collaboration with other funders and partners, and/or unanticipated opportunities outside of the foundation’s core interest areas. This position presents a unique opportunity to engage in both the strategic and tactical aspects of philanthropic grantmaking under the Cyber Initiative and Special Projects program. As such, the fellow must be flexible, comfortable working across a changing and evolving landscape of internal and external work, and able to effectively juggle multiple projects at the same time. We prioritize diverse candidates who bring a range of views, experiences, and backgrounds to the role and the responsibilities described below. The broad goals and responsibilities for the fellow are: Help drive implementation of the Cyber Initiative’s field-building strategy, including by sharing their unique and diverse perspective during team discussions and planning sessions.

Conduct grantee due diligence, evaluate and recommend potential grantee organizations, including suggesting new grant awards to be made and manage a portion of the initiative’s grants portfolio.

Evaluate the effectiveness of its grantmaking, monitor its progress, and recommend strategy improvements.

Work directly with the foundation president to plan and execute Special Projects grants.

Manage the Special Projects budget and grant portfolio, tracking all active and planned grants and other funding commitments with other foundation programs or outside funders.

Manage relationships and communications with grantees and serve as their primary point of contact.

Develop and manage relationships with vendors and consultants.

Represent the foundation at meetings with key stakeholders from civil society, government, the private sector, and academia.

Attend and represent the foundation at external events, including speaking on panels, writing blog posts/articles, etc.

Follow the cyber policy debate globally, stay abreast of trends and developments, and identify new opportunities for the foundation’s grantmaking.

Travel domestically and internationally (not likely to exceed 10%) to conduct site visits and attend conferences, as appropriate under foundation policies and best sensible public health practices.

Work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary environment with cross-functional partners in the grants management, legal, and communications teams to process and keep track of grants. Professional qualifications and personal attributes Candidates should exhibit the following professional qualifications and personal attributes: Professional experience: An undergraduate degree required or advanced degree (preferred) as appropriate in law, policy, business, computer science, engineering, or related disciplines.

Demonstrated interest required and two to five years work experience (preferred) in areas relevant to the Cyber Initiative.

Excellent research and critical thinking skills and ability to conceptualize, think creatively, and thoughtfully approach assigned projects.

Ability to regularly “context shift” and toggle between two distinct portfolios.

Capability to process and present complex information (both quantitative and qualitative) in a compelling manner both orally and in writing.

Proficiency with technology tools and applications including MS Office, Zoom, etc., as well as a willingness to learn new systems and/or experience with Salesforce, a plus.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Willingness and interest in domestic and international work travel (not likely to exceed 10% time) to conduct site visits and participate in relevant conferences and meetings. Personal attributes: Possess an open-minded curiosity and willingness to carry out both substantive and administrative tasks.

Comfort with ambiguity and an eagerness to explore and learn about new topics and issues.

Passionate about the guiding principles and mission of the Hewlett Foundation.

Comfort representing the foundation externally and engaging a diverse array of partner organizations.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail, along with a demonstrated track record of consistently meeting deadlines.

Ability to work well on a team and independently, including independent initiative, a sense of humor, and a collegial spirit in sharing ideas and receiving feedback. Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively.

Personal integrity, excellent judgment, and flexibility.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Compensation Compensation for the Fellow, Cyber Initiative and Special Projects includes a competitive salary, and an excellent package of health and other employee benefits. Physical demands/work environment The physical demands described are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this position, the employee is regularly required to sit for extended periods of time and to travel via various modes of transportation for extended periods of time. The foundation employees are currently working remotely through June 2021. When we do return to the office it will begin with a phased, and voluntary approach. To apply: Please apply online and submit a resume and cover letter explaining how your skills fit this position. The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation embraces the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion both internally, in our hiring process and organizational culture, and externally, in our grantmaking and related practices. We are an equal opportunity employer and welcome applications from people of all backgrounds, cultures, and experiences.

Strategic Studies Institute Seeks Expert on Technology and National Security

The U.S. Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute (SSI) seeks an expert on technology and national security to join one of the most dynamic think tanks in the national security research field and help inform and shape U.S. national and defense policy. The successful candidate for this position will serve as a resident research professor of national security affairs. The responsibilities will be to research, analyze, and publish studies, organize collaborative research groups, conferences, and seminars, and serve as a subject matter expert for the U.S. Army War College and the Department of the Army on technology as related to U.S. national security. SSI research professors also publish widely through external professional and academic outlets and provide presentations to a wide range of military and civilian audiences. Research professors design their research and publication agenda in consultation with SSI leadership and, at times, respond to specific strategic research requests. While research, analysis, publication, and collaboration are the primary responsibilities, the successful candidate will also have the opportunity to contribute to the War College’s education mission by developing courseware, teaching classes and seminars, and advising student research projects. Research professors have extensive resources available. In addition to the excellent Army War College library and online sources, research professors draw on the assets of Washington, DC, and undertake regular trips to their region. The U.S. Army War College is located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a small, historic town 20 miles west of Harrisburg. It is within an easy drive of a wide range of recreational, artistic, and shopping opportunities. Local public schools are considered very good. Qualifications. Required qualifications for this position include: (1) Ph.D. or equivalent in computer science, information technology, technology and public policy, engineering, political science, or another field strongly related to the intersection of technology and national security; (2) record of scholarly research and publication—or evidence of great potential for the same—in one or more of the areas mentioned previously; (3) Refined oral and written communication skills, and the ability to explain concepts, theories, and recommendations to non-specialists; (4) Ability to form, lead, and participate in cross-functional research and analysis project teams; (5) possession of, or eligibility for, a Top Secret security clearance. Security clearances shall be authorized only to U.S. citizens. Only candidates who demonstrate all of the required qualifications will be considered.

Desired qualifications include: (1) Masters or equivalent evidence of extensive original scholarly research and writing is strongly preferred; (2) expertise in one or more of the following: Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, autonomous systems, cyber operations, robotics, human-machine teaming, nanotechnology, biotechnology, electronic warfare, and/or the technology industry; (3) experience in the military, government service, or some other strategy-related profession. This appointment may be made at the assistant, associate, or full professor level. Salary is competitive. Research professors are excepted service government employees with renewable contracts averaging three years. The first year of service is probationary. This job announcement will be released in September 2020 through USAJobs. Applications must be submitted in accordance with the instructions outlined on the USAJobs website: https://www.usajobs.gov/ For additional information or questions, applicants may contact the Director, SSI Research Department, U.S. Army War College, Carlisle, PA.: Colonel George Shatzer george.r.shatzer.mil@mail.mil

(717) 245-4125

Call for papers: 2021 Lieber Society Richard R. Baxter Military Writing Prize

Since 2007, the Lieber Society on the Law of Armed Conflict, an interest group of the American Society of International Law, has annually recognized a paper that significantly enhances the understanding and implementation of the law of war. The Richard R. Baxter Military Prize is awarded for exceptional writing in English by an active member of the regular or reserve armed forces, regardless of nationality. The Prize. The winner will receive a certificate confirming that he or she has won the 2021 Lieber Society Richard R. Baxter Military Prize and a one-year membership in the American Society of International Law (ASIL). The judges may also recommend additional persons to receive Lieber Society Richard R. Baxter Military Prize Certificates of Merit. Request for Assistance. Any person receiving this Call for Papers who is aware of exceptional writing that meets the qualifications of this competition is requested to nominate the paper directly to the Lieber Society and forward this Call to the author of that paper. Definition of the Law of War. For this competition, the Law of War is that part of international law that regulates the conduct of armed hostilities. Papers may address any aspect of the law of war, including, but not limited to the use of force in international law; the conduct of hostilities during international and non-international armed conflicts; protected persons and protected objects; the law of weapons; rules of engagement; treatment of detainees, to include interrogation procedures; and occupation law. Papers addressing practical problems confronting members of armed forces are preferred. Qualifications for entering the competition. Persons submitting papers do not have to be ASIL members. They may be citizens of any nation, but they must be an active member of a nation’s regular or reserve armed forces at both the time of the writing and the time of submission for this competition. Papers that may be entered. Papers submitted in this competition must be in English (or translated into English if written in another language). Paper length may not exceed 35 pages if written with single line spacing or 70 pages if written with double line spacing, including footnotes. Paper size must be either 8.5 x 11 or A4, with all margins at least one inch and at least 12-point font. Both papers that have been published and papers that have not been published will be considered for the Baxter Prize. The paper should have written/published no earlier than the year prior to the award year, meaning for the 2021 Baxter Prize, papers should have been written or published in 2020. Number/Type of Submissions. Sole and joint authored papers are eligible, but every author must meet the eligibility requirements. Authors may submit one (1) sole and one (1) joint authored paper. Redact author information. To facilitate anonymous judging to the greatest extent possible, please ensure that the author’s name and personal identifying information are removed or redacted from the submission. In the email to which the submission is attached please provide the following author information: Full name and military rank or rating

Current e-mail addresses and current telephone number. If a person other than the author is making the submission, it must also contain the above data for the person submitting the paper. Deadline for submitting papers. Papers for the 2021 competition must be received no later than 9 January 2021. Use of email to submit papers. Electronic submission is required in Adobe format (.pdf) or Microsoft Word (.doc). Submissions should be sent to the Baxter Military Prize Coordinator, Dr. Christopher E. Bailey, at christopherbailey286@yahoo.com. The subject line should read “Baxter Prize Submission.” Acknowledgement of submissions. All submissions will be acknowledged by e- mail. Announcement of winner. The winner and any persons receiving Certificates of Merit will be announced at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of International Law in Washington, DC, March 24-27, 2021. Disclaimer. This announcement is being sent for information purposes to notify personnel of events of common interest sponsored by a non-Federal entity. This announcement does not constitute an endorsement of the Lieber Society on the Law of Armed Conflict or the American Society of International Law. Participation is completely voluntary.

Assistant/Associate/Full Professor - Naval Warfare Analyst

The President, U.S. Naval War College, invites applications for anticipated full-time faculty openings in the Strategic and Operational Research Department (SORD) at the Center for Naval Warfare Studies in Newport, RI. These anticipated openings are available to support a number of ongoing and emergent research programs within the department. The Naval War College is a Professional Military Education (PME) institution serving the nation, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Navy. U.S. and selected international graduates earn Master of Arts degrees in National Security & Strategic Studies or Defense & Strategic Studies accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. The College educates and develops future leaders through the development of strategic perspective, critical thinking, and cultural awareness, as well as enhancing the capability to advise senior leaders and policy makers. The College also helps to define the future Navy and its roles and missions; supports combat readiness; strengthens global maritime partnerships; and promotes ethics and leadership throughout the force. More information on the college can be found at www.usnwc.edu. Strategic and Operational Research Department. The Strategic and Operational Research Department (SORD) produces innovative research and analysis for the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. interagency, and the broader national security community. It also generates new scholarship in security studies and actively participates in the broader academic community. The SORD department is one of three in the Center for Naval Warfare Studies at the Naval War College, the others being the War Gaming Department and the Stockton Center for International Law. It is home to a number of specialized centers, institutes, and advanced research groups that foster deeper levels of research, analysis, and teaching on subjects of critical interest for the Navy: the China Maritime Studies Institute, the Cyber and Innovation Policy Institute, the Russia Maritime Studies Institute, and the Halsey, Mahan, and Brodie groups. The SORD department’s faculty employ varied and multi-disciplinary approaches to national security issues, generating new knowledge for the Navy and the Department of Defense. The department’s faculty are educated in a range of social sciences, humanities, sciences, and critical languages, and the faculty consists of civilians and retired and active-duty military officers. Advanced Research Groups (ARPs). There a number of ARPs within SORD that produce applied research and analysis on a series of regional, operational and strategic challenges facing the naval and joint force now and in the future. These research programs involve group work, individual study, faculty collaboration, wargaming, workshops, and research trips to national labs, operational commands, the Pentagon and a wide range of other DoD, academic, and private sector organizations. Most of the groups include a mix of full-time faculty and volunteer resident students from the College who contribute to the research of the ARPs for their master’s degree and JPME academic credit. From exploring emerging warfare technologies to developing operational concepts and strategy, ARPs give the student scholars practical experience that can be applied to their careers. Moreover, the ARPs provide direct input to key planners and decision-makers in the U.S. naval force, across DoD and the U.S. interagency. Qualifications and Competencies. Candidates must have an advanced degree and experience in assessing and evaluating strategic, operational, and tactical warfare concepts. A Master’s degree is required, a Ph.D. is highly preferred. Desired attributes include: knowledge of U.S. and/or foreign naval and joint technical capabilities and concepts of operations, or equivalent practical experience in advancing technology and functional capabilities; knowledge of naval and joint warfare in all phases of operations from peace time to high-end combat; and/or a background in nuclear topics and strategic deterrence. Experience may have been gained by leading and conducting research, systems analysis, systems operation, and/or development and execution of warfighting operations, tactics, techniques, and procedures within the DoD environment. Experience on research teams, as well as war gaming experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must be U.S. citizens and capable of obtaining a Department of Defense TOP SECRET/SCI security clearance. The selected candidate will be subject to a pre-employment drug screening test and to random drug testing thereafter. Salary Considerations. Salary is competitive and accompanied by a generous federal benefit package that includes health insurance and retirement saving plans, paid vacation, and sick leave, and other benefits. Rank and salary are commensurate with experience and credentials in accordance with the Department of the Navy Faculty Pay Schedule. Applications. Applicants must reference VA#NWC-20-10 and submit their application package to: nwc-20-10@usnwc.edu. The application package must include: (1) cover letter, (2) curriculum vitae, and (3) names and contact information for three references. Applications will be accepted until 30 September 2020. Active duty members may apply under this announcement but are subject to eligibility requirements of the Veterans Opportunity to Work Act (VOW). Active duty members must submit a statement of service printed on command letterhead and signed by the command. The statement of service must provide branch, rate/rank, all dates of service, the expected date of discharge and anticipated character of service (Honorable, General, etc.). Please note: you will be ineligible for consideration if your statement of service is not submitted with your application or it shows an expected discharge or release date greater than 120 days after being submitted with your application. Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement dated to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326. Questions should be directed to the hiring committee chair, Professor Peter Dutton, at duttonp@usnwc.edu. The Naval War College is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Assistant/Associate/Full Professor of Security Studies, U.S. Naval War College

The President, U.S. Naval War College, invites applications for anticipated full-time faculty openings in the Strategic and Operational Research Department (SORD) at the Center for Naval Warfare Studies in Newport, RI. The Naval War College is a Professional Military Education (PME) institution serving the nation, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Navy. U.S. and selected international graduates earn Master of Arts degrees in National Security & Strategic Studies or Defense & Strategic Studies accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. The College educates and develops future leaders through the development of strategic perspective, critical thinking, and cultural awareness, as well as enhancing the capability to advise senior leaders and policy makers. The College also helps to define the future Navy and its roles and missions; supports combat readiness; strengthens global maritime partnerships; and promotes ethics and leadership throughout the force. More information on the college can be found at www.usnwc.edu. Strategic and Operational Research Department. The Strategic and Operational Research Department (SORD) produces innovative research and analysis for the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. interagency, and the broader national security community. It also generates new scholarship in security studies and actively participates in the broader academic community. The SORD department is one of three in the Center for Naval Warfare Studies at the Naval War College, the others being the War Gaming Department and the Stockton Center for International Law. The SORD department is home to a number of specialized centers, institutes, and advanced research groups that foster deeper levels of research, analysis, and teaching on subjects of critical interest for the Navy: the China Maritime Studies Institute, the Cyber and Innovation Policy Institute, the Russia Maritime Studies Institute, and the Halsey, Mahan, and Brodie groups. The SORD department’s faculty employ varied and multi-disciplinary approaches to national security issues, generating new knowledge for the Navy and the Department of Defense. The department’s faculty are educated in a range of social sciences, humanities, sciences, and critical languages, and the faculty consists of civilians and retired and active-duty military officers. Responsibilities. SORD faculty conduct research and analysis across a broad spectrum of areas relating to security studies including strategy and grand strategy, military and maritime operations, conventional and nuclear deterrence, political economy, area studies, and other Navy-related topics. Duties may also include design of and participation in wargames, exercises, and workshops/conferences in support of the Navy and the DOD. SORD faculty will be expected to support student research and remain current and productive in their academic fields of study. Qualifications and Competencies. Qualified candidates must have an advanced degree from an accredited university. A master's degree is requires. A research-oriented Ph.D. is highly preferred. Ph.D. candidates who are close to defending their dissertations (ABD) as well as practitioners with relevant and significant experience in the field will be considered. Demonstrated familiarity with the capability to analyze issues of war and the use of military force is required. Knowledge of future military technologies, capabilities, and strategies is desirable. Candidates should have ongoing research projects or be engaged with ongoing planning relating to war, security and strategy that they can continue at the Naval War College. Candidates must be U.S. citizens and capable of obtaining a Department of Defense TOP SECRET/SCI security clearance. The selected candidate will be subject to a pre-employment drug screening test and to random drug testing thereafter. Salary Considerations. Salary is competitive and accompanied by a generous federal benefit package that includes health insurance and retirement saving plans, paid vacation and sick leave, and other benefits. Rank and salary are commensurate with experience and credentials in accordance with the Department of the Navy Faculty Pay Schedule. Applications. Applicants must reference VA#NWC-20-08 and submit their application package to: nwc-20-08@usnwc.edu. The application package must include: (1) cover letter, (2) curriculum vitae, and (3) names and contact information for three references. Applications will be accepted until 30 September 2020. Active duty members may apply under this announcement but are subject to eligibility requirements of the Veterans Opportunity to Work Act (VOW). Active duty members must submit a statement of service printed on command letterhead and signed by the command. The statement of service must provide branch, rate/rank, all dates of service, the expected date of discharge and anticipated character of service (Honorable, General, etc.). Please note: you will be ineligible for consideration if your statement of service is not submitted with your application or it shows an expected discharge or release date greater than 120 days after being submitted with your application. Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement dated to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326. Questions should be directed to the search committee chair, Professor Peter Dutton, at duttonp@usnwc.edu. The Naval War College is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Digital Services Intern Summer 2020, The National Security Institute

The National Security Institute (NSI) seeks a Digital Services Intern for summer 2020 with the potential to extend through the fall. About NSI: The National Security Institute (NSI) at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School is dedicated to finding real-world answers to national security law and policy questions. We strive to provide balance to the public discourse on the most difficult national security challenges facing the United States and its allies. NSI also serves as a platform for research, teaching, scholarship, and policy development that incorporates a realistic assessment of the threats facing the United States and its allies as well as an appreciation of the legal and practical challenges facing our intelligence, law enforcement, border security, and cybersecurity communities. As a Digital Services intern, you will work closely with the NSI staff to Widen digital reach of NSI events and programs;

Promote the work of NSI’s group of experts, including its Fellows, Advisory Board, and faculty; and

Develop new media products, such as promotional and/or educational videos. Responsibilities: Creating social media content for platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn;

Researching technology trends to better understand digital topics and staying up to speed on the latest industry terminology;

Drafting content and updating the NSI website;

Editing and uploading videos of virtual events and NSI promotional materials;

Editing audio content of NSI’s “Fault Lines” podcast; and

Assisting with other projects as needed. Required Qualifications: Holds an undergraduate degree or currently enrolled in an undergraduate program;

Has a passion for the digital space and a deep understanding of digital trends and technologies;

Has deep knowledge of social media platforms;

Has Microsoft Office Suite;

Has availability to work 20 hours/week and

Has availability on some evenings and weekends. Preferred Qualifications: Degree or current undergraduate program in Public Relations, Marketing, Communications or a related field;

Experience with WordPress, Canva, Tweet Deck, Hootsuite, Mailchimp and/or Audacity; and

Based in the DC Metro area. How to Apply: If interested, please submit a resume and cover letter to nsi@gmu.edu with the subject line, “Application: NSI Digital Services Intern, [Lastname]”

Staff Attorney 1, Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) - Georgetown University Law Center

The ICAP Staff Attorney 1 will bring to bear advanced legal skills and extensive litigation experience to drive ICAP' s complex litigation work, including with responsibilities (1) to pursue impact litigation in defense of constitutional rights and values and (2) to involve Georgetown Law students in such efforts. The ICAP Staff Attorney 1 will have duties that include, but are not limited to: Engage in legal research and fact gathering, as well as draw on legal research and fact gathering provided by students, research assistants, and other ICAP attorneys, to assist in crafting constitutional impact litigation strategies in close coordination with the lnstitute's Legal Director and Executive Director.

Draw on extensive previous legal experience, will carefully draft, revise, and edit briefing materials to be filed in court pertaining to those cases; will assist in mooting the advocates presenting and arguing the cases; and may have opportunities to present and argue cases at the trial court and appellate level.

Support ICAP's leadership in overseeing a practicum seminar designed to involve Georgetown Law students in understanding the nature of constitutional impact litigation and in contributing to ICAP's work.

Responsible for conceptualizing and implementing litigation strategies and tactics in complex court cases, including cases involving multiple plaintiffs and defendants; class actions; cases involving a wide range of legal claims, potentially to include a mix of federal-law and state- law claims; and cases arising in federal courts as well as in state courts around the country. The ICAP Staff Attorney 1 will be supervised by ICAP's Executive Director and Legal Director. The ICAP Staff Attorney 1 will work closely with ICAP's other attorneys engaged in factual development, legal research, writing, and case presentation in support of ICAP's litigation efforts. Additionally, the ICAP Staff Attorney 1 will, as circumstances dictate, interact with other Georgetown Law faculty supporting ICAP's work on particular cases and with students participating in the practicum seminar offered in connection with ICAP's work. In doing so, the ICAP Staff Attorney 1 will be critical to fulfilling ICAP's mission of harnessing the talent and expertise of Georgetown Law's faculty and students in contributing to strategically selected, complex constitutional litigation on cutting-edge issues and exposing the law school community to such work. Qualifications Required are a B.A. and a J.D., and 2 years of experience.

Preferred is experience as a federal court clerk, ideally to include at the district court level, as well as 2-5 years of experience in legal work after law school (including clerkship time), ideally in litigation

Staff Attorney 2, Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) - Georgetown University Law Center

The ICAP Staff Attorney 2 will drive results in complex, fast-moving, high-impact litigation to defend key constitutional rights and values, as well as related legal rights. He or she will do so by employing diverse litigation experience as well as exceptional legal abilities. The ICAP Staff Attorney 2’s responsibilities will include (1) conceptualizing and effectuating high-impaction litigation in defense of constitutional rights and values and (2) ensuring that Georgetown Law students are meaningfully and materially integrated into those litigation efforts. In particular, the ICAP Staff Attorney 2 has duties that include, but are not limited to: Engage in factual development and legal research, and will draw on legal research provided by students, research assistants, and other ICAP attorneys to assist in conceiving of and then driving constitutional impact litigation strategies in close coordination with the Institute’s Legal Director and Executive Director. This will include determining when litigation represents a promising mechanism for pursuing the defense of constitutional rights, then conceptualizing how litigation might be used in such circumstances and exploring the possibilities of filing such a suit—to include the identification of, and outreach to, potential plaintiffs and partner organizations.

Draw on high-level previous litigation and legal writing experience and the years of feedback received on it, will carefully draft, revise, and edit briefing materials to be filed in court pertaining to those cases, at times with ultimate responsibility for the filings themselves; will assist in mooting the oral advocates presenting and arguing the cases; and will present evidence and oral argument directly in courts, potentially at all levels of the state and federal court systems.

Often assume the lead role in individual cases, subject to the supervision of the Legal Director and Executive Director.

Closely support ICAP's leadership in overseeing a practicum seminar designed to involve Georgetown Law students in understanding the nature of constitutional impact litigation and in contributing to ICAP's work.

Responsible for identifying opportunities for, then developing and acting on, litigation strategies and tactics in extremely complex court cases, including cases involving multiple plaintiffs and defendants; class actions; cases involving a wide range of legal claims, potentially to include a mix of federal-law and state- law claims; and cases arising in federal courts as well as in state courts around the country. The ICAP Staff Attorney 2 will be supervised by ICAP's Executive Director and Legal Director. The ICAP Staff Attorney 2 will work closely with ICAP's other attorneys engaged in factual development and legal research and writing in support of ICAP's litigation efforts. Additionally, the ICAP Staff Attorney 2 will coordinate directly with ICAP’s co-counsel in litigation and, moreover, will interact with other Georgetown Law faculty supporting ICAP's work on particular cases and with students participating in the practicum seminar offered in connection with ICAP’s work. All told, the ICAP Staff Attorney 2 will be essential to fulfilling ICAP's mission of harnessing the talent and expertise of Georgetown Law's faculty and students in designing and effectuating strategically selected, complex constitutional litigation on cutting-edge issues and exposing the law school community, including students in the ICAP practicum, to such work in meaningful ways. Qualifications Required are a B.A. and a J.D.

Preferred is experience as a federal court clerk, ideally to include at the district court level, as well as 6-10 years of experience in legal work after law school (including clerkship time).

Executive Director, UnLocal

UnLocal, a community-centered nonprofit organization providing legal representation and community education to New York City’s undocumented immigrant communities, is seeking nominations and applications for the position of Executive Director. UnLocal is committed to a community-centered, grassroots approach to protecting the rights and enhancing the lives of undocumented immigrants in New York City and providing legal representation to clients who are typically passed over by peer organizations. UnLocal’s model of addressing the needs of immigrants at a community level has promoted its rapid expansion to meet new levels of demand as local, state, and federal policies have been enacted that result in widespread violations of immigrants’ rights. In the past two years, UnLocal’s annual budget has nearly doubled from $700,000 to $1.3 million. As it continues to build capacity through this period of growth, UnLocal seeks a leader who will steward a shared vision that is responsive to community needs and is driven by the passion and commitment of UnLocal’s team and Board members; who will build and cultivate relationships with all external stakeholders – including community leaders, funders, and partners; and who will lead operational and programmatic oversight across the organization. Succeeding UnLocal’s well-respected founder, Michele Lampach, the new leader will support UnLocal’s dedicated and talented team and direct the organization’s continued development to best serve New York’s immigrant communities. The ED will work closely with staff across the organization and at all levels to continue to foster UnLocal’s unique culture of creativity and collaboration and identify opportunities for increased support and development. The ideal candidate will be an inclusive, passionate leader with a deep understanding of the tools and pathways for protecting the rights of and serving undocumented immigrants by delivering the highest quality legal and community education services. She/He/They will bring leadership experience in a legal and/or nonprofit setting and a deep focus on community centered advocacy. She/He/They will be adept at fundraising and skilled in developing new relationships and deepening existing relationships with funders. The new Executive Director will be a caring manager who excels at supporting, mentoring, and motivating staff; developing structures and processes that ensure services are customer and community centered; and supporting teams that work closely with individuals experiencing trauma. A deep connection to UnLocal’s mission to support and protect the rights of New York City’s undocumented immigrant communities is necessary, and lived experience and a personal connection to impacted communities is highly preferred.

Professional Staff Member/Security Officer, The House Committee on the Judiciary

Job Description: The House Committee on the Judiciary seeks a Professional Staff Member/Security Officer. Responsibilities include participating in a wide range of oversight projects, assisting in preparation for Committee hearings and markups, providing research assistance, and managing access to the Committee’s secure facility. Ideal candidates should be highly detailed oriented, experience handling large volumes of information, and demonstrated ability to meet precise deadlines. An active security clearance is a plus. The Committee strives to ensure that our staff reflects the diversity of the country’s population; candidates from minority backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. The Committee does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including marital or parental status, sexual orientation, and gender identity), disability, age, or national origin. To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to Job.JDEM@mail.house.gov. Please include in the subject line: PSM/Security Officer.

Attorney-Advisor, Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB)