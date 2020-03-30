The Week That Will Be

Event Announcements (More details on the Events Calendar)

Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.: The Atlantic Council will host a virtual discussion of great power competition between the U.S., Russia and China. The panelists include: Elbridge Colby, Principal of The Marathon Initiative; Matthew Kroenig, Director of the Global Strategy Initiative at the Atlantic Council; Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department; Nick Schifrin, Foreign Affairs Correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.: New America will host a virtual event discussing efforts to bring home American hostages held abroad. The event will feature commentary from: Diane Foley, President and Founder for the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation; Cynthia Loertscher, Author and Primary Researcher of “Bringing Americans Home”; Rachel Briggs, Executive Director of Hostage U.S.; and Lisa Monaco, Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security at NYU School of Law and former Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism.

Friday, April 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.: The Brookings Institution will host a webinar featuring experts from Asia who will address their experiences and lessons from the frontlines of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Friday, April 3, 2020, at 10:00: a.m.: New America will host a talk with Thomas Hegghammer about his new biography of Abdallah Azzam, the Palestinian cleric who led the mobilization of Arab fighters to Afganistan in the 1980s and played a crucial role in the internationalization of the jihadi movement. Thomas Hegghammer is a senior research fellow at the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment.

Friday, April 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.: The Wilson Center will host a webcast on COVID-19 in Ukraine and the outlook for the pandemic’s impact on Ukraine’s economy and politics.

Director of Research & Advocacy, Center on Privacy and Technology at Georgetown Law

Are you a strong writer and editor? A seasoned advocate? Are you comfortable—no, actually, do you enjoy managing and training others? Are you committed to social and racial justice? Yes? Excellent. Then we, the people of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law urge you to apply to be the Center’s new Director of Research and Advocacy. (Apply here.) What’s the job? This is the most critical hire we’ve made in years. If we’re lucky enough to hire you, you’ll be a part of the Center’s four-person leadership team, where you’ll help shape the Center’s overall programming and strategy. You’ll also: Manage the day-to-day work of the Center’s staff of four to seven people;

Edit major research reports, filings, op-eds, and high-profile public writing;

Help staff develop and execute policy advocacy and campaign strategies;

Work with the Founding Director to teach and manage six practicum students;

Work with the Director of Communications & Operations to apply, manage, and report on grants; and

Represent the Center to funders, faculty, and other stakeholders. The Director of Research & Advocacy will report to the Center’s Founding Director, Alvaro Bedoya. What’s the Center? The Center on Privacy & Technology is a think tank focused on privacy and surveillance law and policy—and the communities they affect. We believe that privacy is a fundamental right under threat from both government and corporate surveillance, especially for historically marginalized people. Through research and advocacy, we challenge that surveillance and work towards a world where privacy protects everyone. Read about our mission, staff, and our work on our website.

Executive Director, UnLocal

UnLocal, a community-centered nonprofit organization providing legal representation and community education to New York City’s undocumented immigrant communities, is seeking nominations and applications for the position of Executive Director. UnLocal is committed to a community-centered, grassroots approach to protecting the rights and enhancing the lives of undocumented immigrants in New York City and providing legal representation to clients who are typically passed over by peer organizations. UnLocal’s model of addressing the needs of immigrants at a community level has promoted its rapid expansion to meet new levels of demand as local, state, and federal policies have been enacted that result in widespread violations of immigrants’ rights. In the past two years, UnLocal’s annual budget has nearly doubled from $700,000 to $1.3 million. As it continues to build capacity through this period of growth, UnLocal seeks a leader who will steward a shared vision that is responsive to community needs and is driven by the passion and commitment of UnLocal’s team and Board members; who will build and cultivate relationships with all external stakeholders – including community leaders, funders, and partners; and who will lead operational and programmatic oversight across the organization. Succeeding UnLocal’s well-respected founder, Michele Lampach, the new leader will support UnLocal’s dedicated and talented team and direct the organization’s continued development to best serve New York’s immigrant communities. The ED will work closely with staff across the organization and at all levels to continue to foster UnLocal’s unique culture of creativity and collaboration and identify opportunities for increased support and development. The ideal candidate will be an inclusive, passionate leader with a deep understanding of the tools and pathways for protecting the rights of and serving undocumented immigrants by delivering the highest quality legal and community education services. She/He/They will bring leadership experience in a legal and/or nonprofit setting and a deep focus on community centered advocacy. She/He/They will be adept at fundraising and skilled in developing new relationships and deepening existing relationships with funders. The new Executive Director will be a caring manager who excels at supporting, mentoring, and motivating staff; developing structures and processes that ensure services are customer and community centered; and supporting teams that work closely with individuals experiencing trauma. A deep connection to UnLocal’s mission to support and protect the rights of New York City’s undocumented immigrant communities is necessary, and lived experience and a personal connection to impacted communities is highly preferred.

Project Coordinator, Online Harassment Defense, Pen America

PEN America, a non-profit organization that stands at the intersection of literature and human rights, seeks a dynamic and detail-oriented project coordinator to join our efforts to defend writers, journalists, and artists, as well as their allies and employers, against online abuse and protect their free expression rights online. This is a full-time position based in New York. The project coordinator will work with PEN America’s in-house expert to drive forward PEN America’s work against online harassment by: expanding our engagement with affected audiences in the creative and media sectors; providing support for and conducting online harassment self-defense trainings and giving public presentations; following current developments in online abuse, anti-harassment, and digital content moderation and conducting relevant research, analysis, and advocacy; developing and managing the social media and digital engagement strategy across channels and platforms; and forging new partnerships. In response to the growing threat that online hate and harassment pose to free expression, PEN America is expanding our Online Harassment Defense project. In 2018, we developed and launched a first-of-its-kind digital toolkit, the Online Harassment Field Manual, based on extensive research and interviews with writers, journalists, technology experts, editors, newsrooms, and advocacy groups. The Field Manual is specifically tailored to equip writers and journalists, as well as their allies and employers, with practical strategies and comprehensive resources to defend against online abuse. PEN America also offers training sessions and gives public presentations nationwide on navigating online abuse for writers and journalists, legal professionals, allies, and employers. The project coordinator will play a key role in moving this important work forward. The ideal candidate will be deeply committed to making online spaces safer and more equitable, passionate about protecting free expression rights online, and have an understanding of the issues related to digital safety in an era of rapidly evolving technology. The position requires an energized, highly organized, and collaborative work style, a diplomatic approach sensitive to the complexities of online harassment, and the drive to build PEN America’s expertise and impact in this field. The project coordinator will have the opportunity to track and respond to breaking news, to speak to audiences and lead trainings on our work, to travel nationally, and to build relationships with writers, journalists, editors, newsrooms, professional organizations, and civil society organizations in the media, literary, and digital rights sectors. Taking up this role will mean working with a wide range of tools to reach audiences, build support, and advance messages. The position will report to the Manager of Special Projects and is part of PEN America’s broader Free Expression Program. Responsibilities: Develop and manage the social media and digital engagement strategy across channels for our Online Harassment Defense Project and draft compelling social media and web content to optimize engagement and to expand and deepen our outreach to the creative and media sectors.

Follow current developments in online abuse, anti-harassment, and digital content moderation, conduct relevant research and analysis, and draft content for the Online Harassment Field Manual and Online Harassment Defense Trainings.

Develop materials and resources and conduct trainings for writers, journalists, artists, their allies, and their employers.

Identify opportunities for innovative research projects, partnerships and collaborations, public-facing campaigns, and legislative advocacy.

Attend and speak at conferences and other public events, and deliver trainings to diverse audiences.

Research funding opportunities and draft proposals to sustain and build the program.

Assist with intern recruitment and management, record-keeping, financial reconciliation, and other tasks as appropriate.

Creatively collaborate with other PEN America staff and programs to coordinate advocacy, public programming, membership activities, and other organizational initiatives as appropriate.

Passionately support and advance PEN America’s mission to safeguard free expression in the U.S. and abroad. Qualifications: A minimum of 2 years and preferably more relevant experience in journalism or media, communications, technology, program management or coordination, policy advocacy, and/or research.

Strong knowledge of free expression issues and familiarity with contemporary debates over online harassment.

Experience and facility with public speaking, public education, or public programs/event organizing.

Experience with social media, and communications utilizing multiple platforms.

Strong project management skills, including managing budgets, timelines, and short and long-term deadlines for deliverables.

General knowledge of grant-writing and reporting.

A diplomatic disposition and great facility with interpersonal communication and relationship building.

Track record for independent problem-solving, innovation, creativity, and effectiveness.

Excellent writing, research and presentation skills. Salary and Benefits: PEN America offers competitive compensation and benefits, commensurate with experience. To Apply: Please submit a cover letter, resume, unedited writing sample, and the contact information for three references. Please submit the entire application to [email protected]. Please use “Online Harassment Defense Project Coordinator” and your name as the subject of your email (for example, “Online Harassment Defense Project Coordinator – Jane Doe”). Only complete applications will be reviewed and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. PEN America is an equal opportunity employer that does not discriminate in its hiring practices and, in order to build the strongest possible workforce, actively seeks a diverse applicant pool. No phone calls, please.

Call for Papers: Partnered Operations and International Law, Sapienza University of Rome

Sapienza University of Rome Department of Legal and Economic Studies—Law School Piazzale Aldo Moro, 5 Friday, 23 October 2020 Partnered operations where states partner among themselves, with armed groups or with international organisations are nowadays commonplace, from peacekeeping to combat operations. In today’s armed conflicts, partnering can range from the provision of weapons, logistics, intelligence, or training to co-deployment or joint military operations. Partnered operations pose many challenges to the interpretation and application of international law including operational law, international humanitarian law (IHL), human rights law (IHRL) and the law of international responsibility. In relation to operational law, achieving legal interoperability is critical in view of the fact that partners may have different legal obligations or have varying interpretations of specific rules. Questions concerning the rules of engagement, the rules for the use of force, the role and implications of the UN Security Council authorization, operational planning and oversight, training, and the procurement of equipment may arise. In relation to IHL, questions may arise regarding the characterisation of the armed conflicts where partners participate; the scope and content of the obligation to ‘ensure respect’ of IHL; the application of the law of targeting; the role of human rights in partnered operations as for example in relation to detention, transfer of detainees or targeting. If violations of IHL and IHRL occur in the course of partnered operations, attribution questions may arise but also questions as to whether violations can give rise to shared responsibility and how responsibility can be allocated among partners. Another set of questions concerns the scope and content of responsibility for complicity in partnered operations; whether the rules on complicity can apply to partnerships between states and armed groups or among armed groups; the scope of responsibility arising from security sector assistance to partners; the scope of responsibility attached to the obligation to ‘ensure respect’ of international humanitarian law. In light of the real-world impact of these legal and operational challenges, the ESIL Interest Group on Peace and Security, the ASIL Lieber Society on the Law of Armed Conflict, the Department of Legal and Economic Studies – Law School – of Sapienza University of Rome and the National Research Council of Italy (CNR) will be convening a papers conference to address many of the issues raised by partnered operations today. The conference – hosted by Sapienza University – will consist of several thematic panels in which selected authors will present their work, which will then be discussed by distinguished experts. We invite papers which address the themes and topics described above, but also other issues arising from partnered operations and concerning operational law, IHL, IHRL and the law of international responsibility. Application Process Please submit an abstract of no more than 800 words by midnight on 31 March 2020 to Andrea Harrison ([email protected]); Nicholas Tsagourias ([email protected]); Ilja Richard Pavone ([email protected]); Emanuele Cimiotta ([email protected]). The following information must be provided with each abstract: – the author’s name, affiliation and contact details, including email address and phone number; – the author’s CV, including a list of publications. Applicants will be informed of the selection committee’s decision no later than 15 May 2020. Evaluation criteria Abstracts will be selected on the basis of the following criteria: (i) their alignment with the conference description; (ii) the overall coherence of the conference and its panels; and (iii) the originality and significance of the issues to be examined in the paper. Draft papers should be submitted by 30 August 2020. Draft papers should be between 6,000 and 8,000 words inclusive. Selected papers may be published in an edited collection or a special edition of a journal.

Deputy Managing Editor, Lawfare

The Lawfare Institute—publisher of information and insight at the intersection of national security, law, and policy—seeks highly organized, motivated, and experienced candidates for a full-time deputy managing editor, with work located in Washington, D.C. near Dupont Circle. The deputy managing editor will work in tandem with the managing editor to perform or direct significant aspects of Lawfare's work, including: · Reviewing submissions for possible publication on the Lawfare website; · Assigning submissions to senior editors and associate editors, as needed, for advice on acceptance; · Soliciting submissions from contributors based on current developments and perceived gaps in Lawfare's coverage; · Processing accepted submissions to prepare them for publication; · Assigning submissions to associate editors for processing; · Managing final copyediting and posting of publications to the website; · Maintaining the Lawfare publication schedule; · Contributing as needed to Lawfare podcasts on topics of particular expertise or need; · Managing the website, including rotating highlighted pieces, posting relevant documents and livestreams, and controlling quality, in coordination with web hosting team; · Coordinating with book review editors and Lawfare staff to manage the workflow of book reviews; · Assisting with fundraising and donor-required documentation, as needed; · Other duties as assigned by Lawfare management. At the direction of the Lawfare management team, the deputy managing editor may take primary responsibility for some of the duties above, such as website management and managing book reviews, while the managing editor retains the lead role on others. Candidates will have a bachelor's or higher degree, preferably in a field related to English, journalism, national security, or law; combined 2+ years of relevant training and experience; excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to effectively interact with academic and non-academic contributors; and demonstrated decision-making skills. The strongest candidates will have experience editing national security and/or legal topics; familiarity with AP style; direct experience working with PACER and other sources of legal content; a healthy understanding of the US foreign policy process; and connections with experts operating within or at the margins of the nexus of national security, law, and policy. Salary commensurate with experience. Benefits include health and dental care (with premiums fully paid by Lawfare), flexible hours, and 401(k) with Lawfare matching contribution. Lawfare is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status. HOW TO APPLY: Please submit by February 20 a note to [email protected] with the subject line [EDITOR APPLICATION: your name] that contains these two items (and only these two items) attached in a single document: (1) a resume that shows the experience and education requested above; and (2) a cover letter of no more than two pages that explains how you plan to apply your skills and experiences to Lawfare and includes at least two references, with email addresses, of people directly familiar with your editing work. We anticipate many applications; not following the instructions here will result in your application not being considered.

Lawfare Internship, Summer 2020, Governance Studies Program, The Brookings Institution

Overview: Thinking about a career in public policy? Committed to improving the world we live in? Think Brookings—one of the most influential, most quoted and most trusted think tanks! Interns spend approximately 10 weeks working alongside leading experts in government and academia from all over the world. Brookings also offers students the opportunity to intern in departments such as communications, human resources and central operations management. The mission of the Internship Program is to provide students with a pre-professional learning experience that offers meaningful, practical work experience related to their field of study or career interest. Students engage in career exploration and development as well as learn new skills. Interns will have the opportunity to attend internal meetings, local think tank events, professional development workshops, and public Brookings events. In addition, interns may participate on Brookings sports teams and network with other interns throughout the Institution. This summer internship, beginning in June 2020, is an opportunity for undergraduate students in their sophomore,junior or senior year, and graduate students with an interest in national security to apply principles and theory learned in the classroom in a professional environment. This internship pays an hourly rate of $15.00 and applicants must be willing to commit to a minimum number of hours per week (no less than 30 hours per week, during regular business hours), with some flexibility around an academic course schedule. To learn more about Brookings research programs, click here. Responsibilities: Lawfare has emerged as the internet’s indispensable resource for information and analysis on the law of national security. Devoted to “Hard National Security Choices,” the site features top-quality writing and analysis from experts on developing stories in the national security arena, relevant legislation, and judicial opinions. It is a digital magazine that includes a podcast, a book review, research tools, a daily news roundup, an events calendar, and exhaustive coverage of events other media touch only glancingly. The intern will assist with running and maintaining Lawfare, a website devoted to serious, non-ideological discussion of national security legal and policy issues and will have an opportunity learn a variety of research skills such as writing, research and blog maintenance. Learning will fall into three main categories: Writing: Work with Associate Editors to monitor national security and foreign policy developments, and 4-5 times per week, co-write “Today’s Headlines and Commentary”; work with Associate Editors to co-write “The Week that Will Be,” a weekly feature that outlines upcoming events, academic announcements, and employment announcements; work with the Associate Editor to co-write a deep-dive analytical piece on a relevant national security law and policy issue; Sole-author “The Week that Was,” a weekly piece that provides a guide to the week’s Lawfare Research: Provide research support to the Lawfare editorial team as needed. Maintaining the blog: Tag and categorize Lawfare posts; track relevant Congressional hearings; track and add relevant events to the Events Calendar; assist Associate Editors with the Lawfare Podcast Qualifications: Education/Knowledge/Skills: Undergraduate students in their sophomore, junior, or senior year and graduate students working towards a degree in government, political science, international relations, and law are encouraged to apply.



Our most successful interns have very strong writing, analytical, and research skills, as well as excellent verbal and organizational skills—preferably demonstrated through prior independent research or previous experience as a research assistant. Additional Information: Successful completion of a background investigation is required for interning at Brookings. Brookings requires that all applicants submit a cover letter and resume. Please submit your resume as instructed and add your cover letter as an attachment when you apply. Your cover letter should highlight your educational experience and skills, along with an explanation of how this internship will contribute to your professional goals. Please address your cover letter to Hiring Manager. Selected applicants will additionally be required to submit two letters of recommendation or provide two professional references. Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2020. Applications not completed and submitted by the application deadline date will not be considered. Your application is considered complete when you receive an email confirming that your application was successfully submitted. As you are applying, please be sure to click here to learn more about the Brookings Internship Program, deadlines, and directions on how to successfully submit your internship application(s). Brookings is an equal-opportunity employer that is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace. We welcome applications from all qualified individuals regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, physical or mental disability, marital status, veteran status, or other factors protected by law.

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Attorney, Office of the Colorado Attorney General

The Attorney General has primary authority for enforcement of consumer protection and antitrust laws, prosecution of criminal appeals and some complex white-collar crimes, the Statewide Grand Jury, training and certification of peace officers, and most natural resource and environmental matters. The Attorney General serves as counsel to all state officials, departments, boards and commissions. Visit our website to learn more: https://coag.gov/. In addition to the challenging and impactful work being done at the Office of the Attorney General, there are many other benefits to joining our team: Medical and dental health plans

Employer-paid life insurance

Paid vacation and sick leave earned each month

10 paid holidays per year

Free access to an on-site fitness center

Strong, flexible retirement benefits including 401K and 457 plans

Distinctive career advancement opportunities throughout the State personnel system

Excellent work-life programs, such as flexible work schedules, professional development opportunities, and an employee discount program To learn more about our benefits visit: https://www.colorado.gov/dhr/benefits. The DOL offers the opportunity to be involved in challenging, interesting, and meaningful work in a friendly professional environment. The Office of the Attorney General/Department of Law is an equal opportunity employer and understands that a diverse work force adds quality and perspective to the services we provide to the public. We encourage candidates with diverse qualities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. Information About the Job: Job Duties: The State Services Section and the Office of the Attorney General are looking for a talented, enthusiastic, and experienced privacy attorney who will guide the Department of Law (DOL) and its client agencies in data privacy and cybersecurity matters. This attorney will serve as the DOL’s subject matter expert on data privacy and cybersecurity matters. This attorney will develop and implement privacy and cybersecurity legal strategy and design innovative privacy and security solutions for the DOL’s multiple state agency clients as they develop and integrate technology-driven solutions to state government. This attorney will also help lead the DOL’s cross-section Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Impact Team. The Data Privacy and Cybersecurity attorney should have in-depth knowledge of international, federal and state laws and regulations regarding data protection, privacy, and data security to provide counsel on data privacy and security related matters. Responsibilities include: Advising on legal and regulatory developments impacting data privacy and data security, including identifying trends, legal risks, and potential impacts on the DOL and Colorado State government agencies.

Guiding client agencies and effectively counseling multiple state clients on data privacy and data security legal requirements for existing and new services, including in the areas of data analytics (including the use of big data), data sharing, Internet of things, mobile apps, wearables, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing initiatives.

Advising on data privacy and data security legal requirements in State contracts, including working with the DOL’s Contracts and Procurement team regarding data privacy and security provisions in agreements with service providers, business partners and other transaction parties.

Supporting the DOL and State agency clients regarding IT Security policies, standards, and programs to ensure adherence to applicable data security legal requirements.

Providing training on data privacy and security issues to the DOL and to State agencies.

Managing potential liability and other legal aspects related to data privacy and data security incidents for DOL and DOL’s state agency clients, including investigating potential incidents, identifying applicable legal obligations, and managing incident response.

Responding to regulatory inquiries and serving as a liaison with regulators on privacy and data security issues, in coordination with other stakeholders as appropriate.

Developing and updating data privacy templates (e. g., contract language, consents, and privacy notices), and providing counseling on the use of such templates to other DOL attorneys and State agencies.

Advising and assisting with privacy litigation involving the DOL’s State agency clients.

Reviewing and evaluating data governance systems, evaluating who has access and authorization to access what data, how and for how long data is stored, and how such systems are overseen and audited. Job Qualifications: Applicants should possess a strong commitment to the mission of public service and public protection. Candidates must be licensed to practice law in Colorado or clearly eligible to waive into the Colorado Bar and be in good standing at the time of application. Position requires 5 years of experience, at least 2 years of active privacy, data breach, cybersecurity, or related experience. Interest in and specific experience with advising clients on privacy matters, litigation under federal or state privacy, data breach, or cybersecurity statutes is strongly desired. Strong written and oral communication skills and an ability to develop a successful privacy strategy are essential. The ideal candidate is also expected to manage urgent situations involving data security; have excellent multitasking, organizational, and communication skills; and enjoy collaborating with other DOL attorneys and their client agencies. Knowledge of and experience with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), Federal Tax Information (FTI), and FTC Guidelines are a definite plus. Section:

State Services

Position Number:

LAA PCSC1

Salary Range:

$6,550.00 - $8,200.00 Monthly

Apply By:

Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:59 pm

FLSA:

Exempt

Work Unit:

Public Officials

Job Location:

1300 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203

Release Date:

Friday, December 20, 2019

Employment Type:

Full-Time

Position Type:

Non-Classified All final candidates for employment must successfully pass a thorough background investigation. How to apply: Please submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample and a minimum of three professional references via e-mail to: Terri Connell



State Services Section



Colorado Department of Law



Email: [email protected]

Senior Policy Advisor for the National Security Program, Third Way

Third Way’s National Security Program is dedicated to keeping national security on the front burner for policymakers and candidates. The primary focus of the Program is Third Way’s non-partisan Cyber Enforcement Initiative, the first-ever public policy initiative of its kind dedicated to strengthening governments’ abilities to identify, stop, and bring to justice, malicious cyber actors. The position of Senior Policy Advisor is a tremendous opportunity for an individual looking to join a cutting-edge advocacy and research team working to build out this recent Initiative and lead its efforts on domestic law enforcement responses to cybercrime. The candidate would also have the opportunity to work on a wide range of other national security and foreign policy issues when relevant. As the Senior Policy Advisor on the National Security Program, a typical day might include… · Analyzing law enforcement responses to cyber-attacks, and developing policy recommendations to improve those responses; · Identifying and convening a community of law enforcement, cybersecurity, and policy experts working on ways to better identify, find, and punish the malicious cyber actor; · Conceiving, drafting, and editing high-impact written products to educate and explain to academics and policymakers the challenges around enforcement of cybercrimes and other national security threats, when timely; · Representing the National Security Program at conferences, convenings, panel discussions, and in the media; · Analyzing other national security policy challenges, and drafting incisive and impactful summaries of them for policymakers; and · Analyzing the politics of national security, and responding to it, as directed by the head of the program. Requirements This might be the job for you, if you… · Have a degree in law, policy, cybersecurity, or related field; · Have 5 years experience in law, cybersecurity policy, or relevant field; · Want to contribute towards Third Way’s mission; · Take pride in and ownership of in your work; · Are curious and eager for professional development; · Think on your feet and adapt to changes effortlessly; · Communicate clearly and effectively in writing and verbally; · Are motivated and driven by your passion for opportunity, freedom, and security; and · Want to make a difference and an imprint as Third Way’s newest Senior Policy Advisor. In the Third Way Culture, we are looking for… · Self-starters: People who see and seize opportunities, take risks, learn from failure, and will bring a sustained passion for our mission. · Collaborators: People who work in teams—sharing ideas, brainstorming, co-authoring products, and advancing its shared priorities. · Creators: People who foster divergent thinking; that aren’t afraid to take on the orthodoxies of the left or the right. Team members come up with original insights, find unique ways to look at data, and challenge their preconceptions. · Results-oriented: People who function with an organizational commitment to clear objectives, ambitious timelines, accountability for results, and a focus on impact. · Respectful: People who embrace the diverse perspectives of everyone and fosters the values of diversity, equity, and inclusiveness at all times. WITHIN 1 MONTH, YOU'LL... · Participate in Third Way’s comprehensive onboarding program. You’ll learn about all aspects of Business Operations, which includes benefits, IT, finance, and office operations. · Meet your Third Way Buddy, be introduced to the entire staff, and start to learn the TW’s culture. · Learn our current processes for payroll, compliance, and labor tracking, and how you will partner with Finance and the rest of the Business Operations team on these processes. · Participate in weekly one-on-ones with your manager to ensure you fully understand the expectations of the job. · Attend your departmental weekly meetings. You’ll learn about the key goals of your program, how they’re doing, what challenges they face, and how you will contribute. · Share coffee with the COO and learn about the history and growth of Third Way. · Engage in discussions on cyber-enforcement and other national security issues with the rest of the team. WITHIN 2 MONTHS, YOU'LL... · Gain an understanding of each employee’s role and their contribution to the organization. · Attend program overview sessions to learn more about each team’s contribution to TW’s mission. · Sit in on a riveting story about Third Way’s history with one of the original founders of Third Way. You will learn about our successes, as well as our failures. This will also afore you the opportunity to learn about future direction. · Incorporate TW’s Style Guide and Production process into your work products. · Participate in, at least, one of our internal Professional Development trainings or a Center for Fun activity. · Learn and experience TW’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and respect in the workplace. · Convene a working group of law enforcement and policy experts to discuss challenges in battling cybercrime. · Draft a discussion guide for a law enforcement working group. · Write briefing notes on current national security issues for policymakers and candidates when relevant. WITHIN 3 MONTHS, YOU'LL… · Feel a sense of comfort and familiarity with the staff, your team, and your work. · Continue to attend weekly departmental meetings with a stronger understanding of your team’s strategic goal. · Bring new ideas and suggestions to your weekly one-on-ones with your manager. · Attend and participate in external functions with other members of your team. · Complete your 90-day self-evaluation and performance review with your manager. · Partner with your manager to establish your long-term goals for the remainder of the year. Third Way is an equal opportunity employer; women, minorities, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

General Counsel, National Security Agency

Responsibilities This position is located in the National Security Agency (NSA) and is part of the Defense Legal Service Agency (DLSA). The General Counsel (GC) of the Department of Defense (DOD) serves as the chief legal officer of DOD. The DOD GC is also dual-hatted as the Director of DLSA, which provides a full range of legal services to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Defense Agencies, and DOD Field Activities. The GC, NSA, is under the authority, direction, and control of the GC of the DOD, the Principal Deputy General Counsel (PDGC), and the Deputy General Counsel (Intelligence) (DGC/I). The National Security Agency is a component of the Department of Defense with combat support responsibilities and an element of the U.S. Intelligence Community. The work force is comprised of both military assignees and civilian employees located worldwide, to include military members of the Central Security Service (CSS). The NSA's core missions are to protect U.S. national security systems and to produce signals intelligence information. The Cybersecurity mission confronts the formidable challenges in preventing foreign adversaries from gaining access to sensitive classified national security information and in protecting national security computer systems from unauthorized intrusion. The Signals Intelligence mission collects, processes, and disseminates foreign intelligence information in response to intelligence and counterintelligence information requirements and to support military operations. NSA also supports the U.S. Cyber Command as they execute their cyber responsibilities. Position Summary: As GC of the NSA, the incumbent is the chief legal officer (overseeing an office of approximately 100 attorneys and support staff) and the final legal authority within NSA on all matters arising within or referred to NSA. The NSA GC consults regularly with the DOD Office of General Counsel (OGC) and is responsible for legal oversight of all NSA activities to ensure that NSA operations are lawfully conducted. The GC routinely interacts with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice, and other IC GCs regarding legal issues that involve Intelligence Community equities. In addition, given Congress' oversight role, the GC is often called upon to interact with Congressional committee counsel. The NSA GC is an integral part of the Director of the National Security Agency's senior leadership team and key advisor to NSA leadership at all levels. The NSA GC also serves as the public legal face for the Agency and, as such, the GC is often invited to speak at public events and participate in public legal panels. Specific Duties: a. Interpret all statutes, Presidential Directives, and Executive and Legislative Branch Regulations, and provide legal advice and counsel to the Director and Senior Leadership Team with respect to the authorities for NSA/CSS activities and the conditions and restrictions thereon. b. Provide legal advice so that all intelligence activities can be conducted in accordance with the Constitution, statutes, Executive Orders, and implementing regulations. c. Advise on all matters relating to the collection, retention, processing and dissemination of signals intelligence information carried out by NSA or as part of the unified organization for signals intelligence activities that the Director of NSA has established. d. Advise on all matters related to NSA's cybersecurity mission to include responsibilities that arise under National Security Directive 42 and other applicable law and policy directives. e. Oversee all other legal services performed within NSA to include acquisition, human resources and other enabling functions as well determining the adherence by attorneys to appropriate professional standards, subject to DOD Instruction 1442.02. f. Keep the DOD GC currently apprised of all significant legal issues arising from NSA activities. g. Represent the Agency on legal and public policy matters and serve as a liaison to other department/agencies and, as appropriate, the Congress. h. Provide legal reviews of the NSA support to the U.S. Cyber Command, with particular emphasis on whether all such NSA support is properly authorized. i. Conduct NSA's legislative initiative program, which may include drafting proposed legislation, developing the Agency's position on pending legislation and Executive Orders, preparing reports to Congress on legislative proposals, and advising on implementation of new statutes. Communicate directly with DOD OGC, other government agencies, and congressional committee staffs and members of Congress on legislative proposals, as appropriate. j. Provide testimony at Congressional hearings and special briefings to Members of Congress and their staffs concerning any legal questions relating to NSA, as appropriate. k. Ensure that NSA leadership is informed of significant developments in the law, important judicial, administrative or GAO decisions affecting the NSA enterprise, its people or its resources. l. Build partnerships with the public and private sectors and within the National Security Community to advance mission objectives. m. Perform such other duties as the DOD GC, PDGC, DGC/I or Director, NSA may prescribe. Pay, Benefits, & Work Schedule Salary Range: Up to $197,300 Series & Grade: Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Services (DISES). Tier 3 Job Status: Full Time Appointment Term: Permanent Position Summary Leaders at the National Security Agency motivate, support, and cultivate employees at all levels. Leaders at the NSA, where people are a priority, are responsible for leveraging the diversity of their workforce to create innovative solutions that support the Agency's mission. Qualifications Qualification Requirements: The applicant must be a graduate of a law school. In addition, the applicant must be able to demonstrate prior to appointment that he/she is permitted to engage in the active practice of law in the bar of the highest court of a State, U.S. Commonwealth, U.S. Territory, or the District of Columbia. Active status must be maintained in at least one state or other jurisdiction during the course of employment. Technical Qualifications: Applicants must have broad professional legal experience and an authoritative knowledge of statutes, judicial decisions, and Executive Branch regulations. Must have demonstrated ability to perform complex legal analysis, the ability to give effective oral and written presentations, the ability to forge working relationships with senior level officials and clients and to effectively oversee a legal office and manage attorneys, and to handle representational matters in controversy. Substantive knowledge or experience in telecommunications legal and regulatory matters, internet privacy issues, the law of military operations, or national security law are a plus. Originality, analytical ability, and resourcefulness are required, as there are few guidelines or precedents applicable to manage NSA legal problems. Evaluation Criteria: The applicant selected must meet all the Technical Qualifications and the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQ) listed below. Applicants should provide a brief narrative (no more than one-half page) to support each ECQ. In addition, each applicant must submit a resume. Fully qualified applicants will be reviewed by a Panel. ECQ 1: LEADING CHANGE This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment. Competencies: - Creativity & Innovation - Develops new insights into situations; questions conventional approaches; encourages new ideas and innovations; designs and implements new or cutting edge programs/processes. -External Awareness - Understands and keeps up-to-date on local, national, and international policies and trends that affect the organization and shape stakeholders' views is aware of the organization's impact on the external environment. -Flexibility - Is open to change and new information; rapidly adapts to new information, changing conditions, or unexpected obstacles. -Resilience - Deals effectively with pressure; remains optimistic and persistent, even under adversity. Recovers quickly from setbacks. -Strategic Thinking - Formulates objectives and priorities, and implements plans consistent with long-term interests of the organization in a global environment. Capitalizes on opportunities and manages risks. -Vision - Takes a long-term view and builds a shared vision with others; acts as a catalyst for organizational change. Influences others to translate vision into action. ECQ 2:Leadinq People This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts. Competencies: - Conflict Management - Encourages creative tension and differences of opinion. Anticipates and takes steps to prevent counterproductive confrontations. Manages and resolves conflicts and disagreements in a constructive manner. - Leveraging Diversity - Fosters an inclusive workplace where diversity and individual differences are valued and leveraged to achieve the vision and mission of the organization. - Developing Others - Develops the ability of others to perform and contribute to the organization by providing ongoing feedback and providing opportunities to learn through formal and informal methods. - Team Building - Inspires and fosters team commitment, spirit, pride, and trust. Facilitates cooperation and motivates team members to accomplish group goals. ECQ 3: RESULTS DRIVEN This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks. Competencies: - Accountability - Holds self and others accountable for measurable high-quality, timely, and cost effective results. Determines objectives, sets priorities, and delegates work. Accepts responsibility for mistakes. Complies with established control systems and rules. - Customer Service - Anticipates and meets the needs of both internal and external customers. Delivers high-quality products and services; is committed to continuous improvement. - Decisiveness - Makes well-informed, effective, and timely decisions, even when data is limited or solutions produce unpleasant consequences; perceives the impact and implications of decisions. - Entrepreneurship - Positions the organization for future success by identifying new opportunities; builds the organization by developing or improving product or services. Takes calculated risks to accomplish organizational objectives. - Problem Solving - Identifies and analyzes problems; weighs relevance and accuracy of information; generates and evaluates alternative solutions; makes recommendations. - Technical Credibility - Understands and appropriately applies principles, procedures, requirements, regulations, and policies related to specialized expertise. ECQ 4: BUSINESS ACUMEN This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, material and information resources strategically. Competencies: - Financial Management - Understands the organization's financial process. Prepares, justifies, and administers the program budget. Oversees procurement and contracting to achieve desired results. Monitors expenditures and uses cost-benefit thinking to set priorities. - Human Capital Management - Builds and manages the workforce based on organizational goals, budget considerations, and staffing needs. Ensures that employees are appropriately recruited, selected, appraised and rewarded; takes action to address performance problems. Manages a multi-sector workforce and a variety of work situations. - Technology Management - Keeps up-to-date on technological developments. Makes effective use of technology to achieve results. Ensures access to and security of technology systems. ECQ 5: BUILDING COALITIONS This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organization's foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals. Competencies: - Partnering - Develops networks and builds alliances, collaborates across boundaries to build strategic relationships and achieve common goals. - Political Savvy - Identifies the internal and external politics that impact the work of the organization. Perceives organizational and political reality and acts accordingly. - Influencing/Negotiating - Persuades others; builds consensus through give and take: gains cooperation from others to obtain information and accomplish goals. ECQ 6: LEADING THE INTELLIGENCE ENTERPRISE This core qualification is comprised of the Intelligence Community (IC)-specific "joint" competencies of Collaboration and Integration, Enterprise Focus, and Value-Centered Leadership. Competencies: - Collaboration and Integration - Shares information and knowledge to achieve results by creating an environment that promotes employee engagement, collaboration, integration, information and knowledge sharing, and the candid, open exchange of diverse points of view. - Enterprise Focus - Demonstrates a deep understanding of how the mission, structures, leaders, and cultures of the various DOD and IC components interact and connect. - Values-Centered Leadership - Advances and reinforces DOD and IC core values: A Commitment to selfless service and excellence in support of the ICs mission, as well as to preserving, protecting, and defending the Nation's laws and liberties; the integrity and Courage (moral, intellectual, and physical) to seek and speak the truth, to innovate, and to change things for the better, regardless of personal or professional risk; and Collaboration as members of a single IC-wide team, respecting and leveraging the diversity of all members of the IC, their backgrounds, their sources and methods, and their points of view. How To Apply - External To apply for this position, please click the 'Apply' button located at the top right of this posting. After completing the application for the first time, or reviewing previously entered information, and clicking the 'Submit' button, you will receive a confirmation email. Please ensure your spam filters are configured to accept emails from [email protected]. ***PLEASE NOTE: U.S. Citizenship is required for all applicants. Reasonable accommodations provided to applicants with disabilities during the application and hiring process where appropriate. NSA is an equal opportunity employer and abides by applicable employment laws and regulations. All applicants and employees are subject to random drug testing in accordance with Executive Order 12564. Employment is contingent upon successful completion of a security background investigation and polygraph. This position is a Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS) position in the Excepted Service under 10 U.S.C. 1601. DoD Components with DCIPS positions apply Veterans' Preference to eligible candidates as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 USC, in accordance with the procedures provided in DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 2005, DCIPS Employment and Placement. If you are a veteran claiming veterans' preference, as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 U.S.C., you may be asked to submit documents verifying your eligibility. Please note that you may be asked a series of questions depending on the position you apply for. Your responses will be used as part of the screening process of your application and will assist in determining your eligibility for the position. Be sure to elaborate on experiences in your resume. Failure to provide the required information or providing inaccurate information will result in your application not being considered for this position. Only those applicants who meet the qualifications for the position will be contacted to begin employment processing. Please Note: Job Posting could close earlier than the closing date due to sufficient number of applicants or position no longer available. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible. DCIPS Disclaimer The National Security Agency (NSA) is part of the DoD Intelligence Community Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS). All positions in the NSA are in the Excepted Services under 10 United States Codes (USC) 1601 appointment authority.

Professor MSO/Senior Researcher in International Law and Security at the Centre for Military Studies, University of Copenhagen

The Department of Political Science, in collaboration with the Faculty of Law, at the University of Copenhagen invites applications for a position as Professor MSO or Senior Researcher in international law and security at the Centre for Military Studies, Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Copenhagen. The position is a part of the implementation of Denmark’s 2018-2023 Defence Agreement, which includes a grant to the Centre for Military Studies (‘the international law grant’) focusing specifically on the international legal challenges associated with participation in international military operations as well as questions concerning cyber operations and new military technologies. The project involves close collaboration with researchers at the Faculty of Law, University of Copenhagen. The position is available from 1 June 2020 or as soon as possible thereafter. Applications are sought from eminent candidates, who have extensive experience with research and teaching within the field of international law and international security. We welcome applications from researchers with backgrounds in international law. Applicants with experience within applied research regarding international legal challenges associated with participation in international military operations and/or questions concerning cyber operations and new military technologies, are especially welcome. The successful candidate must have a strong commitment to both excellence and relevance.



Job description The duties attached to this position as Professor MSO/Senior Researcher at the Centre for Military Studies are: Research within the field of international law and international security including the international legal challenges associated with participation in international military operations as well as questions concerning cyber operations and new military technologies

Specific studies and analyses for the Danish Ministry of Defence and the political parties behind the 2018-23 Defence Agreement

Teaching, supervision and examination of undergraduate and post-graduate students at the Department of Political Science and/or the Faculty of Law, University of Copenhagen

Knowledge sharing with the rest of society, including media appearances

Research and teaching management, including administrative tasks related to the position, e.g. the development and management of projects under the international law grant as a whole within the framework provided by the CMS management. The weighting of the different assignments may vary periodically, but the successful candidate can expect to spend most of his/her time doing strategic research and working with specific studies for the Danish Ministry of Defence and the political parties behind the 2018-23 Defence Agreement. A certain amount of teaching is also to be expected. Appointment as Professor MSO is a five-year position after which the Professor MSO will be offered a fixed position at the level of Associate Professor at the Department of Political Science. Appointment as Senior Researcher is a fixed position.



Qualifications Professor with special responsibilities (Professor MSO) To be qualified for the position as professor MSO the applicant must have a PhD in International Law or equivalent academic qualifications as well as: An aspiration to increase our understanding of the world and its problems based on a proven record of outstanding research, as evidenced by a recognized international reputation in International Law or a relevant subfield and demonstrated by a considerable number of high-quality publications, which constitute a significant contribution to the field and complements the existing research strengths of the Department of Political Science and/or the Faculty of Law. Publications should be published on a continuous basis in top-ranked journals and/or a highly influential publication record with leading book publishers.

A commitment to contribute to the delivery and further development of an excellent student experience based on a significant track record of excellence in teaching in one or more of the main areas covered by the Department of Political Science and/or the Faculty of Law.

An engagement in knowledge exchange and policy-impact in Denmark as well as in an international context. We encourage proactive engagement with government, business and community partners to enhance the impact of research and education and improve the employability of our students.

Proven ability to provide leadership of research groups as well as an ability to operate in leadership roles at the Departmental, Faculty and University levels.

The ability and willingness to attract external funding on a larger scale and to lead research projects.

Robust interpersonal skills which enables the candidate to be a constructive and empathic colleague in a diverse and vibrant working environment. Senior Researcher To be qualified for the position as Senior Researcher the applicant must have a PhD in International Law or equivalent academic qualifications as well as: An aspiration to increase our understanding of the world and its problems based on a proven record of outstanding research, as evidenced in a growing and ambitious publication profile that complements the existing research strengths of the Department of Political Science and/or the Faculty of Law and evidence of, or clear plans for attracting, external research funding

A commitment to contribute to the delivery of an excellent student experience based on a sizable track record of excellence in teaching in one or more of the main areas covered by the two Departments.

An engagement in knowledge exchange and policy-impact in Denmark as well as in an international context. We encourage proactive engagement with government, business and community partners to enhance the impact of research and education and improve the employability of our students.

Robust interpersonal skills, which enables the candidate to be a constructive and empathic colleague in a diverse and vibrant working environment. Further qualifications as Professor with special responsibilities (Professor MSO) and Senior Researcher: Besides these essential qualifications, emphasis will be put on the applicant’s: Ability to engage in policy-innovation and policy formulation

Research experience with – and knowledge of – the international legal challenges associated with participation in international military operations and/or new military technologies as well as issues of national security law, including cyber

Ability to work on specific projects in teams and with cross-disciplinary approaches

Ability to communicate complicated issues to the wider public Danish language qualifications can be an advantage but is not a requirement for the right candidate. About the Centre for Military Studies Based in the Department of Political Science, the Centre for Military Studies is a university research centre focusing on policy-relevant research and research-based innovation and information that identifies options for Denmark’s defence and security policy in a time of increased uncertainty. Research at the Centre is thus a means to identify policy options in a complex, interconnected security environment. The Centre works closely with the Danish Ministry of Defence, the Danish Armed Forces and other national and international stakeholders to investigate issues and develop ideas and options. As a fully integrated part of the Department of Political Science the Centre takes part in teaching and research activities at the Department. For more information, please consult our webpage: https://cms.polsci.ku.dk/ Conditions of employment Professor with special responsibilities (Professor MSO) Terms of employment will be in accordance with the agreement between the Danish Ministry of Finance and the Danish Confederation of Professional Associations (AC). The annual salary as Professor MSO is DKK 626,000 (EUR 84,000 app.). In addition to the salary paid directly, the University will also pay a monthly contribution to the pension fund corresponding to 17.1 % of the salary. Negotiation for additional supplements will be possible.



Senior Researcher Terms of employment will be in accordance with the agreement between the Danish Ministry of Finance and the Danish Confederation of Professional Associations (AC). The annual salary as Senior Researcher is DKK 477,700 (EUR 63.900 app.) In addition to the salary paid directly to you, the University will also pay a monthly contribution to the pension fund corresponding to 17.1 % of your salary. Negotiation for additional supplements will be possible.



Applications Please write in the cover letter which position you are applying for, or both. Applications must be in English and include the following information and documentation: A cover letter with a motivation for your application and a full CV, including name, address, telephone number, e-mail, previous and present employment and academic background including a record of research and international research cooperation.

A complete numbered list of publications. The publications enclosed in the application – maximum 10 if applying for the Professor MSO position, 6 if applying for the position as Senior Researcher - that you wish the Evaluation Committee to consider should be marked with an asterisk (*).

Documentation of any ability to and/or experience with applied policy studies

Documentation of experience with managing research and/or teaching. More information about teaching portfolio can be found at https://employment.ku.dk/faculty/recruitment-process/job-application-portfolio/

Documentation of the ability to disseminate information to and share knowledge with society at large. If the applicant submits publications marked by an asterisk (*) that are the result of a joint effort, the extent and the nature of the applicant’s contribution to each individual work must be clarified in the application, and if possible, a declaration from the co-authors or the head of the institution or office at which the work was completed should be enclosed as well.



Application procedure After the expiry of the deadline for applications, applicants are selected for assessment on the advice of the Appointment Committee. All applicants are notified whether their application has been passed for assessment by an expert assessment committee. Selected applicants are notified of the composition of the committee and each applicant has the opportunity to comment on the part of the assessment that relates to the applicant him/herself. You can read about the recruitment process at http://employment.ku.dk/ . T he Faculty of Law and the Department of Political Science jointly appoint the committees. The University of Copenhagen wishes to encourage everyone interested in the positions to apply, regardless of personal background.



Additional information can be obtained from Director at the Centre for Military Studies, Henrik Ø. Breitenbauch (phone: +45 60870608, email: [email protected]), or Deputy Director Kristian Søby Kristensen (phone: +45 28729017, email: [email protected])



Further information about the application procedure is available from HR, academic officer Rikke Dall, e-mail: [email protected] , please refer to ID number 211-0008/19-2J.



The deadline for applications, including enclosures is 1 February 2020 (at Midnight 23.59 Danish Time)

Summer Volunteer Legal Internship, U.S. Department of Justice Executive Office for Immigration Review

Position Location: Miami Immigration Court, Miami, Florida. Position Dates: Summer 2020. Description: The Miami Immigration Court is part of the United States Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review. This prestigious position offers an excellent opportunity to develop research, writing, and analytical skills. Students will work under the direct supervision of Judicial Law Clerks and Attorney Advisors, and perform research and writing assignments for Immigration Judges. The internship is an unpaid, volunteer position with a time commitment of 40 hours per week for at least ten weeks. Students may be eligible for academic credit or educational grants, and are encouraged to contact the appropriate person at their law schools to determine eligibility. Qualifications: Applicants must be United States citizens and enrolled in law school at the time of the internship. Interns cannot concurrently participate in immigration or criminal clinics, or work for immigration law firms or other immigration organizations. Strong research and writing skills are necessary . Prior knowledge of immigration law is preferred, but not required. Selected applicants will be required to submit to a security background check, which takes 9 to 12 weeks to complete. Duties: Drafting decisions and bench memoranda, conducting research on immigration statutes, case law, regulations, and relevant criminal law, and attending intern program activities. Application: Please email as one PDF file a cover letter, résumé, list of three references, writing sample (no longer than 10 pages double-spaced), and unofficial transcripts to Pedro P. Diaz at [email protected]. Please also CC Joshua H. Wildes at [email protected]. Inquiries may be directed to Pedro P. Diaz or Joshua H. Wildes at the emails listed above. Deadline: The deadline to apply is Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Interviews: Interviews will be conducted by telephone.

Call for Papers, Institute for Digital Law Trier

Thomas Burri (University of St. Gallen) and Antje von Ungern-Sternberg (University of Trier) announce an international conference to be held at the University of Trier 14-15 May 2020. Background: Democracy is increasingly under strain. Disinformation, manipulation, and leaks are chipping away at the political process and thus eroding its very foundations. Liberal democratic regimes face informational pressure from abroad. As but one example, in the 2016 US presidential elections, bots, fake news, leaks, and trolls, affected its very outcome. Many of these undertakings had been steered by Russia. The picture is yet expected to darken in times to come. Propaganda is not new. Radio and loudspeakers shaped the Cold War. Neither would this be the first time that the prohibition to interfere in domestic affairs clashes with reality. However, what we witness today is different. The granularity is higher: Artificial intelligence fueled by big data predicts individual voters’ behaviour, opening the door to targeted manipulation. Unlike before, the conduits for information to flow are private. Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, though publicly accessible and transnational, are in private hands – hands not bound by public standards of fundamental rights, impartiality, fairness, and due process. Though self-commitment may be plentiful, scrutiny is sparse; ‘ethics’ is the talk of the town, not law. In this new private and microscopic universe, influence is wielded in the twilight. Detection and attribution are all but straightforward. Hackers leave no traces, algorithms are secret, the origins of ads obscure. Conference: The informational influence on democracy has so far only been the subject of a domestic discourse. An international conference, to be convened at the University of Trier in Germany, from May 14 through 15, 2020, aims to broaden the discussion and bring international law into the picture. The conference focuses on informational pressure and its influence on democratic processes. The following speakers have already committed to speak at the conference: ▪ Eyal Benvenisti, University of Cambridge ▪ Heike Krieger, Freie Universität Berlin ▪ Silja Vöneky, University of Freiburg Call for papers: We now call upon scholars to consider contributing a paper to the conference. We aim to attract established scholars as well as researchers whose work on the topic is not yet out in print. Scholars may contribute a full paper or a talk. Limited travel grants are available. We are aiming for a journal special issue for the best contributions. In answer to this call, you may wish to treat one of the following topics or any other suitably related topic: ▪ The principle of non-intervention and the protection of democratic opinion making ▪ Protection of confidential information in public international law ▪ Free-speech rights, disinformation, and manipulation ▪ Attribution of private informational influence and coercion to state actors ▪ Regulation of information platforms and artificial intelligence in public international law ▪ White and black hat hacking through the lens of public international law ▪ Informational warfare and the laws of conventional warfare ▪ Countermeasures in reaction to informational pressure. Schedule: 30 January 2020: Abstracts due. 15 February 2020: Acceptance communicated. 1 May 2020: Final papers due. Final papers will be circulated among participants only. 14-15 May 2020: Conference in Trier. Information required from authors: one-page abstract, one-page CV, including affiliations and main publications, indication whether full paper or talk is intended; indication of need for travel support. Costs: no conference fees. The conference is financed by public funds. We cover accommodation and board for all participants. Contact: Please answer the call by way of e-mail to the organizers stating the subject “Call for papers”, c/o Prof. Dr. Antje von Ungern-Sternberg, [email protected] Please do not hesitate to contact us in case you have questions. The call is also available at http://www.digital-law-institute.de.

Policy Counsel, Privacy & Data Project, Center for Democracy & Technology

The Policy Counsel will be part of CDT’s Privacy & Data Project, reporting to the project’s director. The Privacy & Data Project team works to enhance individual privacy in the digital world by engaging with regulators and government agencies, empowering users, shaping corporate practices, and providing exemplary thought leadership in a variety of settings. ABOUT CDT CDT is a leading nonprofit public interest organization, working at the cutting edge of digital rights policy. With expertise in law, technology, and policy, CDT engages in a variety of strategies to enhance free expression and privacy, including advocacy, public education, and research. CDT works on legislation, participates in agency rule-makings, engages in litigation, and fosters consensus-building among public interest and private sector stakeholders. CDT in headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit our About page. Responsibilities This position reports to the Director of Privacy & Data. Responsibilities may include: Conducting in-depth legal, policy and legislative research and analysis and developing privacy policy recommendations;

Drafting legal and advocacy documents such as policy papers, blog posts, press releases, testimony, agency comments, and legal briefs and memoranda;

Advocating before executive branch and legislative policymakers;

Collaborating with industry and foundations to advance best practices in privacy, with an emphasis on the collection, sharing and use of unregulated health data for the first year;

Representing CDT in the media and at public events; and

Developing and maintaining productive relationships with other advocates, academics, technologists, companies and communities. Qualifications This position is designed for a lawyer with demonstrated knowledge of privacy policy. Required qualifications: A law degree and a minimum of 5 years of experience in law and public policy;

Exceptional written and oral communication skills and demonstrated analytical and problem solving skills;

Knowledge of and experience with laws relating to US privacy policy is a must; experience with GDPR preferred;

Experience working with a variety of diverse stakeholders and an understanding of how to productively bring those disparate positions together;

Flexibility and the ability to respond to the issues of the day; and

Commitment to CDT’s mission to put democracy and individual rights at the center of the digital revolution. Additional qualifications may include: Familiarity with relevant policy institutions, including experience working in or with federal agencies or Congress;

Demonstrated experience with public speaking and communicating with the media;

Existing relationships with key stakeholders, including policymakers, the press, advocates, and tech companies, and experience collaborating with diverse stakeholders and organizations;

Knowledge of emerging trends in technology and implications for users and society, including the influence of technology on human rights and civil liberties;

An understanding of how law, policy and technology may have a disparate impact on underserved or disadvantaged individuals and communities. COMPENSATION Salary is commensurate with experience and is competitive with public interest and government pay scales. CDT provides a generous benefits package that includes health care and dental coverage, a retirement plan, paid vacation, sick days, and parental leave. TO APPLY Please send a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to [email protected]

Policy Program Coordinator , National Security Institute

The George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School seeks a Policy Program Coordinator for the National Security Institute (NSI) on the Arlington, VA., campus. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment.

Responsibilities: The NSI Policy Program Coordinator will be responsible for the successful planning and coordination of NSI policy program efforts and events. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Managing administrative activities related to fiscal management, procurement, and other administrative and support services;

Assisting with research, writing, and publishing NSI research and advocacy papers and other written materials;

Interacting with NSI leadership and staff, as well as media, general public, and government officials to plan and coordinate activities;

Planning and coordinating NSI events and other programmatic activities;

Managing event registration;

Preparation of event materials;

On-site event management;

Managing activities related to NSI’s website and social media accounts;

Supporting NSI team in all aspects of NSI’s work; and

Other duties as assigned. Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, or an equivalent combination of education and experience is required, as well as experience in event management;

Must have excellent organizational skills, with the proven ability to independently juggle multiple tasks and priorities effectively;

Self-starter, highly motivated and detail-oriented;

Ability to interact with persons at all levels, including high-level legal officials and academics, in a professional manner and in different settings is critical;

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

Superior skills with Microsoft Office suite, as well as strong database experience is necessary;

Ability to work flexible hours, including weekends; and

Ability to travel domestically and internationally is necessary. Preferred Qualifications: Public policy experience is desirable. This is not a supervisory position. For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number 10522z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information.

Legal Service Director / U.S. Legal Director, International Refugee Assistance Project

The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) works through a robust network of staff, pro bono attorneys and law students to fill a major gap in access to legal aid for refugees, asylum seekers, and other displaced people. IRAP has become the first advocacy organization to provide comprehensive legal representation to refugees throughout the registration, protection and resettlement processes. As fear, division, hatred, and economic uncertainty persist in the global consciousness and manifest in discriminatory policies, speech, and actions, individuals across the world must respond by demanding and upholding commitments to justice. IRAP is leveraging its volunteers and resources to fight back and ensure that we continue to uphold the humanitarian tradition of welcoming those who need refuge. IRAP’s Legal Services Department is growing in response to the increased demand to protect those whose rights are being threatened and is now seeking nominations and applications for the positions of Legal Service Director and U.S. Legal Director, both within its Legal Services Department. Since its founding in 2008, IRAP has used legal aid, litigation and advocacy to protect and advance the rights of refugees, both domestically and internationally; the organization has also remained committed to developing the next generation of human rights attorneys through its work with law students. The global turn against refugee resettlement coupled with IRAP’s highly effective model has led to a period of rapid expansion to meet new levels of demand. In the past two years, IRAP’s annual budget has increased from $2 million to $9 million, and over the past six years, its staff has grown from ten to seventy-five. Reporting to IRAP’s Executive Director, Becca Heller, the Legal Services Director will lead a team of five talented program directors who oversee the work of over 40 staff. The Legal Services Department focuses on protecting the rights of refugees, and the Director will provide critical strategic partnership to the Executive Director as IRAP navigates this new phase of growth. The Legal Services Director will provide direct supervision to the U.S. Legal Services Director, Middle East Director, Director of Pro Bono, the Director of Complementary Pathways and the Intake and Legal Information Director. S/he/they will oversee staff based in New York City, Jordan, Lebanon, and remotely around the world. IRAP’s US Legal Services team assists individuals navigating the refugee recognition, resettlement, and visa application processes through their mentorship of pro bono teams, in-house representation, and legal information and pro se materials. Reporting to IRAP’s Legal Services Director, the U.S. Legal Services Director will lead a team of talented attorneys, intake caseworkers, and legal assistants who provide individual legal assistance to refugees and other displaced people around the world. Once hires are completed, the Director will supervise 14 IRAP staff and support a national pro bono network of over 1,000 attorneys and law students. The ideal candidates will demonstrate a deep connection to IRAP’s mission to use legal advocacy to find safe places to live and safe passage for the world’s most persecuted individuals. They will be an inclusive, passionate leaders committed to combatting inequitable policies impacting refugees and other displaced people and to delivering the highest quality legal and advocacy services. They will be a experienced managers who excel at supporting, mentoring, and motivating legal staff; developing processes that facilitate the efficient and effective delivery of direct legal services by staff and volunteer lawyers; and leading teams that work closely with individuals who have experienced trauma. The Directors be decisive, keenly analytical leaders and thinkers who will build and support healthy culture around prioritization, team communication and decision making. Both the Legal Services Director and U.S. Legal Services Director must have law degrees and be admitted to practice law in the United States. These searches are being conducted by Meredith Horton, Allison Kupfer Poteet, Hallie Dietsch, and Javier Garcia of the national search firm NPAG. For more information, full position descriptions and instructions on how to apply, please visit the links below. https://nonprofitprofessionals.com/current-searches-all/irap-ld https://nonprofitprofessionals.com/current-searches-all/irap-usld

Professional Staff Member/Security Officer, The House Committee on the Judiciary

Job Description: The House Committee on the Judiciary seeks a Professional Staff Member/Security Officer. Responsibilities include participating in a wide range of oversight projects, assisting in preparation for Committee hearings and markups, providing research assistance, and managing access to the Committee’s secure facility. Ideal candidates should be highly detailed oriented, experience handling large volumes of information, and demonstrated ability to meet precise deadlines. An active security clearance is a plus. The Committee strives to ensure that our staff reflects the diversity of the country’s population; candidates from minority backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. The Committee does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including marital or parental status, sexual orientation, and gender identity), disability, age, or national origin. To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Please include in the subject line: PSM/Security Officer.

Attorney-Advisor, Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB)

Job Title: Attorney-Advisor Agency: Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board Salary Range: $99,172 – $156,000/ Per Year Series/Grade: The agency uses the Administratively Determined system in which rank is attached to the individual. The salary range for this position is statutorily capped at $156,000. Position Information: This is an opportunity for permanent employment in the excepted service. You will be required to serve a two-year trial period. Duty Location: Washington, DC Who May Apply: Open to the public. U.S. citizenship required. Security Clearance: Must have or be able to obtain a TOP SECRET – Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS-SCI) Security clearance. If you already have a TS/SCI clearance, please highlight your last investigation date in your application. Agency Mission



The Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board’s responsibilities comprise two basic functions: oversight and advice. In its oversight role, the Board is authorized to continually review the implementation of executive branch policies, procedures, regulations, and information sharing practices relating to efforts to protect the nation from terrorism, in order to ensure that privacy and civil liberties are protected. The Board is also authorized to continually review any other actions of the executive branch relating to efforts to protect the nation from terrorism, in order to determine whether such actions appropriately protect privacy and civil liberties and whether they are consistent with governing laws, regulations, and policies regarding privacy and civil liberties. In its advice role, the Board is authorized to review proposed legislation, regulations, and policies related to efforts to protect the nation from terrorism (as well as the implementation of new and existing policies and legal authorities), in order to advise the President and executive branch agencies on ensuring that privacy and civil liberties are appropriately considered in their development and implementation. The primary purpose of this position is to perform duties as an Attorney-Advisor, working under general supervision in the form of broad policy and program guidance. Attorney-Advisors are expected to accomplish assigned functions on their own initiative, independently formulate requirements, responsibly allocate available resources, and develop, recommend, and monitor implementation of agency policies and procedures. Prior experience related to legal and policy issues implicating privacy, civil liberties, and/or counterterrorism or national security matters is strongly preferred. Major Duties and Responsibilities Serve as an attorney with limited supervision while gathering factual information, conducting legal and policy analysis, and providing legal expertise to the Board in complex investigations and/or reviews. Prepare memoranda and make appropriate recommendations to the Board. Respond in writing and orally to inquiries from Members of the Board regarding the status of investigations and/or reviews, research and analysis, and policy implications of existing and proposed programs and making recommendations to the Board. Summarize reports received from the intelligence community and other agencies and extract essential information. Assist the Board in reviewing and analyzing federal counterterrorism programs pursuant to its mission to ensure that both existing and proposed programs adequately safeguard privacy and civil liberties. Advise and assist in the identification of issues and recommendations by providing policy advice, conducting research, and carrying out investigations, as required. Analyze privacy and civil liberties-related issues, national security and counterterrorism programs and assist the Board in understanding how programs operate. Assist in drafting Board reports evaluating efforts to protect the nation from terrorism and other Board reports to the President, Congress and the public, as well as drafting congressional testimony, letters, and other documents to carry out the Board’s responsibilities. Represent the Board in interactions with officials from other departments and agencies of the Federal government, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations, as required. Utilize superior oral and written communication skills, including the ability to produce clear, logical, and concise products that are targeted to and meet the needs of diverse audiences with different perspectives and objectives, while demonstrating analytical and critical thinking skills, including the ability to identify issues and to develop process improvements, and working effectively and collaboratively with team members and other agency employees. Educational Requirements



Must possess a J.D. or LL.B. and be a member in good standing of a state bar or the District of Columbia bar. Application Process



Please send the following required documents to [email protected] with the title “Attorney-Advisor”: Cover letter, resume, and writing sample (10 pages or less). If you are less than 3 years out of college or law school, please also include a transcript. All submitted materials must be at the UNCLASSIFIED level. If all the materials above are not received, your application will be evaluated solely on the information available and you may not receive full consideration or may not be considered eligible. Candidates selected for an interview may be asked to provide references and undergo a writing assessment. A candidate’s application may be considered for other eligible vacant positions at the agency. The candidate will be contacted if considered for another eligible vacant position. Closing Date



A panel will convene to evaluate applications on a rolling basis until the position is filled. A review of your application will be made to determine whether you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be evaluated. Candidates will be placed into categories of “best qualified”, “qualified”, and “not qualified”. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may be placed in a different category. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your categorization. No Travel Expenses for Interview



Candidates from outside the Washington, D.C., area may be selected for a telephone or in-person interview. If selected for an in-person interview, any travel or lodging will be at the applicant’s personal expense. Telework, Travel and Benefits



Telework may be made available per agency policy. If you use public transportation, part of your transportation costs may be subsidized. Our budget office can provide additional information on how this program is run. A career with the U.S. Government provides employees with a comprehensive benefits package.

Attorney, Central Intelligence Agency