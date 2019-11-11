We Read All 3,907 Pages of Ukraine Testimony So You Don’t Have To

Public impeachment hearings by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence began on Nov. 13 with testimony from Charge d’Affaires to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, and have continued over the following weeks. These witnesses and others have already been deposed by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence behind closed doors.

To make these voluminous pages more digestible, Lawfare contributors have summarized each of the released 15 deposition transcripts. The summaries are available below and include links to the relevant deposition transcripts: