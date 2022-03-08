U.S. Cyber Command’s Annual Legal Conference

The annual legal conference hosted by U.S. Cyber Command has always been an interesting affair, but in the past it has been an in-person event that few outsiders attended. Well, this year it is online and open to all, and the timing just couldn’t be better given the ongoing war in Ukraine. The event will include remarks from key Cyber Command leaders and discussions of various timely topics including information warfare.

The event will be this Thursday, March 10, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. (EST).

All you need to do is register here.