Two Live Lawfare Podcast Tapings This Week

This week, we’re doing not one, but two live tapings of The Lawfare Podcast.

On Thursday at 12:00 pm Eastern time, I will be interviewing Andrew Weissmann, one of Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors, about his new book, “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation.” Join us on Crowdcast with your questions, which we will be taking live:

powered by Crowdcast

On Friday, at 11:00 am Eastern time, I will chat with Molly Reynolds and Margaret Taylor about congressional functioning—or lack thereof—in the context of the election and the pandemic and a Supreme Court vacancy. They will take your questions about the first branch of government:

powered by Crowdcast