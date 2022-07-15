Today’s Headlines and Commentary

President Biden completed his flight from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia—marking the first time a U.S. president has flown such a route—and met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman with a fist bump on the tarmac. Saudi Arabia is a controversial last stop on Biden’s four-day tour to the Middle East that included meetings with Israel’s prime minister and Palestinian Authority president. Iran, not to be forgotten, announced a new naval drone-carrying division in the Indian Ocean today, Reuters reports.

Secret Service officials have been accused of deleting text messages sent and received on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 after oversight officials requested access to the agency’s electronic communications, reports The Intercept. The Secret Service has pushed back on the characterization of the timeline, telling the Washington Post that a prior change in cellphone equipment had resulted in the erasure of some texts prior to the request from the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General.

Former President Trump is expected to return to Washington, D.C. later this month to deliver a keynote address ​​at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), according to Axios. He has not been seen in the city since his presidency ended, but all but announced his intention to run for president again in an interview with New York Magazine on Thursday. A number of former cabinet members from the Trump administration are also expected to speak at the event.

NASA and Russia’s Roscosmos agency signed a deal on Friday that will allow astronauts from each country to fly on the other’s spacecraft. This agreement, which will allow seat swaps on the U.S.’s SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft and Russia’s Soyuz missions anticipated in September, is one of the few remaining partnerships between the United States and Russia amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

China’s chip exports to Russia have doubled to about $50 million in the first five months of 2022 compared to the same time last year, reports the Wall Street Journal. China has sent Russia microchips, aluminum oxide, and other materials that will support Russian efforts in Ukraine in increasing volume since the beginning of the war. Separately, the Biden administration had said in a congressional hearing yesterday that it will be monitoring the U.S.’ export policies of semiconductor chips to China to ensure that proprietary information does not end up in Beijing.

The House pushed through its National Defense Authorization Act last night at a whopping $839 billion appropriation, $37 billion more than requested by the Biden administration. The act maintains, among other provisions, a 2.1 million-person military and a 4.6 percent pay raise across the board for military personnel. However, Biden’s priorities were not all addressed: the House bill kept a nuclear cruise missile that the administration had initially taken off its list and limited the amount of F-16s the U.S. can sell to Turkey.

Sen. Joe Manchin has derailed Democrats’ efforts to pass a new economic package, signaling again since his rejection of Build Back Better that he will not cooperate with efforts to address climate change and wealth inequality. The Washington Post first reported last night that the senator has cited soaring gas prices and inflation as reasons for opposing the bill. Manchin’s break from his party comes as the war in Ukraine has pulled energy and climate concerns to the forefront of global security efforts.

New U.N. peacekeeping operations will temporarily stop in Mali due to national security concerns cited by Mali officials. The decision comes after 49 soldiers from the Ivory Coast arrived in the country without permission and were subsequently arrested. The U.N.’s MINUSMA operations, ongoing since 2013, are meant to facilitate the country’s transition to stable governance.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is now Sri Lanka’s interim president, replacing Gotabaya Rajapaksa after a week of tumult in the country that saw Rajapaksa’s exit to Singapore. Tomorrow, lawmakers will gather to choose a new leader who would serve through the end of 2024—the remainder of Rajapaksa’s initial term.

