Teach and Write about Cybersecurity Law and Policy at the University of Texas, with the Strauss Center!

The Strauss Center at the University of Texas at Austin seeks an emerging leader in cybersecurity law and policy to join its team as an in-residence Cybersecurity Fellow for the 2022-23 academic year (and perhaps beyond). This is an exciting opportunity to teach, conduct policy-relevant research, and participate in the larger life of our varied programs.

Qualifications. The ideal candidate will be an early-to-mid-career expert with strong academic potential and demonstrable knowledge of cybersecurity legal and policy issues. In identifying the Cybersecurity Fellow, the Strauss Center will prioritize potential for success in the classroom as a teacher; the ability to produce policy-relevant academic writing; expertise in cybersecurity policy, law, or both; and ability to succeed as part of a collegial, highly-motivated faculty-staff team that places significant emphasis on kindness, goodwill, and a sense of humor.

Duties. The Fellow will teach one course each semester (most likely cross-listed with both the School of Law and the LBJ School of Public Affairs), on a topic to be determined in conjunction with the Center’s leadership. The Fellow also will produce original, policy-relevant scholarship on cutting-edge cybersecurity issues, and will participate in the larger project of developing the Strauss Center’s transdisciplinary academic offerings on cybersecurity and interacting with students associated with that program. The Fellow will also be involved in cybersecurity-related events we host, including our speaker series and the Austin Round of the Atlantic Council’s Cyber 9/12 competition.

Other details. The Fellow will receive a competitive salary and benefits as a full-time employee of the University Texas at Austin. The successful candidate will need to be on campus in Austin no later than the beginning of the fall semester in 2022, though an earlier start date may be possible. Renewal beyond the first year is possible as well.

Interested candidates should apply at this link. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis. However, interested candidates are encouraged to apply before the close of business on January 15.