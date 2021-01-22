The SolarWinds Hack Can Directly Affect Control Systems

Much of the initial discourse around the SolarWinds cyberattack focused on its impact on the affected information technology (IT) systems. However, this overlooks an equally destructive yet unexamined operational technology (OT) portion of the attack, and much of the OT impact may not be seen for months or longer.

As Microsoft’s CEO pointed out, what’s been seen so far is only the “first phase” of the attack that targeted IT systems in the government and companies large and small. While disconnecting the SolarWinds Orion system from one’s IT system may mitigate some of the damage, it neglects the possibility that potentially destructive malware could easily have been planted on OT systems as well. And the impact of OT breaches can be more significant than mere IT penetration; OT consists of systems that affect the physical world.

SolarWinds Orion is a popular network management system with a base of up to 18,000 customers and an indefinite number of sites. Users include not only governments and end users but also equipment suppliers, which could significantly expand the scope of the attack. This large base of users, many of whom have mission-critical sites, made it an ideal target for a cyberattack by Russian operatives.

SolarWinds is used to manage complex enterprise networks using the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP). SNMP has been adopted by virtually all vendors of IT servers, IT networks and OT Ethernet switches. SNMP is also embedded into OT systems such as uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs), power distribution units, switchgear, computer room air handler units and other control system devices. The actors could then utilize these compromised control system devices to create real-world harm, as demonstrated infamously by the Idaho National Laboratory in 2007.

As a nation-state attack, time and money were no object; the targets were the issue. Consequently, the Russian government strategically chose a critical supply chain partner to thousands of companies. The Russian government, by leveraging its nation-state capabilities, was able to compromise the software update process of SolarWinds, which was previously thought to be very difficult to penetrate. SolarWinds’s cyber protections included two-factor authentication, digital key certificates and signed firmware upgrades. The compromise of these “unbreakable” systems enabled this Russian group to have undetected, unfettered access to key IT and OT devices throughout mission-critical networks. By attacking the SolarWinds platform, the Russians were able to get a “two-fer,” that is, persistent access and data exfiltration from the IT networks and access to control system devices and control system OT networks.

Researchers have long warned about the dangers posed by OT attacks. In 2012, a Georgia Institute of Technology study showed the type of damage that someone could create by either taking over or spoofing a network management system like SolarWinds. The results of SNMP system attacks include a wide range of IT and OT damage scenarios. The chart below illustrates some of the OT devices that, if breached, could cause real-world harm: