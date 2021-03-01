Hard National Security Choices
Support Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Menu
Cybersecurity and Deterrence

Register Here for U.S. Cyber Command's Annual Legal Conference

By Robert Chesney
Monday, March 1, 2021, 4:39 PM

U.S. Cyber Command is hosting its annual legal conference this Thursday (March 4th), and all are welcome to (virtually) attend.  Advance registration is required. 

You can register here.

The schedule is as follows:

10:00 – 10:30: General Paul Nakasone, U.S. Army, Commander, U.S. Cyber Command

10:30 – 11:15: Dr. James Lewis, Center for Strategic and International Studies

11:25 – 12:10: Commander Robin Crabtree, U.S. Navy, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Central Command

12:15 – 13:15: Professor Bobby Chesney, University of Texas at Austin School of Law; Professor Kristen Eichensehr, University of Virginia Law School; Professor Michael Schmitt, University of Reading

13:25 – 14:10: Professor Joseph Thai, Oklahoma University College of Law

14:15 – 15:00: Mr. Thomas Wingfield, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy

15:00 – 15:30: Colonel George Smawley, U.S. Army, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Cyber Command

All times EST.  Topics include a review of major legal issues related to cyberspace operations in 2020, challenges posed by foreign influence operations, the difficulty of achieving deterrence in cyberspace, a glimpse inside the development of cyber law and policy at the Department of Defense, and more.

Topics: 
Tags: 