Cybersecurity and Deterrence
Register Here for U.S. Cyber Command's Annual Legal Conference
U.S. Cyber Command is hosting its annual legal conference this Thursday (March 4th), and all are welcome to (virtually) attend. Advance registration is required.
You can register here.
The schedule is as follows:
10:00 – 10:30: General Paul Nakasone, U.S. Army, Commander, U.S. Cyber Command
10:30 – 11:15: Dr. James Lewis, Center for Strategic and International Studies
11:25 – 12:10: Commander Robin Crabtree, U.S. Navy, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Central Command
12:15 – 13:15: Professor Bobby Chesney, University of Texas at Austin School of Law; Professor Kristen Eichensehr, University of Virginia Law School; Professor Michael Schmitt, University of Reading
13:25 – 14:10: Professor Joseph Thai, Oklahoma University College of Law
14:15 – 15:00: Mr. Thomas Wingfield, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy
15:00 – 15:30: Colonel George Smawley, U.S. Army, Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Cyber Command
All times EST. Topics include a review of major legal issues related to cyberspace operations in 2020, challenges posed by foreign influence operations, the difficulty of achieving deterrence in cyberspace, a glimpse inside the development of cyber law and policy at the Department of Defense, and more.