Quarantine and Isolation Authorities in States Affected by COVID-19

On Thursday, March 5, there was another confirmed death from COVID-19 in Washington, and California declared a state of emergency hours after the first death in that state was announced. The death toll in the U.S. has risen to 12, with at least 210 individuals infected and more than 1,000 self-quarantined. As the virus continues to spread, we have also started to see stories of exposed persons violating recommended self-quarantines. But what powers do these states have to order compulsory quarantine of infected or exposed persons? Below, we provide a review of relevant state law authorizing quarantine or isolation. We have prioritized states by the date of first confirmed case—Washington, Illinois, California, Arizona, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, New York and Rhode Island—as of March 5, and we will continue to add summaries as more states announce new cases. A list of relevant statutory authority for all states is also available on the National Conference of State Legislatures website.

Washington

Washington’s state quarantine regulations require steps to obtain voluntary compliance by potentially infected individuals before local health officials are authorized to take compulsory measures. It also provides greater process for persons quarantined involuntarily to challenge their detention.

Under Washington’s Administrative Code, local health officers include individuals appointed as local health officers by their local health department, the director of public health of a city-county health department or a delegee appointed by the local board of health.

Before ordering an involuntary quarantine, the local health official must (a) make reasonable, documented efforts to obtain voluntary compliance of the individual or make a determination that, in the professional judgment of the health official, seeking such voluntary compliance “would create a risk of serious harm”; (b) have “reason to believe” the individual or group has been exposed or infected by a communicable disease; and (c) have “reason to believe” the individual or group would “pose a serious and imminent risk to the health and safety of others if not detained for purposes of isolation or quarantine.” Having complied with these three requirements, a local health officer may either order immediate involuntary detention or petition the superior court for an ex parte order authorizing involuntary quarantine or isolation.

Under the first option, immediate involuntary detention, the health officer must provide individuals quarantined with a written emergency detention order providing the justification and details of the detention and a notice informing them of their right to petition the superior court for release and their right to appointed counsel. The health official’s emergency order can last no longer than 10 days.

Under the second option, an ex parte order authorizing involuntary quarantine or isolation, the health officer’s petition to the court must also provide the justification and details of the detention and a declaration by the local health official. The hearing will be held on the petition within 72 hours in order to determine “if there is a reasonable basis to find that isolation or quarantine is necessary to prevent a serious and imminent risk to the health and safety of others.” A court order authorizing involuntary quarantine or isolation also cannot exceed 10 days.

Beyond 10 days, a local health official can petition the superior court for an order authorizing continued detention for up to 30 days. At the hearing for this extension order, the court must now make the finding that confinement is necessary to prevent a serious and imminent risk to public health on the basis of a higher burden of proof, “clear, cogent, and convincing evidence,” rather than the earlier reasonable basis standard. After the first extension, the local health official may continue to petition the court for extensions up to 30 days; however, the standard returns to reasonable basis only.

Washington’s state laws also provide detailed regulation of quarantine conditions, most significantly that the quarantine or isolation “must be by the least restrictive means necessary to prevent the spread of a communicable or possibly communicable disease to others and may include, but are not limited to, confinement to private homes or other public or private premises.” This provision also requires the state to provide “adequate food, clothing, shelter, means of communication with those in isolation or quarantine and outside these settings, medication, and competent medical care” and to consider cultural and religious beliefs of the individual. Additionally, the provision protects the right of any person placed in isolation or quarantine to choose to rely exclusively on prayer for treatment.

Local health officers have control over entrance to the quarantined premises. Any orders issued by a local health officer must be enforced by all state law enforcement and state employees in that jurisdiction, and any violation of either an order issued by a local health officer or these provisions of the Washington state code constitutes a misdemeanor.

Finally, any person quarantined or isolated has a right to seek relief from the superior court and a right to counsel. This includes application for an order to show cause why the person should not be released or a hearing for remedies for breach of conditions of quarantine or isolation. However, the courts may not stay or enjoin quarantine or isolation orders.

In a 1918 case, State ex rel. McBride v. Superior Court for King County, the Washington Supreme Court upheld the state’s quarantine power and further held that, in matters of public health, the legislature may make a health officer’s factual determination final and binding on the public and the courts. The court noted that in designing the quarantine regulations, the legislature recognized that “the whole matter of quarantine must rest ultimately in the judgment of medical men” so as to “avoid the danger of partisan opinion.”

In a 2018 case, Reyes v. Yakima Health District, the Washington Supreme Court affirmed a dismissal by summary judgment of a tort claim for outrage, finding that “a medical professional’s threat to quarantine a patient who refuses to comply with a prescribed treatment regimen for tuberculosis when the medical professional has a reasonable basis for doing so will not support a tort claim for outrage—or intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Illinois

Illinois provides detailed procedures in this area. The state’s Department of Public Health has “general supervision of the interests of the health and lives of the people of the State.” The department has “supreme authority” over quarantine and isolation and may establish or modify either. Local authorities must enforce the rules, regulations and orders that the state department adopts. Counties also have power to “make and enforce such rules and regulations tending to check the spread of the disease within the limits of the county or town as may be necessary” and the board of health may quarantine any house or houses or place. And municipalities have jurisdiction to enforce health and quarantine ordinances and regulations.

The Department of Public Health has the authority to order quarantine or isolation for an individual or group or order a place closed until the situation can be “corrected” or there is no longer a “substantial danger to the public’s health.”

Illinois, however, provides that quarantine or isolation of a person or closure of a place cannot occur without either the consent of the person or owner of the place or a prior court order. There is an exception for this if the department reasonably finds that “immediate action is required to protect the public from a dangerously contagious or infectious disease.” If the department makes this kind of immediate order, it must obtain consent or request a court order “as soon as practical,” but within 48 hours at the latest.

To receive a court order, the department must prove by clear and convincing evidence that\

the public’s health and welfare are significantly endangered by a person or group of persons that has, that is suspected of having, that has been exposed to, or that is reasonably believed to have been exposed to a dangerously contagious or infectious disease ... or by a place where there is a significant amount of activity likely to spread a dangerously contagious or infectious disease.

It must also demonstrate that any reasonable alternatives have been exhausted and there are no less restrictive options available.

The statute provides that any individuals “who are or are about to be ordered to be isolated or quarantined and owners of places that are or are about to be closed and made off limits to the public shall have the right to counsel.” If these individuals are indigent, the court must appoint counsel.

Individuals must be provided with written notice of any order pursuant to this statute. The notice must be fairly detailed: It must include “(1) notice of the right to counsel; (2) notice that if the person or owner is indigent, the court will appoint counsel for that person or owner; (3) notice of the reason for the order for isolation, quarantine, or closure; (4) notice of whether the order is an immediate order, and if so, the time frame for the Department to seek consent or to file a petition requesting a court order as set out in this subsection; and (5) notice of the anticipated duration of the isolation, quarantine, or closure.”

Illinois further authorizes the department to order physical examinations and tests and gather laboratory specimens that are not reasonably likely to result in serious harm to an individual. It further permits the department to “order the administration of vaccines, medications, or other treatments as necessary” and these treatments also may not be reasonably likely to result in serious harm. It may also order monitoring and observation.

It is a Class A misdemeanor for anyone to “knowingly or maliciously disseminate[] any false information” about the existence of a contagious disease “in connection with the Department’s power of quarantine, isolation and closure or refuse[] to comply with a quarantine, isolation or closure order.”

The department is also tasked with investigating the causes of contagious diseases, “especially when existing in epidemic form,” and working to suppress such diseases. If it finds that a local board of health or local authorities are not properly responding to a disease that may become or is becoming an epidemic, it “may enforce such measures as it deems necessary to protect the public health,” and the locality will pay all “necessary” expenses.

Additionally, Illinois provides that, to prevent the spread of a disease, the department and local authorities will have emergency access to medical records on the condition that the government authorities protect the privacy and confidentiality of such records.

In a 1994 case, Moore v. Lumpkin, an Illinois court found that the statute committed broad discretion to the department to determine the measures it takes to investigate and to suppress contagious diseases.

California

According to the California Health and Safety Code, California grants a broad and fairly unstructured power to the state’s Department of Health Services to “adopt and enforce regulations requiring strict or modified isolation, or quarantine, for any of the contagious, infectious, or communicable diseases, if in the opinion of the department the action is necessary for the protection of the public health.” Local health officers also have broad authority to issue orders to other government entities in their jurisdiction in the event of “an outbreak of a communicable disease, or upon the imminent and proximate threat of a communicable disease outbreak or epidemic that threatens the public’s health.” Under California’s Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Act, these health officers include county, city and district health officers.

Only probable cause, or “reason to believe,” that an individual is infected with a communicable disease is required for a health official to institute a quarantine order. All health officials are required to enforce any order, rule or regulation issued by the department with regards to quarantine or isolation and to immediately report every known or suspected case of the disease to the department within 24 hours of discovery.

Local health officials are responsible for notifying and updating government entities regarding all relevant information, including location and number of cases and steps government could take to address the threat. All health care providers and clinics, as well as pharmacies, suppliers and distributors are required to disclose medical supplies and vaccines upon request of a local health officer.

In California, quarantines have been instituted in hospitals and jails, or by confining persons in their homes. A person subject to quarantine or strict isolation “shall not go beyond the lot where the building, house, structure, or other shelter is situated, nor put himself or herself in immediate communication with any person not subject to quarantine, other than the physician, the health officer or persons authorized by the health officer.” California law also prohibits teachers and students residing in a place subject to strict isolation or quarantine of contacts from attending school without written permission of the health officer.

All persons must obey any order, rule or regulation issued by a health official regarding quarantine or isolation. Noncompliance with any department rule, including violation of terms of quarantine or isolation, is a misdemeanor offense. It is also a misdemeanor offense for any person charged with performance of any duty relating to the preservation of the public health to willfully neglect or refuse to perform such a duty.

In the 1921 case of In re Culver, a minor child who had been exposed to diphtheria was ordered quarantined in her home. A police officer placed a warning placard on the door of the residence by order of the state board of health, but the child’s aunt removed the sign. The woman was prosecuted for the misdemeanor offense of violating an order of the board respecting a quarantine and the Supreme Court of California upheld the conviction. In the 1966 case of In re Halko, a patient with pulmonary tuberculosis was quarantined in a hospital where he was receiving treatment. The patient left the hospital in violation of the quarantine order and later was convicted for the violation. Prior to serving his sentence, he was served with a series of successive isolation orders returning him to the hospital due to his condition. He petitioned for writ of habeas corpus arguing that the state statute ordering his confinement was unconstitutional because he suffered a continual deprivation of his liberty without any ability to judicially challenge the health officer’s conclusion. The California Second District Court of Appeals denied his petition, upholding the statute as reasonable and necessary to protect the public health.

Arizona

Arizona provides a general process of quarantine for any contagious or infectious disease and more specific process in the case of a declared state of emergency.

Any person aware of a case of contagious, epidemic or infectious disease must immediately report the name and location of the person to the board of health or health department. Knowingly withholding such information by any person or other violations of these provisions or of a rule, regulation, order, instruction or measure adopted pursuant to them constitutes a Class 3 misdemeanor. It is a Class 2 misdemeanor to knowingly expose oneself or another infected person in a public place, except if necessary to remove the person.

Upon notification of the existence of a contagious or infectious disease in its jurisdiction, the county health department or public health services district must investigate immediately and, if the disease is confirmed, immediately inform the state’s Department of Health Services and adopt quarantine or sanitary measures to prevent transmission of the disease. The local board of health and health department have authority to take control of any hospitals or other facilities where infectious or contagious disease exists or to provide temporary hospitals or facilities to receive infected persons. Arizona also provides for the disinfection or destruction of any contaminated property or articles and for reasonable compensation for such destruction.

Arizona provides further quarantine and isolation instruction in the event of a declared public health emergency. The governor may issue an “enhanced surveillance advisory” upon reasonable cause to believe that “an illness, health condition or clinical syndrome caused by bioterrorism, epidemic or pandemic disease or a highly fatal and highly infectious agent or biological toxin has or may occur.” The governor is to consider the least restrictive measures necessary, consistent with public health, and then to determine reporting requirements, patient tracking and testing, and information sharing. An enhanced surveillance advisory will last for 60 days only, unless the governor renews the order, and may be revised or terminated at any time by the director of the Department of Health Services. Enhanced surveillance advisories trigger increased reporting and information-sharing requirements and specific patient-tracking and specimen-testing capabilities.

The governor may declare a state of emergency due to the occurence or threat of an epidemic or pandemic disease posing a “substantial risk of a significant number of human fatalities or incidents of permanent or long-term disability.” The Department of Health Services will have primary jurisdiction, responsibility and authority during such a state of emergency over planning; coordinating; and organizing public health assessments, preparedness response, recovery and mitigation operations, and public information. The department also has authority to adopt a temporary professional licensing process for any professionals or health care institutions required to address the state of emergency. The governor can issue orders mandating medical examinations, rationing medicine and vaccines, and providing transportation or medical supplies.

During a state of emergency, the Department of Health Services or local health authority must investigate if there is reasonable cause to believe a highly contagious and fatal disease exists within the jurisdiction. The director of the Department of Health Services may order quarantine or isolation of any persons who have contracted or been exposed to the disease—by written directive detailing the person, conditions and reasons for confinement—if this is the least restrictive means to protect the public from transmission. Unless there is an immediate and serious threat to public health, a written order from the court is required to order quarantine or isolation. Within 10 days of issuing a written directive, the department or local health authority must file a petition for a court order authorizing the confinement, along with a sworn affidavit attesting to the facts. A hearing on the petition will be held within five days, or within 10 days if extraordinary circumstances necessitate, and the petition will be granted if the quarantine or isolation is shown by a preponderance of the evidence to be reasonably necessary to protect the public health. The court-ordered quarantine or isolation may not exceed 30 days; however, the department or the local health authority may move to continue it for an additional period of up to 30 days, upon the same standard as the first application.

Quarantine can occur in the residence of the individual or a place established and maintained by the Department of Health Services or local health authority for such purposes. The state will be responsible for providing adequate food, clothing, medicine, medical care, and means of communicating with persons inside or outside of confinement. Persons subject to quarantine or isolation must comply with any department or local health authority orders and may not go beyond the premises or come into contact with anyone other than a physician, health care provider or other authorized persons. Any person who enters premises placed under quarantine or isolation without authorization, and therefore poses a danger to public health, may also be placed in quarantine or isolation. Quarantine or isolation must be terminated if the department or local health authority determines that it is no longer necessary to protect the public health.

Arizona also provides due process for persons subject to quarantine or isolation during a state of emergency. Persons ordered quarantined or isolated have a right to counsel, at state expense, for the duration of their confinement. Individuals can request a court hearing regarding their treatment or conditions of confinement. The hearing must take place within 10 days of the request, and the court may provide remedies “appropriate to the circumstances of the state of emergency” if it finds the conditions do not comply with these statutory provisions.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts provides two sets of regulations regarding quarantine or isolation of persons infected with contagious disease. The regulatory schemes are triggered by discovery of contagious diseases listed by statute.

In the event of an outbreak of a disease dangerous to the public health, Massachusetts provides authority for the state board of health to confine any infected persons in their homes or to remove them to a hospital if they cannot be properly isolated at home. Diseases deemed dangerous to public health are defined by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. If quarantined at home, any other persons residing there are subject to the board’s regulations, and the board also has authority to remove any persons from the neighborhood if necessary.

A magistrate judge can issue warrants for the removal of any infected persons to a hospital or to take control of buildings and personnel needed to handle the outbreak. There are also numerous provisions regarding warrants authorizing the seizure or destruction of infected property and articles and compensation for such takings. Massachusetts also protects the right of wage earners who are confined in the interest of public health to receive compensation for three-fourths of lost wages from their towns, up to two dollars per working day. The two dollar maximum has not been updated since at least 1938, when the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts interpreted the term “wage earner” in the case of McFadden v. E. Bridgewater.

Any person “who knows or has cause to believe that a person in his family or house is infested with a disease dangerous to the public health” must give notice to the board of health. Violation of these provisions or any rules or regulations promulgated under them can result in fine.

Massachusetts provides more detailed regulation of quarantine procedures under the Code of Massachusetts Regulations for the Department of Public Health regarding Reportable Diseases, Surveillance, and Isolation and Quarantine Requirements. These provisions apply to reported cases or suspected cases of selected diseases listed at Section 300.200(A)-(B). These diseases are required to be reported to either the local health official or the Department of Public Health. This section adopts the guidelines on prevention of transmission of infection published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Before using compulsory measures, the department or the local board of health is instructed to educate individuals regarding the reasons and conditions of quarantine and seek to secure their voluntary compliance. Voluntary quarantines do not require a written or oral order. If voluntary compliance is not achievable, then the department or the local board of health may order quarantine or isolation by a written order or temporarily by oral order followed by a written order within 24 hours. The order must include details regarding the individual, reason and conditions of quarantine or isolation, legal authority, and notice to the individual that he or she may appeal the decision. Either type of order may be appealed by contacting a health official at the telephone number provided to the individual upon order of quarantine or isolation or by petition in superior court. If the person is to be quarantined someplace other than at home, then the department or the local board of health must obtain an order of the superior court within 10 days. The department or the local board of health may also apply to the superior court for orders to enforce any quarantine or isolation that is violated.

Quarantine or isolation must be conducted in the least restrictive setting that complies with the minimum period of quarantine or isolation for that particular disease as described in Section 300.200. There is no time constraint placed on ordered quarantine or isolation beyond that specified within the order, or beyond when the individual no longer poses a serious danger to public health. During quarantine or isolation, the individual is to be monitored regularly to determine if continued confinement is required, the individual is to be provided adequate food, medicine, medical care, and mental health services as needed, and the state is to consider any cultural or religious beliefs or disabilities relevant to the individual’s needs.

Finally, Massachusetts regulations also outline procedures for the isolation or quarantine of people in a geographic area that poses a serious danger to public health. Such orders are also appealable.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s statutory scheme hinges on whether the governor declares a public health emergency. If the governor does so and designates the Department of Health Services the lead state agency to respond as the public health authority, Wisconsin law permits the department to order individuals to receive vaccinations and isolate or quarantine “any individual who is unable or unwilling ... to receive vaccination.” Another statutory provision restates that the department may isolate an individual or impose “quarantine of contacts, concurrent and terminal disinfection, or modified forms of these procedures as may be necessary and as are determined by the department by rule.”

The statute further provides the procedures a health officer must take upon suspecting or learning of anyone having a communicable disease. The officer must investigate and facilitate any necessary examinations. The officer must immediately “quarantine, isolate, require restrictions or take other communicable disease control measures” after a “diagnostic report of a physician, the notification or confirmatory report of a parent or caretaker of the patient, or a reasonable belief in the existence of a communicable disease.”

The officer must also investigate any “evasion of the laws and rules concerning communicable disease” and is required to broadly “act to protect the public.” The statute, in mandatory language, provides for “quarantine guards” for enforcement—officers “shall employ as many persons as are necessary to execute his or her orders and properly guard any place if quarantine or other restrictions on communicable disease are violated or intent to violate is manifested.”

Additionally, when the officer finds it necessary to quarantine an individual, “the officer shall remove the person, if it can be done without danger to the person’s health,” to a quarantine location.

New York

The New York Public Health Law gives every local board of health and every health officer broad authority to “provide for care and isolation of cases of communicable disease in a hospital or elsewhere when necessary for protection of the public health.” These entities and officials may also quarantine premises, places, and things that are affected and, “if necessary, provide the means for the thorough purification and cleansing of the same.”

When a physician or health officer makes a complaint that an individual has a communicable disease and is “unable or unwilling to conduct himself and to live in such a manner as not to expose members of his family or household or other persons with whom he may be associated to danger of infection,” a health officer can investigate the situation.

If the officer finds that the individual is a “menace,” the officer files a complaint before a magistrate and the individual is brought before the magistrate. After notice and a hearing, if the magistrate finds that the individual is a danger to other people, the magistrate may commit the individual to any hospital or institution established for the purpose of treating communicable diseases.

A New York state trial court determined that the applicable burden of proof for commitment is “clear and convincing evidence,” in a case where a health officer sought to commit an individual to a hospital for tuberculosis. The court compared the case to situations where individuals are detained in mental facilities against their will, where the government must also prove its case by clear and convincing evidence.

During the proceeding to determine commitment, individuals have a constitutional right to counsel because their liberty would be deprived. Additionally, anyone who has been committed to an institution may appeal to a court “for a review of the evidence on which commitment was made.” In a 1917 case, Crayton v. Larabee, in which the plaintiff alleged that she was unlawfully quarantined, the Court of Appeals (the highest court in New York) said that an official could be liable for “[u]nreasonable and arbitrary action or malicious or partial action, or action in excess of his authority, causing injuries.”

If an individual who has been committed to a hospital or institution violates the rules or regulations or is “disorderly,” the chief medical officer of the institution may take the individual before a magistrate. The chief medical officer may accordingly enter a complaint, and after a hearing and “upon sufficient evidence of such disorderly conduct,” the magistrate may commit the individual to a separate facility for no longer than six months.

New York City

The New York City Health Code also gives New York City specific jurisdictional authority over public health. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene “may take such action as may become necessary to assure the maintenance of public health, the prevention of disease, or the safety of the City and its residents.” The Health Code provides that physicians or those in charge of medical facilities have a duty to isolate cases of contagious diseases, including “severe or novel coronavirus.” If the individual is not hospitalized, the department may order him or her to remain in isolation or quarantine at home or another residence, “under such conditions and for such duration as the Department may specify to prevent transmission of the disease to others.” A mandatory reporting statute also includes suspected or confirmed cases of severe or novel coronavirus under Section 11.03(b)(1), though the statute does not appear to define severe or novel coronavirus.

Under NYC Health Code § 11.31, “acts likely to spread disease” are prohibited—this includes “intentionally or negligently caus[ing] or promot[ing] the spread of disease.” Prohibited acts include failure to comply with isolation or quarantine measures; unnecessary exposure to others, when the individual knows that he or she may have a contagious disease; unnecessary exposure of someone in the individual’s care; or unnecessary exposure of the remains of someone in the individual’s care to other people. An exception is made for vaccines.

The Health Code also provides detailed procedures for the removal or detention of “cases, contacts and carriers who are or may be a danger to public health.” If the department commissioner finds, by clear and convincing evidence, that the

case, contact or carrier, or suspect case, contact or carrier ... may pose an imminent and significant threat to the public health resulting in severe morbidity or high mortality, the Commissioner may order the removal and/or detention of such a person or of a group of such persons by issuing a single order, identifying such persons either by name or by a reasonably specific description of the individuals or group being detained.

The individuals would then be detained at a medical or other designated facility.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island has fewer provisions governing quarantine and isolation procedures. Once again, the state’s health department has broad authority; however, the regulatory scheme incorporates a few procedural protections for persons suspected of infection.

Under Rhode Island General Laws Section 23-8-4, the state director of health, as well as authorized agents, has authority to order confinement by quarantine or isolation, or by less restrictive intervention treatment such as immunization or treatment, upon a determination that “a threat to the public health exists because any person is suffering, or appears to be suffering, from a communicable disease.” Section 23-8-4.1 grants the state’s Department of Health the power to examine any person reasonably suspected of having a communicable disease; however, the provision also grants individuals the right to have their own physician present at the examination, at their own expense.

Violation of an order of confinement, or violation of compliance regulations by transportation agencies, is punishable by a fine or imprisonment.

Persons subject to quarantine have a right to petition for relief at any time, including petition alleging that compliance with treatment is possible by less restrictive means. Additionally, Rhode Island emphasizes that its quarantine provisions do not in any way restrict the right of a person “unable or unwilling for reasons of health, religion, or conscience to undergo immunization or treatment from choosing to submit to quarantine or isolation as an alternative.”

The governor of Rhode Island has the power to proclaim a general quarantine of the whole state or a portion of the state. Rhode Island also has a detailed set of regulations regarding the quarantining of vessels.