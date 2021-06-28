Pelosi Proposes House Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6

On June 28, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi submitted legislation to create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 13-member panel would be tasked with investigating “activities of intelligence agencies, law enforcement agencies, and the Armed Forces” and “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack” including online platforms and foreign influences. To do so, the panel would have the power to issue subpoenas. All 13 members would be appointed by Pelosi, five of whom would be appointed in consultation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The creation of the select committee comes after an effort to establish an independent commission to investigate the attack fell short in the Senate.

You can read the resolution here or below.