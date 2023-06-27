Our New Website Is Launching Tomorrow

When you look at Lawfare tomorrow, it will look different.

On Wednesday morning, we will be launching our new website, which has been more than a year in the making.

The new website reflects an enormous amount of work by a bunch of people, and it features a raft of new functionality we hope will be of value to readers and listeners and consumers of our videos and webinars. I will describe the new site and the thinking behind it in greater detail tomorrow.

We are also changing the site’s URL. Our long-serving home, http://www.lawfareblog.com, will redirect to the new site, which will be http://www.lawfaremedia.org. This change reflects Lawfare’s final break with its history as a blog and signals our vision moving forward: as a venue not just for our written content, but also for podcasts, webinars, and other media.

All existing links should continue to work. But as with all changes to DNS records, it will take a number of hours for the change to propagate across the web. The result is that different readers will see the new site at different times. And there may be rough edges with some links for a little while, while we iron out the kinks.

There may well be a few glitches in the transition and the new webpage over the next few days. It is also a work in progress and something we intend to keep refining and improving upon after launch. But we are very excited for this new chapter in Lawfare’s history, and all the new functionality it will allow us to bring to our readers and listeners.