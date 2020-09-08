Our 'Collusion Reading Diary' is Now a Lawfare E-book

A new Lawfare Institute e-book, "A Collusion Reading Diary" is now available on Kindle.

After the Senate Intelligence Committee released the final volume of its bipartisan report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, our team read through the 966-page document and serially generated summaries on each section of the report. This “reading diary,” which was originally published here on the site, encapsulates what the committee found about the engagements between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in 2016.

Whether one describes this activity as collusion or not, there’s a lot of it. The Senate Intelligence Committee’s report describes hundreds of actions by Trump, his campaign, and his associates in the run-up to the 2016 election that involve some degree of participation by Trump or his associates in Russian activity. In this piece, our team attempts to summarize, precisely and comprehensively, what the eight Republicans on the committee, along with their seven Democratic colleagues, report that the president, members of his campaign and his associates actually did.

The text was written by Todd Carney, Samantha Fry, Quinta Jurecic, Jacob Schulz, Tia Sewell, Margaret Taylor and Benjamin Wittes and edited by Lawfare. It is available here.

Contents: