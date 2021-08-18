Online Event: The State of the Kabul Airlift

For now, the United States and its allies remain in control of Kabul’s international airport, where they are engaged in a race against the clock to evacuate both their own nationals and at least some vulnerable Afghans. Meanwhile, a network of private citizens and civil society organizations has stepped up to try and help Afghan friends and allies still trapped in Afghanistan to help find their way to the airport and ultimately to safety overseas.

On Thursday, August 19, at 1:00 p.m. EST, Lawfare Senior Editor Scott R. Anderson will sit down for a live recording of the Lawfare Podcast with several people involved in this unprecedented effort, including: Camille Mackler of the Truman Center for National Security and the Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative; and Susannah Cunningham of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service; and Chris Purdy of Human Rights First. Thanks to the Truman National Security Project for helping to connect us and make this discussion a reality.

