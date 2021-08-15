Online Event: After the Fall in Afghanistan

Over the past 48 hours, the unthinkable has become a reality in Afghanistan: the democratic government supported by the United States and its allies for the past two decades has collapsed and Taliban forces have claimed control of the country. The United States and its allies are working to rapidly evacuate their diplomatic and other personnel from the country, alongside some Afghan partners and their families. Meanwhile, thousands of other desperate Afghans without any way out of the country are now living in fear of what life will be like under the new Taliban regime.

On Monday, August 16th, at 11:00am EST, sit in on a live recording of the Lawfare Podcast discussing the unprecedented state of affairs in Afghanistan with a panel of experts, including Madiha Afzal of the Brookings Institution, Laurel Miller of the International Crisis Group, and Jonathan Schroden of CNA.

