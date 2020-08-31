The National Security Law Podcast: What Would Robert Jackson Do?

We are back after a week off, and apparently your co-hosts used the extra time to sharpen disagreements about old school topics like … GTMO! Tune in for:

An extended debate over the D.C. Circuit’s Al Hela decision, including everything from the scope of the NDAA FY’12 detention provisions to the applicability of the Due Process Clause at GTMO

A shorter discussion of similar issues that also arose last week in the district court’s ruling in Uthman

About the Hatch Act….I mean, good heavens.

We also include a Chadwick Boseman appreciation, in lieu of our usual frivolity. And it somehow turns into a discussion of deep fakes, too.