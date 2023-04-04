Livestream: Manhattan DA Offers Remarks After Trump Arraignment

On April 4, following the arraignment of former President Trump in New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg held a press conference regarding Trump’s indictment. In his remarks, Bragg stated that Trump made 34 false statements to cover up other crimes relating to payments to individuals—including adult film actress Stormy Daniels—intended to suppress negative information about the former president to allegedly help his campaign.

“What this case is about: 34 false statements made to cover up other crimes,” Bragg said, “these are felony crimes in New York state, no matter who you are. We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct.”

You can watch Bragg’s remarks here or below: