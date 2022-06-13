Livestream: Jan. 6 Select Committee Hearing Day Two

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the second of its series of hearings on June 13. The committee will hear testimony from two panels. The first panel will include former Fox news political director Chris Stirewalt. Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien was planned to also speak on the first panel, but will not testify due to a family emergency. The second panel will feature election lawyer Ben Ginsberg, former U.S. attorney BJay Pak, and former Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt. The hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. but will be delayed for 30 to 45 minutes as they respond to Stepien's absence.

According to committee members and aides, the hearing will focus on Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen and how they link to the Capitol attack. It will also examine the fundraising apparatus built around Trump's "big lie."