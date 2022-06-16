Livestream: Jan. 6 Select Committee Hearing Day Three

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the third of its series of hearings on June 16 at 1 p.m. ET. The hearing is expected to focus on former President Trump’s attempts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. While Pence will not be a witness in the hearing, his former counsel Greg Jacob and former federal judge Michael Luttig—who offered legal guidance to the former vice president regarding the 2020 election—will testify. Committee Counsel John Wood will take part in the questioning of witnesses, according to committee aides.

