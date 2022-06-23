Livestream: Jan. 6 Select Committee Hearing Day Five

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the fifth day of its series of hearings on June 23 at 3 p.m. ET. The committee says it will reveal new evidence detailing former President Trump’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The committee will hear testimony from three Justice Department officials: former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, and former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel.

You can watch the hearing here or below: