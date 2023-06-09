Livestream: Jack Smith to Deliver Statement on the Indictment of Former President Trump

On June 9 at 3 pm ET Special Counsel Jack Smith is expected to make an on-air statement on the indictment of former President Donald Trump in connection with the investigation into the improper removal of classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. Earlier today, the Justice Department unsealed the indictment against Trump and Trump aide Waltine Nauta.

Check back here at 3 p.m. to watch the statement.