LiveFromUkraine: Oleksandra Povoroznik Talks Language Politics and Wartime Culture

Oleksandra Povoroznik (⁦@rynkrynk) is a Kyiv-based journalist, film critic and translator, who joins us to discuss the changing politics of language in Ukraine, as well as the country's defiant wartime culture and humor. She sat down with Benjamin Wittes on #LiveFromUkraine to talk about her life before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, her feelings about this year's Ukrainian Independence Day amid the invasion, and more.

