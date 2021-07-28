Lawfare Live: What’s Going on With Jan. 6 Congressional Investigations and Civil Litigation?

This Friday, July 30th, at 12:00 p.m. ET, Brookings senior fellow Molly Reynolds and Lawfare Senior Editor Alan Rozenshtein will join Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes for a catch up on all things Jan. 6. They will take questions on the House select committee’s first hearing and developments in civil litigation related to the attack. You can register below.

