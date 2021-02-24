Lawfare Live
Lawfare Live: What's Going on in Iraq?
By Bryce Klehm
This Friday, Feb. 26, at 12pm EST, Scott Anderson, Lawfare senior editor and former legal adviser for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare's editor-in-chief, to take questions from the Lawfare community about the recent events in Iraq, including three separate rocket attacks in the past week.
