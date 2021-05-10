Lawfare Live: What’s Going on With Congressional Reform?

This Thursday, May 13, at 4 p.m. ET, Molly Reynolds, a senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare's editor in chief, to take questions from the Lawfare community about potential changes in how Congress does its work, including reforms to the budget process, to Capitol security post-January 6 and to operations in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reynolds recently wrote an article for Lawfare about potential reforms to Congress’s power of the purse.

