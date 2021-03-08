Lawfare Live: War Powers in the Biden Administration

This Friday, March 12, at 12 p.m. EST, John Bellinger, Lawfare contributing editor and former legal adviser for the Department of State, will join Lawfare’s editor-in-chief Benjamin Wittes and Lawfare senior editor Scott Anderson to discuss what we know about the Biden administration’s views on war powers issues, including recent airstrikes in Syria, changes to the legal and policy frameworks governing the use of force and the administration’s recent pledge to work with Congress on reforming the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs).

