Lawfare Live: Steve Vladeck and Lindsay Wiley on Public Vaccination Mandates

Next Wednesday, September 1, at 1 p.m. ET, join Steve Vladeck, professor of law at the University of Texas School of Law, and Lindsay F. Wiley, professor of law and director of the Health Law and Policy Program at the American University Washington College of Law, to discuss their recent article in Lawfare, “Why Carefully Designed Public Vaccination Mandates Can—and Should—Withstand Constitutional Challenge.” You can register here and below.

