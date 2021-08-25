Lawfare Live: Scott Anderson and David Priess on Afghanistan and What Comes Next

On Friday, August 27 at 2:30 p.m. EST, join Lawfare’s Scott R. Anderson and David Priess to discuss developments in Afghanistan and what’s to come through the lenses of their own experiences working overseas for the U.S. government.

Scott R. Anderson spent several years working on Middle East issues as an attorney-adviser for the U.S. Department of State, and was the legal adviser for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, immediately following the 2011 U.S. withdrawal from that country. David Priess served at the CIA as an intelligence officer, a manager, and a daily intelligence briefer and at the State Department as a desk officer in the Near East Bureau. During the George W. Bush administration, he delivered the President’s Daily Brief for more than a year to Attorney General John Ashcroft and FBI Director Robert Mueller and occasionally into the White House.

That said, we know members of the Lawfare community have been tracking developments in Afghanistan closely and have their own opinions about what has taken place and where things may go from here. So please come with your own comments and observations as well, as we intend to open the floor to others. Alternatively, you can submit questions and comments in advance at lawfarewebevents@lawfareblog.com with the subject line “QUESTION FOR 8/27 LAWFARE LIVE.” You can register below.

