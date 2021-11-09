Lawfare Live: Roger Parloff on the Criminal Prosecutions of Jan. 6 Capitol Rioters

This Friday, Nov. 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET, Lawfare Senior Editor Roger Parloff will join Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes to discuss his recent article, “What Do—and Will—the Criminal Prosecutions of the Jan. 6 Capitol Rioters Tell Us?,” which takes a look at the guilty pleas in Capitol Riot cases. In the article, Parloff describes who the defendants are, what their goals were, how evidence is being gathered, and how prosecutors and judges are coping with the largest federal criminal investigation in history. You can register here and below.

