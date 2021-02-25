Lawfare Live: Restoring Federal Government Ethics and the Rule of Law

In a new report titled “If It’s Broke, Fix It: Restoring Federal Government Ethics and Rule of Law,” seven ethics and good-government experts analyze the weaknesses in the federal government’s ethics and rule of law framework and propose solutions to fix the issues, which have come to head in the past four years.

On Tuesday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m., Lawfare and Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution will cohost a webinar to discuss the problems described by the report and the solutions the authors propose. Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes will sit down with Rep. Suzan DelBene; Amb. Norman Eisen (ret.), Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution; Rep. Mondaire Jones; Richard Painter, S. Walter Richey professor of corporate law at the University of Minnesota Law School; Rep. John Sarbanes and Claudine Schneider, founder of Republicans for Integrity, to talk about the merits of various approaches to the ethics and rule-of-law issues discussed in the report and analyze the government ethics bills moving through Congress.

powered by Crowdcast

Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.