Lawfare Live: Reforming Civil Settlements for Police Misconduct
This Thurdsay, April 1, at 2 p.m. EST, Rashawn Ray, David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, will join Lawfare Editor-in-Chief Benjamin Wittes for a live taping of the Lawfare Podcast that will discuss reforming civil settlements for police misconduct. Their conversation comes after George Floyd’s family was awarded a record $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis and during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who has been charged with Floyd’s murder.
