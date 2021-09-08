Lawfare Live: Reflections on the War in Afghanistan And U.S. Counterterrorism Strategy

This Friday, Sept. 10, at 3:00 p.m. ET, Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes and Foreign Policy Editor Daniel Byman will discuss the legacy of the United States’s war in Afghanistan and the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Their conversation will include a reflection on American counterterrorism strategy and lessons learned from the war in Afghanistan. You can register here and below.

powered by Crowdcast

Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.