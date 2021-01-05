Lawfare Live: Ramifications of the Mob Violence on Capitol Hill

At 2pm on Friday, Jan. 8, in place of this week’s originally scheduled Lawfare Live event, David Priess, Lawfare chief operating officer, and Alan Rozenshtein, Lawfare contributing editor, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare editor-in-chief to take questions about the recent mob violence on Capitol Hill and the conversation around removal of President Trump. David recently co-wrote an article for Lawfare titled, “Can Trump be Stopped?” outlining various mechanisms of removal including impeachment and the 25th Amendment. Alan’s co-written Lawfare article, “Here’s How the Capitol Mob Violated Federal Criminal Law,” discusses a list of federal crimes that the mob may have committed including laws against seditious conspiracy.

