Lawfare Live: Qualified Immunity in the Federal Courts

Next Wednesday, March 24, at 2:15 p.m. ET, Alex Reinert, the Max Freund Professor of Litigation & Advocacy and Director of the Center for Rights and Justice at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare editor-in-chief, to discuss qualified immunity, a judicial doctrine that shields those in law enforcement from being held personally responsible for constitutional violations. Professor Reinert recently wrote an article for Lawfare titled, “Unpacking a Decade of Appellate Decisions on Qualified Immunity” that summarizes his empirical research which provides the most comprehensive study to date of the resolution of qualified immunity appeals in federal court.

