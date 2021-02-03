Lawfare Live: Post-Trump Truth Commissions?

This Friday, Feb. 5, at 12pm EST, Quinta Jurecic, Lawfare managing editor, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare editor-in-chief, to discuss various proposals for truth commissions that could wrestle with the abuses of the Trump administration and hold officials accountable for their actions while in office. Quinta Jurecic recently wrote an article in The Atlantic titled, “Don’t Move on Just Yet,” that discussed historical examples for truth commissions.

