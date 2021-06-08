Lawfare Live: Molly Reynolds and Quinta Jurecic on the Senate’s First Jan. 6 Report

This Friday, June 11, at 12:30 p.m. ET, Molly Reynolds, senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, and Quinta Jurecic, fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, will join Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes to discuss the Senate’s first, and perhaps only, report on the events of Jan. 6 jointly issued by the Committee on Rules and Administration and the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. The 127-page report details law enforcement’s intelligence failures prior to Jan. 6 and provides a number of recommendations.

