Lawfare Live: Meng Wanzhou’s Deal with the Department of Justice

This Friday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. ET, Julian Ku, the Maurice A. Deane Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law at Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare editor-in-chief, to discuss Meng Wanzhou’s recent deal with the Department of Justice. Wanzhou, the former chief financial officer of Huawei, was accused of fraud in order to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran. After three years of house arrest in Canada, Wanzhou returned to China this week after the U.S. dropped its extradition request. You can register here and below.

