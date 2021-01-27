Hard National Security Choices
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Lawfare Live

Lawfare Live: Lessons from the 2020 Election With Nate Persily and Charles Stewart

By Bryce Klehm
Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 10:39 AM

This Friday, Jan. 29, at 12pm EST, Nate Persily, the James B. McClatchy Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, and Charles Stewart, the Kenan Sahin Distinguished Professor of Political Science at MIT, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare editor-in-chief, to answer questions about their recent article on Lawfare, "A 12-Step Rehabilitation Program for American Election Administration."

