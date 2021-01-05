Lawfare Live: Lessons from the 2020 Election With Nate Persily and Charles Stewart

This Friday, Jan. 8, at 2pm EST, Nate Persily, the James B. McClatchy Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, and Charles Stewart, the Kenan Sahin Distinguished Professor of Political Science at MIT, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare editor-in-chief, to answer questions about what Americans can learn from the 2020 election.

