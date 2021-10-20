Lawfare Live: A Lawfare Open Forum

This Friday, Oct. 22, at 12 p.m. ET, Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare’s editor in chief, will join Quinta Jurecic, fellow at the Brookings Institution, Stephanie Pell, fellow at the Brookings Institution, and Scott R. Anderson, Lawfare senior editor, to take open questions on recent events and any other topics of interest in the Lawfare issue space!

powered by Crowdcast

Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.