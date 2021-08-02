Lawfare Live: Jonathan Schroden on the U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan

This Thursday, August 5, at 2 p.m. ET, Jonathan Schroden, director of Countering Threats and Challenges Program at the CNA Corporation, will join Lawfare Editor-in-Chief Benjamin Wittes to discuss the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Schroden is the author of the recent article on Lawfare, “The Challenges of Mapping Taliban Control in Afghanistan.” You can register for the event here and below.

powered by Crowdcast

Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.