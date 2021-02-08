Lawfare Live: Impeachment Morning Briefings

Starting this Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 9am EST, Lawfare Live will host 30-minute morning briefings for the impeachment trial on Crowdcast. At the morning briefings, members of the Lawfare team will discuss the prior day’s events, what they are watching for in the impeachment trial and then take audience questions about all things impeachment. Anyone can register below for each day’s briefing.

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 9am EST

Thursday, Feb. 11, 9am EST

Friday, Feb. 12, 9am EST

