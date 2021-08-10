Hard National Security Choices
Lawfare Live: How Can Congress Take on the Ransomware Problem?

By Bryce Klehm
Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 2:08 PM

This Friday, August 13, at 1:30 p.m. ET, Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes and Fellow in Cybersecurity Law Alvaro Marañon will discuss the growing ransomware problem. They will talk about the legal landscape surrounding ransomware payments and what Congress would have to do if it wanted to restrict or ban them. You can register below.

