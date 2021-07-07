Lawfare Live: Gabe Rottman on Trump-Era Demands for Press Records

This Friday, July 9th, at 1:00 p.m. ET, Gabe Rottman, director of the Reporters Committee’s Technology and Press Freedom Project at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, will join Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes to take questions on his and Bruce Brown’s recent article, “Everything We Know About the Trump-Era Records Demands From the Press.” Brown and Rottman lay out the specifics of each case and explain what we still need to know about the Justice Department’s behavior. You can register below.

