Lawfare Live: The Future of Hard National Security Choices with David Kris

No one knows at this stage the likely outcome of the 2020 election, but a victory by Joe Biden would signal a return to a more traditional presidency. What might that mean for that administration’s national security priorities?

Kris explored these questions in a recent article on Lawfare, isolating eight national security policies areas that would require urgent attention. He will discuss these policy areas and take questions from a live audience regarding them and what a transition plan might look like.

Lawfare is committed to bringing you content in new ways during this new era of social distancing. So join us on Monday, June 15, at 3:00pm ET for this Lawfare Live discussion with David Kris.

Pre-registration is required and available here.