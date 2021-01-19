Lawfare Live: The First 48 Hours of the Biden Administration

This Friday, Jan. 22, at 12pm EST, members of the Lawfare team will take questions from the Lawfare community about the first 48 hours of the Biden administration and implications for the future of U.S. national security.

